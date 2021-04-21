IBM shares jump on biggest revenue rise since 2018

CLOUD DEMAND: IBM chief executive officer Arvind Krishna said he is ‘confident’ that IBM will deliver revenue growth in the second quarter and the rest of the year

Bloomberg





International Business Machines Corp (IBM) shares jumped in extended trading after the company reported its biggest revenue gain in 11 quarters driven by demand for cloud services.

Sales increased 1 percent to US$17.7 billion in the first quarter, the Armonk, New York-based company said on Monday in a statement.

That beat the average of US$17.3 billion forecast by analysts, Bloomberg data showed.

IBM reported first-quarter revenue growth in three of its five business segments, including Cloud and Cognitive Software, which saw a sales increase of 3.8 percent from a year earlier to US$5.4 billion.

The Global Business Services unit, which includes consulting, and the Systems unit, which includes hardware and operating systems software, also posted year-on-year sales increases.

April marks a full year at the helm for chief executive officer Arvind Krishna, who took over as CEO from Ginni Rometty with plans to focus on artificial intelligence and the cloud to revive growth after years of stagnation.

Total cloud revenue increased 21 percent to US$6.5 billion in the first quarter.

Krishna said he is “confident” IBM will deliver revenue growth in the second quarter and the rest of the year.

“We will exit 2021 in a stronger position than we started,” he told a conference call after the results were released.

In late trading on Monday, IMB shares on increased as much as 4.9 percent, after closing at US$133.12 in New York.

The company has so far this year gained 5.8 percent, compared with an increase of 11 percent for the S&P 500.

Krishna attributed “increasing client adoption of our hybrid-cloud platform,” as well as growth in software and consulting, to helping the company “get off to a solid start for the year.”

In October last year, Krishna spun off the managed infrastructure services unit into a separate publicly traded firm, which is to be called Kyndryl and based in New York.

The division, currently part of IBM’s Global Technology Services division, handles day-to-day infrastructure service operations, such as managing client data centers and traditional information-technology support for installing, repairing and operating equipment.

The unit, IBM’s biggest, was one of only two units to see revenue decline in the first quarter, with sales down 1.5 percent, to US$6.37 billion.

The spinoff is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.

IBM also said that revenue from Red Hat, which it bought in 2019 for US$34 billion, gained 17 percent in the first quarter.

Earnings excluding some costs were US$1.77 a share, beating the average analyst estimate of US$1.65. Gross margin was 47.3 percent, compared with the 47.2 percent that analysts expected.