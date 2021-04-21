Taiwan Business Quick Take

EQUITIES

TAIEX reaches new peak

The TAIEX closed at a new high yesterday, as bargain hunters took advantage of the main board’s early losses to pick up some large-cap stocks. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) and China Steel Corp (中鋼), the largest steelmaker in the country, were the two favorites, particularly in late trading, dealers said. The TAIEX ended up 60.59 points, or 0.35 percent, at an all-time high of 17,323.87, breaking its record for the fifth day in a row. Turnover totaled NT$439.669 billion (US$15.63 billion). While the TAIEX showed gains, foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$1.59 billion worth of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Innobic to buy Lotus shares

Lotus Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (美時化學製藥) on Monday announced that it has agreed to sell 17.52 million new shares to Innobic (Asia) through a private placement, as the company aims to further increase its market access in the ASEAN region. Innobic (Asia) is a wholly owned pharmaceutical and life science subsidiary of PTT PCL, the largest publicly listed conglomerate in Thailand. Under the agreement, Innobic (Asia) commits to an investment of approximately US$50 million, to subscribe Lotus’ new shares at NT$80.7 per share, the Taiwanese company said in a news release. Through the deal, Lotus and Innobic (Asia) would jointly explore opportunities in the pharmaceutical markets in Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and other ASEAN countries, the release said.

TELECOMS

Nokia, Chunghwa sign deal

Nokia Oyj yesterday said that it has been chosen by Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) to expand the operator’s 5G network in Taiwan. The deal aims to support Chunghwa’s objective of achieving 80 percent population coverage, Nokia said in a news release. The partnership would also help boost the telecom operator’s 5G subscriptions to more than 20 percent of its current subscriber base, Nokia said. The expansion would leverage Nokia’s AirScale products to deliver enhanced connectivity for people and businesses in the southern and central areas of Taiwan, it said. No financial terms were disclosed.

ENERGY

TCC to buy Engie shares

Engie SA yesterday said it has signed an agreement to sell its 60.5 percent stake in stationary storage and e-mobility solutions company Engie EPS SA to Taiwan Cement Corp (TCC, 台灣水泥). The French multinational utility company acquired Electro Power Systems in 2018, and rebranded it Engie EPS. Under the agreement, TCC would buy Engie’s shares in the unit at 17.10 euros per share, for a total of 132 million euros (US$159,1 million), a news release said. The transaction is subject to customary approvals and regulatory consent, it said.

E-COMMERCE

Meituan raises US$9.98bn

Chinese delivery giant Meituan (美團) has raised US$9.98 billion from a record top-up placement and convertible bonds sale as it doubles down on efforts to fight the likes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) in newer areas such as online groceries. The nation’s third-largest Internet company sold 187 million shares in a top-up placement at HK$273.8 each, near the top end of its marketed range, and raised US$400 million from shareholder Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊), terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News showed. Meituan also sold US$2.98 billion in zero-coupon convertible bonds.