China faces huge structural problems in its economy as the government returned to its old playbook of investment-driven growth last year, former IMF deputy managing director Zhu Min (朱民) told the Boao Forum in Hainan, China.
“In 2021, structural reform is the most important thing for China,” he said on a panel on Monday. “If we keep on the 2020 path, we have the risk of returning to the old model, which is what we don’t want to see.”
China’s strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was mostly fueled by higher investment and exports, while consumption was a drag, Zhu said.
Photo: AFP
This worked against the country’s efforts over the past decade to shift to a consumption-driven economy, he added.
The IMF and others have long argued that China’s unusually heavy dependence on investment in infrastructure and property has led to an unbalanced economy, and have urged Beijing to take more steps to encourage consumer spending.
In a separate briefing on Monday, Zhu said that the trade surplus could expand this year as exports remain strong on the back of a resilient supply chain.
China’s economy expanded by 18.3 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, when much of the country was shut to combat COVID-19.
Underneath the high rate of growth, there was a wide divergence across industries and an ongoing shift in growth drivers, Goldman Sachs Group Inc said.
Compared with 2019 — to avoid distortions from last year’s activity collapse — exports and property sales are clear outperformers, while housing starts and manufacturing investment underperformed, Goldman Sachs economists, including Hui Shan (閃輝), wrote in a note yesterday.
The sector performances are likely to show some convergence going forward, but at a slow pace.
While retail sales improved last month, the economists saw no strong signs of household consumption jumping higher in the near term, with household saving rate remaining “stubbornly high” in the first quarter.
“With meaningful slack remaining, household consumption should play catchup, but probably at a measured pace, given the weight of uncertainties and the long way toward herd immunity,” the economists wrote.
China’s exports are also likely to see a shift in demand, as the world economy recovers and reopens.
Demand for China-made personal protective gear is likely to soften, while goods not related to COVID-19 are expected to drive exports this year.
The global housing boom and economic reopening can fully offset the negative effects of such declining demand for COVID-19 items, the research showed.
On the back of solid economic performance, Goldman Sachs expects the People’s Bank of China to keep the policy rate on hold and credit growth to decelerate moderately toward nominal economic growth by the end of the year.
RETAIL BANKING EXIT: Clients are concerned whether their rights would be protected, while employees were caught by surprise as the bank had just upgraded its services Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business. As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six. Customers should not
FUTURE GROWTH: TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei said customer demand for 3 and 5-nanometer technologies is so strong that it needs to spend on more capacity Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised this year’s capital expenditure to a record US$30 billion, as demand for advanced chips used in high-performance-computing (HPC) applications is stronger than last quarter. The figure surpasses the chipmaker’s allocation in January of US$25 billion to US$28 billion. The investment is part of a three-year US$100 billion capital expansion plan that TSMC unveiled earlier this month. “As we enter a period of higher growth, underpinned by the multiple years of structural mega-trends of 5G-related and HPC applications, we believe a higher level of capital investment is necessary to capture the future growth opportunities,” TSMC
PANDEMIC EFFECT: Chromebook shipments in the first quarter more than tripled from a year earlier, driven primarily by educational institutions in North America Despite a semiconductor shortage, global PC shipments in the first quarter of this year increased 32 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data from research firm Gartner Inc showed. Shipments in the January-to-March period totaled 69.87 million units from 52.93 million units a year earlier, Gartner said in a report on Monday last week. The quarterly increase in shipments marked the fastest annual growth since it began tracking the PC market in 2000, Gartner said. “This growth should be viewed in the context of two unique factors: comparisons against a pandemic-constrained market and the current global semiconductor shortage,” Gartner research director Mikako Kitagawa
UNWINDING BIGGEST DEAL: Five years ago, Dell acquired VMware’s parent, EMC Corp, for US$67 billion, which helped the PC maker to branch out from its origins Dell Technologies Inc on Wednesday said that it would spin off its stake in VMware Inc, creating two publicly traded companies and raising cash to pay down debt. Its shares jumped on the announcement. The spinoff would unwind, at least in part, a consolidation created five years ago in Dell’s US$67 billion acquisition of VMware’s parent, EMC Corp. The spending spree helped Dell branch out from its origins as a PC maker, but left the company saddled with debt. VMware would distribute a special cash dividend of US$11.5 billion to US$12 billion to shareholders at the close of the deal, which is