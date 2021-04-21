INDONESIA
Interest rates unchanged
The central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged, and cut its outlook for economic growth, as it seeks to support an uneven recovery as foreign outflows pressure the country’s currency. Bank Indonesia yesterday kept the seven-day reverse repurchase rate at a record low of 3.5 percent. The central bank said that it now expects GDP to expand 4.1 percent to 5.1 percent this year, down from 4.3 percent to 5.3 percent previously. Governor Perry Warjiyo and his board have cut the key rate by 150 basis points since the beginning of last year amid Southeast Asia’s worst COVID-19 outbreak.
FORESTRY
Stora Enso to shut two mills
Finnish forestry company Stora Enso yesterday said that it would permanently close two paper mills, citing decreasing demand for paper in Europe. The firm said that the closures would cut its annual paper sales by about 600 million euros (US$723.8 million), while operating profit would improve by about 35 million euros annually. Stora Enso said that the trend of falling demand had accelerated due to the pandemic, leading to over-capacity in the European paper market and historically low prices. The planned mill closures are expected to take place during the third quarter.
TELECOMS
Deutsche invests in Celo
Deutsche Telekom has invested in Celo, a blockchain payments platform that allows mobile phone access to “decentralized finance” projects, which allow users to bypass traditional financial firms, the company said yesterday. It did not disclose the size of the investment. Deutsche Telekom has also bought an unspecific amount of the Celo digital token used on the platform, it said, following major firms, such as Tesla Inc, which hold cryptocurrency in their coffers. Decentralized finance projects range from cryptocurrency exchanges and loans to insurance, allowing users to bypass traditional financial companies as they borrow, lend or transact with one another.
AVIATION
Garuda ordered to pay fine
An Australian court ordered Garuda Indonesia to pay a fine of A$19 million (US$15 million) in relation to a price-fixing case after Indonesia’s flag carrier dropped an appeal against a penalty levied two years ago, a regulator said yesterday. The Federal Court asked Garuda to pay the sum after the airline withdrew its appeal against the May 2019 judgement, which found that it had fixed fees and surcharges for air freight services between 2003 and 2006, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said. The Federal Court ordered Garuda to pay the penalty in monthly installments from December this year to December 2026, it said.
GAMING
Xbox unveils cloud service
Microsoft Corp’s gaming division Xbox yesterday introduced a beta version of its cloud gaming service on Web browsers of Windows 10 PCs, and Apple Inc’s iPhones and iPads. The feature enables users to play more than 100 Xbox Game Pass titles on Microsoft’s Edge, Google’s Chrome, or Apple’s Safari Internet browsers on their devices instead of using a video game console, easing access to gaming. The beta version is only available for select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, who would be sent an invite, Xbox cloud gaming head Catherine Gluckstein said in a blog post on Monday.
RETAIL BANKING EXIT: Clients are concerned whether their rights would be protected, while employees were caught by surprise as the bank had just upgraded its services Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business. As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six. Customers should not
FUTURE GROWTH: TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei said customer demand for 3 and 5-nanometer technologies is so strong that it needs to spend on more capacity Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised this year’s capital expenditure to a record US$30 billion, as demand for advanced chips used in high-performance-computing (HPC) applications is stronger than last quarter. The figure surpasses the chipmaker’s allocation in January of US$25 billion to US$28 billion. The investment is part of a three-year US$100 billion capital expansion plan that TSMC unveiled earlier this month. “As we enter a period of higher growth, underpinned by the multiple years of structural mega-trends of 5G-related and HPC applications, we believe a higher level of capital investment is necessary to capture the future growth opportunities,” TSMC
PANDEMIC EFFECT: Chromebook shipments in the first quarter more than tripled from a year earlier, driven primarily by educational institutions in North America Despite a semiconductor shortage, global PC shipments in the first quarter of this year increased 32 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data from research firm Gartner Inc showed. Shipments in the January-to-March period totaled 69.87 million units from 52.93 million units a year earlier, Gartner said in a report on Monday last week. The quarterly increase in shipments marked the fastest annual growth since it began tracking the PC market in 2000, Gartner said. “This growth should be viewed in the context of two unique factors: comparisons against a pandemic-constrained market and the current global semiconductor shortage,” Gartner research director Mikako Kitagawa
UNWINDING BIGGEST DEAL: Five years ago, Dell acquired VMware’s parent, EMC Corp, for US$67 billion, which helped the PC maker to branch out from its origins Dell Technologies Inc on Wednesday said that it would spin off its stake in VMware Inc, creating two publicly traded companies and raising cash to pay down debt. Its shares jumped on the announcement. The spinoff would unwind, at least in part, a consolidation created five years ago in Dell’s US$67 billion acquisition of VMware’s parent, EMC Corp. The spending spree helped Dell branch out from its origins as a PC maker, but left the company saddled with debt. VMware would distribute a special cash dividend of US$11.5 billion to US$12 billion to shareholders at the close of the deal, which is