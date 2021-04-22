ASML sales up 30% thanks to chip shortage

OPPORTUNE MOMENT: Shares in the company, which manufactures chipmaking equipment, have increased by about 35 percent since the beginning of this year

Bloomberg





ASML Holding NV has sharpened its full-year guidance as demand for its chipmaking equipment has soared during the global semiconductor shortage.

The Dutch company, a crucial supplier to Samsung Electronics Co and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), said it now expects revenue growth this year of about 30 percent from a year earlier, compared with a previous target of “double-digit” percentage growth.

It also said that it expects full-year gross margin to be 51 to 52 percent.

The company’s shares yesterday rose as much as 5.8 percent in Amsterdam trading and are up about 35 percent since the start of the year.

ING Groep NV analyst Marc Hesselink called the full-year guidance a significant raise and said in a note to investors that the results are “very strong.”

Second-quarter revenue would rise to 4 billion euros to 4.1 billion euros (US$4.8 billion to US$4.9 billion), with a gross margin of about 49 percent, the company said in a statement yesterday.

Analysts on average had expected a sales forecast of 3.95 billion euros and a gross margin of 50.2 percent, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

ASML reported first-quarter sales of 4.4 billion euros. That compares with the 4.03 billion euros average estimate from analysts.

“The main reason why it was above guidance is basically because of the market situation,” ASML chief executive officer Peter Wennink said. “You just read the papers, chip shortages everywhere.”

The rollout of 5G, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing is also fueling demand, Wennink said.

ASML shipped nine of its newest extreme ultraviolet (EUV) machines in the first quarter, but recognized revenue for seven, amounting to 1.1 billion euros.

The company said that it still expects total EUV system sales this year to be 30 percent higher than last year, and it plans to ship 55 systems next year.

The advanced EUV machines are needed to make chips that are faster, cheaper and more efficient.