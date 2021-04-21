EQUITIES
TAIEX reaches new peak
The TAIEX closed at a new high yesterday, as bargain hunters took advantage of the main board’s early losses to pick up some large-cap stocks. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) and China Steel Corp (中鋼), the largest steelmaker in the country, were the two favorites, particularly in late trading, dealers said. The TAIEX ended up 60.59 points, or 0.35 percent, at an all-time high of 17,323.87, breaking its record for the fifth day in a row. Turnover totaled NT$439.669 billion (US$15.63 billion). While the TAIEX showed gains, foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$1.59 billion worth of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Innobic to buy Lotus shares
Lotus Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (美時化學製藥) on Monday announced that it has agreed to sell 17.52 million new shares to Innobic (Asia) through a private placement, as the company aims to further increase its market access in the ASEAN region. Innobic (Asia) is a wholly owned pharmaceutical and life science subsidiary of PTT PCL, the largest publicly listed conglomerate in Thailand. Under the agreement, Innobic (Asia) commits to an investment of approximately US$50 million, to subscribe Lotus’ new shares at NT$80.7 per share, the Taiwanese company said in a news release. Through the deal, Lotus and Innobic (Asia) would jointly explore opportunities in the pharmaceutical markets in Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and other ASEAN countries, the release said.
TELECOMS
Nokia, Chunghwa sign deal
Nokia Oyj yesterday said that it has been chosen by Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) to expand the operator’s 5G network in Taiwan. The deal aims to support Chunghwa’s objective of achieving 80 percent population coverage, Nokia said in a news release. The partnership would also help boost the telecom operator’s 5G subscriptions to more than 20 percent of its current subscriber base, Nokia said. The expansion would leverage Nokia’s AirScale products to deliver enhanced connectivity for people and businesses in the southern and central areas of Taiwan, it said. No financial terms were disclosed.
ENERGY
TCC to buy Engie shares
Engie SA yesterday said it has signed an agreement to sell its 60.5 percent stake in stationary storage and e-mobility solutions company Engie EPS SA to Taiwan Cement Corp (TCC, 台灣水泥). The French multinational utility company acquired Electro Power Systems in 2018, and rebranded it Engie EPS. Under the agreement, TCC would buy Engie’s shares in the unit at 17.10 euros per share, for a total of 132 million euros (US$159,1 million), a news release said. The transaction is subject to customary approvals and regulatory consent, it said.
E-COMMERCE
Meituan raises US$9.98bn
Chinese delivery giant Meituan (美團) has raised US$9.98 billion from a record top-up placement and convertible bonds sale as it doubles down on efforts to fight the likes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) in newer areas such as online groceries. The nation’s third-largest Internet company sold 187 million shares in a top-up placement at HK$273.8 each, near the top end of its marketed range, and raised US$400 million from shareholder Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊), terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News showed. Meituan also sold US$2.98 billion in zero-coupon convertible bonds.
RETAIL BANKING EXIT: Clients are concerned whether their rights would be protected, while employees were caught by surprise as the bank had just upgraded its services Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business. As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six. Customers should not
FUTURE GROWTH: TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei said customer demand for 3 and 5-nanometer technologies is so strong that it needs to spend on more capacity Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised this year’s capital expenditure to a record US$30 billion, as demand for advanced chips used in high-performance-computing (HPC) applications is stronger than last quarter. The figure surpasses the chipmaker’s allocation in January of US$25 billion to US$28 billion. The investment is part of a three-year US$100 billion capital expansion plan that TSMC unveiled earlier this month. “As we enter a period of higher growth, underpinned by the multiple years of structural mega-trends of 5G-related and HPC applications, we believe a higher level of capital investment is necessary to capture the future growth opportunities,” TSMC
PANDEMIC EFFECT: Chromebook shipments in the first quarter more than tripled from a year earlier, driven primarily by educational institutions in North America Despite a semiconductor shortage, global PC shipments in the first quarter of this year increased 32 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data from research firm Gartner Inc showed. Shipments in the January-to-March period totaled 69.87 million units from 52.93 million units a year earlier, Gartner said in a report on Monday last week. The quarterly increase in shipments marked the fastest annual growth since it began tracking the PC market in 2000, Gartner said. “This growth should be viewed in the context of two unique factors: comparisons against a pandemic-constrained market and the current global semiconductor shortage,” Gartner research director Mikako Kitagawa
UNWINDING BIGGEST DEAL: Five years ago, Dell acquired VMware’s parent, EMC Corp, for US$67 billion, which helped the PC maker to branch out from its origins Dell Technologies Inc on Wednesday said that it would spin off its stake in VMware Inc, creating two publicly traded companies and raising cash to pay down debt. Its shares jumped on the announcement. The spinoff would unwind, at least in part, a consolidation created five years ago in Dell’s US$67 billion acquisition of VMware’s parent, EMC Corp. The spending spree helped Dell branch out from its origins as a PC maker, but left the company saddled with debt. VMware would distribute a special cash dividend of US$11.5 billion to US$12 billion to shareholders at the close of the deal, which is