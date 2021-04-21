China needs reform: ex-IMF official

OLD PLAYBOOK: Former IMF deputy managing director Zhu Min said China’s strong recovery was mostly fueled by higher investment and exports, not by consumption

Bloomberg





China faces huge structural problems in its economy as the government returned to its old playbook of investment-driven growth last year, former IMF deputy managing director Zhu Min (朱民) told the Boao Forum in Hainan, China.

“In 2021, structural reform is the most important thing for China,” he said on a panel on Monday. “If we keep on the 2020 path, we have the risk of returning to the old model, which is what we don’t want to see.”

China’s strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was mostly fueled by higher investment and exports, while consumption was a drag, Zhu said.

Journalists watch a screen showing Chinese President Xi Jinping delivering a speech at the opening of the Boao Forum in Boao, China, yesterday. Photo: AFP

This worked against the country’s efforts over the past decade to shift to a consumption-driven economy, he added.

The IMF and others have long argued that China’s unusually heavy dependence on investment in infrastructure and property has led to an unbalanced economy, and have urged Beijing to take more steps to encourage consumer spending.

In a separate briefing on Monday, Zhu said that the trade surplus could expand this year as exports remain strong on the back of a resilient supply chain.

China’s economy expanded by 18.3 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, when much of the country was shut to combat COVID-19.

Underneath the high rate of growth, there was a wide divergence across industries and an ongoing shift in growth drivers, Goldman Sachs Group Inc said.

Compared with 2019 — to avoid distortions from last year’s activity collapse — exports and property sales are clear outperformers, while housing starts and manufacturing investment underperformed, Goldman Sachs economists, including Hui Shan (閃輝), wrote in a note yesterday.

The sector performances are likely to show some convergence going forward, but at a slow pace.

While retail sales improved last month, the economists saw no strong signs of household consumption jumping higher in the near term, with household saving rate remaining “stubbornly high” in the first quarter.

“With meaningful slack remaining, household consumption should play catchup, but probably at a measured pace, given the weight of uncertainties and the long way toward herd immunity,” the economists wrote.

China’s exports are also likely to see a shift in demand, as the world economy recovers and reopens.

Demand for China-made personal protective gear is likely to soften, while goods not related to COVID-19 are expected to drive exports this year.

The global housing boom and economic reopening can fully offset the negative effects of such declining demand for COVID-19 items, the research showed.

On the back of solid economic performance, Goldman Sachs expects the People’s Bank of China to keep the policy rate on hold and credit growth to decelerate moderately toward nominal economic growth by the end of the year.