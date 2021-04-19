E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控) has signed the “Business Ambition for 1.5°C” pledge for this year, and has set intermediate targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, it said on Friday last week.
E.Sun said in a statement that it is the first financial institution in Asia to adopt the 1.5°C climate target, an initiative in line with international standards.
The company has set mid and long-term goals, it said, adding that it is announcing before Earth Day that all of its local buildings are to be converted into green buildings by 2027.
Photo courtesy of E.Sun Financial Holding Co
Its domestic locations are set to use 100 percent renewable energy resources by 2030 and the bank expects to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, it added.
Through planned, systematic and disciplined actions, the company would take concrete measures to control the effects of global warming — no effort would be spared, the statement said.
E.Sun said that over the years, it has paid close attention to climate change and environmental issues.
In addition to setting clear goals and specific actions for its operations to follow, the company has since 2017 led in taking an inventory of the carbon emissions of all of its domestic and overseas locations, as well as adding solar power equipment to renovated buildings or reconfiguring structures into green buildings, it said.
E.Sun said that its Chiayi branch is a model of environmentally sound operations — it is a certified green building, with solar panels and a space dedicated to promoting the environment.
Its other branches are also expected to be powered by renewable energy sources, the company said.
By the end of last year, 12 of its buildings had obtained green building certification and 16 were equipped with solar power equipment, it said.
The proportion of renewable energy used is to increase each year, with the target of reaching 10 percent by the end of this year, it added.
E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) chairman Joseph N.C. Huang (黃男州) said that although net-zero emissions is an extremely difficult goal, it is also one that must be achieved.
To this end, government agencies, enterprises and the general public must join in exerting all of their power and ability to accelerate the process of reaching net-zero carbon emissions through innovative technology and comprehensive energy policies, Huang said.
To maintain its lead in all aspects of green finance, E.Sun said that it has used its influence to support the construction of renewable energy infrastructure, including the financing of solar power plants, the financing of onshore and offshore wind power projects, and the issuing of green bonds.
The bank said that it has identified industries with high carbon emissions and as part of its formulation of 1.5°C scenarios, it has become the first financial institution in Taiwan to commit to the Science Based Targets initiative and sign the 1.5°C climate pledge.
As climate change is one of the most crucial issues in the world, 35 financial institutions with US$5.5 trillion in assets under management, including Allianz AG, have joined the UN Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance, while 30 financial institutions with US$9 trillion in assets under management, including UBS Group AG, have joined the UN Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative.
The six largest banks in the US, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, have announced their commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
Seeking to build a safe and beautiful home for humankind with net-zero emissions, E.Sun said that it upholds its responsibility as a global corporate citizen to continue to work and cooperate with like-minded partners in taking concrete actions to mitigate climate change and ensure environmental sustainability.
SUPPLY HICCUPS: Poor manufacturing yields at Apple’s overseas suppliers have caused at least one maker of its new MiniLED displays to pause production, sources said The next-generation display destined to be a highlight of Apple Inc’s upcoming top-tier iPad Pro is facing production issues that could lead to short initial supplies of the new device, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to showcase a new MiniLED display technology in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro set to be announced as early as the second half of this month. However, the firm’s overseas suppliers are dealing with poor manufacturing yields, the people who asked not to be named discussing sensitive matters said. At least one of the MiniLED makers has had to pause production as
RETAIL BANKING EXIT: Clients are concerned whether their rights would be protected, while employees were caught by surprise as the bank had just upgraded its services Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business. As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six. Customers should not
END OF AN ERA: The Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets have served the airline well, but new-generation aircraft are more fuel-efficient, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) yesterday bid farewell to its last four Boeing 747-400 planes, ending the era of the “Queen of the Skies” at the airline. CAL has since 1975 operated a total of 29 747 series aircraft manufactured by Boeing Co. In 1990, it started receiving delivery of 19 747-400 jumbo jets, with the last one, the B-18215, delivered in 2005, it said. The B-18215 was the last of the passenger model produced by Boeing, making the 16-year-old aircraft the world’s youngest 747-400, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) told an event to bid farewell to the planes at Taiwan Taoyuan
DIVERSE SUPPLY: TSMC chairman Mark Liu said the firm’s US$12 billion investment in Arizona would succeed with continued bipartisan support from the US Congress Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Monday took part in a virtual White House summit about a global semiconductor shortage and Washington’s plans to strengthen US supply chains. The Hsinchu-based company was among 19 firms, including fellow chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co, GlobalFoundries Inc and Intel Corp, that attended the summit hosted by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. US President Joe Biden told executives in the meeting that there is bipartisan support in the US Congress for efforts to strengthen the US