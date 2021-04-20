CHIPMAKERS
Renesas on track to recovery
Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp yesterday said that it was on track to restore full capacity by next month after a plant fire as manufacturers around the world battle to secure semiconductor supplies. By the end of this week, the company hopes to bring production at the blaze-hit factory near Tokyo to 30 percent of previous capacity, before fully restoring it next month, chief executive officer Hidetoshi Shibata told reporters in an online briefing. It is not yet clear exactly what caused the March fire, which burnt 600m2 of factory floor.
TECHNOLOGY
Clubhouse raises funds
Clubhouse has closed a new funding round as the wildly popular live audio app struggles to scale up in response to demand, the company said on Sunday. Launched last year, the San Francisco-based platform is looking to establish itself as the standard-bearer for digital audio and has inspired copycat products from Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc. The social media sensation had “grown faster than expected” after an earlier capital raising in January and servers had struggled with the amount of users, the company said on its blog. Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz led the latest funding round, with participation from funds DST Global, Tiger Global and businessman Elad Gil.
TECHNOLOGY
Microsoft to invest US$1bn
Microsoft Corp would invest US$1 billion over the next five years in Malaysia as part of a new partnership program with government agencies and local companies, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said yesterday. The announcement on what would be the US tech giant’s biggest investment in Malaysia comes after the country in February gave conditional approvals for Microsoft, Google, Amazon.com Inc and state telecoms firm Telekom Malaysia Bhd to build and manage hyper-scale data centers and provide cloud services.
JAPAN
Exports rise 16.1 percent
The country’s exports last month posted a double-digit gain for the first time in more than three years, offering another indication that a recovery in global trade is gaining strength. The value of overseas shipments jumped 16.1 percent from a year earlier, for the biggest increase since November 2017, led by exports of vehicles, plastics, semiconductors and chipmaking equipment, the Ministry of Finance reported yesterday. Month-on-month, exports rose 4.3 percent after seasonal adjustment. The jump helps lift exports gains to 6 percent for the first quarter of this year, compared with a year earlier. Quarterly imports were up 1.9 percent.
UNITED KINGDOM
House prices hit record
House prices surged to a record this month, with a tax break on purchases and rock-bottom interest rates prompting a “buying frenzy,” the property Web site Rightmove said. The average cost of a home rose 2.1 percent to ￡327,797 (US$455,246) this month, marking only the second time in the past five years it rose that much in a single month. Almost one-quarter of sales were for properties on the market less than a week, with larger homes outside London snapped up quickest. A separate survey showed strength in London’s housing luxury housing market. The number of transactions in the capital surged as buyers snapped up the opportunity to take the tax break, data from research company LonRes show.
RETAIL BANKING EXIT: Clients are concerned whether their rights would be protected, while employees were caught by surprise as the bank had just upgraded its services Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business. As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six. Customers should not
DIVERSE SUPPLY: TSMC chairman Mark Liu said the firm’s US$12 billion investment in Arizona would succeed with continued bipartisan support from the US Congress Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Monday took part in a virtual White House summit about a global semiconductor shortage and Washington’s plans to strengthen US supply chains. The Hsinchu-based company was among 19 firms, including fellow chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co, GlobalFoundries Inc and Intel Corp, that attended the summit hosted by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. US President Joe Biden told executives in the meeting that there is bipartisan support in the US Congress for efforts to strengthen the US
FUTURE GROWTH: TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei said customer demand for 3 and 5-nanometer technologies is so strong that it needs to spend on more capacity Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised this year’s capital expenditure to a record US$30 billion, as demand for advanced chips used in high-performance-computing (HPC) applications is stronger than last quarter. The figure surpasses the chipmaker’s allocation in January of US$25 billion to US$28 billion. The investment is part of a three-year US$100 billion capital expansion plan that TSMC unveiled earlier this month. “As we enter a period of higher growth, underpinned by the multiple years of structural mega-trends of 5G-related and HPC applications, we believe a higher level of capital investment is necessary to capture the future growth opportunities,” TSMC
Alchip Technologies Ltd (世芯), which designs application-specific ICs (ASICs) for other companies, yesterday said that it has halted shipments to Chinese semiconductor company Phytium Information Technology Co (飛騰信息技術), which could lower its revenue this year by as much as 25 percent. Alchip said that it has put on hold all production activity originally planned for Phytium after the Chinese chip company was put onto the entity list of the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security on Thursday last week, along with six other Chinese companies. Last year, Phytium contributed a bigger share, or about 39 percent, to Alchip’s total