CHIPMAKERS

Renesas on track to recovery

Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp yesterday said that it was on track to restore full capacity by next month after a plant fire as manufacturers around the world battle to secure semiconductor supplies. By the end of this week, the company hopes to bring production at the blaze-hit factory near Tokyo to 30 percent of previous capacity, before fully restoring it next month, chief executive officer Hidetoshi Shibata told reporters in an online briefing. It is not yet clear exactly what caused the March fire, which burnt 600m2 of factory floor.

TECHNOLOGY

Clubhouse raises funds

Clubhouse has closed a new funding round as the wildly popular live audio app struggles to scale up in response to demand, the company said on Sunday. Launched last year, the San Francisco-based platform is looking to establish itself as the standard-bearer for digital audio and has inspired copycat products from Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc. The social media sensation had “grown faster than expected” after an earlier capital raising in January and servers had struggled with the amount of users, the company said on its blog. Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz led the latest funding round, with participation from funds DST Global, Tiger Global and businessman Elad Gil.

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft to invest US$1bn

Microsoft Corp would invest US$1 billion over the next five years in Malaysia as part of a new partnership program with government agencies and local companies, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said yesterday. The announcement on what would be the US tech giant’s biggest investment in Malaysia comes after the country in February gave conditional approvals for Microsoft, Google, Amazon.com Inc and state telecoms firm Telekom Malaysia Bhd to build and manage hyper-scale data centers and provide cloud services.

JAPAN

Exports rise 16.1 percent

The country’s exports last month posted a double-digit gain for the first time in more than three years, offering another indication that a recovery in global trade is gaining strength. The value of overseas shipments jumped 16.1 percent from a year earlier, for the biggest increase since November 2017, led by exports of vehicles, plastics, semiconductors and chipmaking equipment, the Ministry of Finance reported yesterday. Month-on-month, exports rose 4.3 percent after seasonal adjustment. The jump helps lift exports gains to 6 percent for the first quarter of this year, compared with a year earlier. Quarterly imports were up 1.9 percent.

UNITED KINGDOM

House prices hit record

House prices surged to a record this month, with a tax break on purchases and rock-bottom interest rates prompting a “buying frenzy,” the property Web site Rightmove said. The average cost of a home rose 2.1 percent to ￡327,797 (US$455,246) this month, marking only the second time in the past five years it rose that much in a single month. Almost one-quarter of sales were for properties on the market less than a week, with larger homes outside London snapped up quickest. A separate survey showed strength in London’s housing luxury housing market. The number of transactions in the capital surged as buyers snapped up the opportunity to take the tax break, data from research company LonRes show.