Gold records best week since December last year

Bloomberg





Gold posted its best week since December last year amid a retreat in bond yields and a report that top buyer China might import more of the metal.

After weeks trading in a narrow range, gold has advanced as US Treasury yields and the US dollar posted weekly losses. Lower yields boost the appeal of bullion, which does not offer interest. US dollar declines helped spur a broad rally in raw materials, with the Bloomberg Commodity Index also posting its best week of this year.

Bullion is showing tentative signs of breaking out of a slump following three straight monthly losses. Prices rose above the 50-day moving average on Thursday, a positive signal for traders who follow chart patterns.

Gold bars are displayed at a GoldSilver Central office in Singapore on June 19, 2017. Photo: Reuters

On Friday, bullion extended gains to the highest since February after Reuters reported that China has given banks permission to import a large amount of bullion to meet domestic demand.

The overall robust performance in commodities this week was “being supported by a surprise drop in US Treasury yields accompanied by a weaker dollar,” Saxo Bank head of commodities research Ole Hansen said.

Gold, along with crude oil and copper, “broke higher, thereby potentially signaling renewed momentum attracting fresh buying from speculators.”

Spot gold on Friday rose 0.8 percent to US$1,778.17 an ounce by 1:43pm in New York, before settling at US$1,776.40 an ounce.

Futures for June delivery on the Comex rose 0.8 percent to settle at US$1,780.20 an ounce.

Prices are up about 2 percent this week, posting the biggest gain since Dec. 18 last year.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s reiteration of his dovish stance on monetary policy also helped bullion this week.

That helped offset the impact of improving US and Chinese economic reports, which could otherwise diminish demand for the metal as a haven.

“The economic data published in the US yesterday afternoon turned out for the most part to be significantly better than the market had anticipated,” Commerzbank AG analyst Daniel Briesemann said. “It seems that market participants believed the US Federal Reserve’s assertion this time that it would not react to good data and would tolerate economic overheating.”

In other precious metals, silver and platinum advanced.

Palladium rose 1.2 percent after reaching the highest in more than a year. The metal, which reached a record of US$2,883.89 an ounce in February last year, has benefited from stricter emissions rules that boost usage in autocatalysts.

Aluminum demand is rising as China, the largest producer of the metal, pushes to cut carbon emissions, spurring expectations that the Asian nation will curb supply expansions.

Benchmark aluminum prices surged 25 percent from the end of September last year through last month, marking the biggest gain over that period since 2006.

The US’ 10 percent duties on imported aluminum from Europe should remain in place as the industry waits to see the effects of European trade cases against China metal imports, Aluminum Association president Tom Dobbins said.

