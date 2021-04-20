The New Taiwan dollar yesterday posted its biggest daily advance since December last year after a report by the US Department of the Treasury last week hinted that US President Joe Biden’s administration could exert greater pressure on Taiwan’s central bank to allow the local currency to appreciate.
The NT dollar rose 0.5 percent to close at NT$28.205 against the greenback, and was emerging Asia’s best-performing currency for the day.
While the Treasury report on Friday did not label Taiwan as a currency manipulator, it said the US would initiate “enhanced bilateral engagement” to address what it considers as “structural undervaluation” of the exchange rate.
Photo: Reuters
“Despite the relief of not being labeled a currency manipulator, the Treasury report still urged Taiwan authorities to limit FX intervention to exceptional circumstances,” Mizuho Bank Ltd chief Asian FX strategist Ken Cheung (張建泰) said. “This, alongside the strong exports, will help support the Taiwan dollar.”
The NT dollar has come under scrutiny as the tech-dependent economy posts a quicker recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic than most of its peers in Asia.
While the central bank does not deny intervening in currency markets, it pushed back against aspects of the US assessment.
The NT dollar is close to being at a balanced level based on the IMF’s valuation model, the central bank said as it urged the US to ease monitoring of trading partners during the pandemic.
“[US Secretary of the Treasury Janet] Yellen is pragmatic and prudent,” central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) told lawmakers yesterday when discussing the Treasury report. “We need to show more than just our sincerity about communicating with the US.”
Taiwan has already held two meetings with the Treasury this year over its currency, Yang said.
The central bank only intervenes when there are concerns about supply and demand in the market, he added.
Regular late-session moves by state-backed banks to pare gains by NT dollar against the US dollar are “a kind of intervention,” Yang had told reporters late last month.
For months, the currency could rise more than 1 percent during the day, only to pare back most of the advance at the close.
“There will still be pressure on Asian central banks to ease back on their intervention activity, which would lead to greater appreciation pressure,” Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd head of Asia research Khoon Goh (吳昆) said. “The easing of US 10-year bond yields and the retreat in the [US] dollar of late has also helped the Taiwan dollar’s move.”
RETAIL BANKING EXIT: Clients are concerned whether their rights would be protected, while employees were caught by surprise as the bank had just upgraded its services Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business. As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six. Customers should not
DIVERSE SUPPLY: TSMC chairman Mark Liu said the firm’s US$12 billion investment in Arizona would succeed with continued bipartisan support from the US Congress Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Monday took part in a virtual White House summit about a global semiconductor shortage and Washington’s plans to strengthen US supply chains. The Hsinchu-based company was among 19 firms, including fellow chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co, GlobalFoundries Inc and Intel Corp, that attended the summit hosted by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. US President Joe Biden told executives in the meeting that there is bipartisan support in the US Congress for efforts to strengthen the US
FUTURE GROWTH: TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei said customer demand for 3 and 5-nanometer technologies is so strong that it needs to spend on more capacity Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised this year’s capital expenditure to a record US$30 billion, as demand for advanced chips used in high-performance-computing (HPC) applications is stronger than last quarter. The figure surpasses the chipmaker’s allocation in January of US$25 billion to US$28 billion. The investment is part of a three-year US$100 billion capital expansion plan that TSMC unveiled earlier this month. “As we enter a period of higher growth, underpinned by the multiple years of structural mega-trends of 5G-related and HPC applications, we believe a higher level of capital investment is necessary to capture the future growth opportunities,” TSMC
Alchip Technologies Ltd (世芯), which designs application-specific ICs (ASICs) for other companies, yesterday said that it has halted shipments to Chinese semiconductor company Phytium Information Technology Co (飛騰信息技術), which could lower its revenue this year by as much as 25 percent. Alchip said that it has put on hold all production activity originally planned for Phytium after the Chinese chip company was put onto the entity list of the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security on Thursday last week, along with six other Chinese companies. Last year, Phytium contributed a bigger share, or about 39 percent, to Alchip’s total