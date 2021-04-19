The nation’s machinery exports last month rose 30.7 percent from a year earlier to US$2.22 billion on the back of a strong recovery in global demand, despite a hike in raw material prices and tight supply in cargo shipping services, the Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI, 台灣機械公會) reported last week.
In New Taiwan dollar terms, machinery exports last month increased 22.5 percent to NT$81.92 billion (US$2.89 billion), the association said.
Among machinery goods, electronic equipment exports soared 135.2 percent to US$532 million from a year earlier, followed by exports of inspection equipment (US$385 million) and power transmission equipment (US$225 million).
Photo: Lo Chien-yi, Taipei Times
Coming in fourth, machine tool exports edged up 0.2 percent to US$223 million from a year earlier, TAMI data showed.
In the first quarter, machinery exports increased 27.4 percent to US$7.62 billion from a year earlier. In NT dollar terms, outbound sales increased 20.1 percent to NT$215.97 billion.
Making up 15.3 percent of first-quarter machinery exports, electronic equipment exports increased 57.8 percent to US$1.16 billion from a year earlier, followed by exports of inspection equipment (US$1.07 billion) and power transmission equipment (US$598 million).
China was the largest buyer of Taiwanese machinery in the first quarter, purchasing US$2.47 billion, or 32.4 percent, of the total, followed by the US (US$1.62 billion) and Japan (US$491 million), the association said.
South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, Germany and Hong Kong were also important buyers of Taiwanese machinery, it added.
As the global economy is expected to rebound sharply this year, machinery exports could hit US$30 billion, while the industry’s production value could surpass NT$1 trillion this year, it said.
