European stocks hit a record high on Friday after strong US and China data spurred optimism about a speedy global recovery, while strong results from Germany’s Daimler AG boosted automakers.
The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.3 percent. The German DAX gained 0.6 percent to hit an all-time high, while the UK’s FTSE 100 was up 0.4 percent.
Global stocks stood near record highs after data showed China’s economic recovery quickened sharply in the first quarter of this year and US retail sales last month rose by the most in 10 months.
German car and truck maker Daimler rose 2.5 percent as higher vehicle prices and strong demand in China helped it post a better-than-expected surge in quarterly operating profit.
The wider automobiles and parts index gained 1.6 percent to lead gains among European sectors.
New vehicle registrations in the EU jumped 87.3 percent last month, data showed.
While the STOXX 600 posted its seventh straight week of gains with a 1.2 percent increase, the moves have been tight-ranged this week, with most European bourses holding near levels before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of the good news has been priced in,” Kingswood Group chief investment officer Rupert Thompson said. “Equity markets are probably going to continue to trend higher, but they definitely need to consolidate.”
Analysts expect profit for STOXX 600 companies to jump more than 55 percent in the first quarter of this year after a slide of nearly 40 percent in the same quarter last year, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Meanwhile, a Reuters poll of economists showed that the eurozone economy would recover at a much weaker rate this quarter than expected only a month earlier, with a slower vaccine rollout among the biggest risks.
Bank of Ireland Group PLC rose 6.5 percent to the top of STOXX 600 after it reached a deal with Belgian KBC Group NV to explore the sale of most of KBC’s Irish unit.
German meal kit delivery firm HelloFresh SE rose 4 percent after its first-quarter preliminary results beat expectations, leading to an outlook hike for this year.
Lancome maker L’Oreal SA slipped 2 percent on disappointment at figures from the company’s consumer products division despite overall strong group results.
SUPPLY HICCUPS: Poor manufacturing yields at Apple’s overseas suppliers have caused at least one maker of its new MiniLED displays to pause production, sources said The next-generation display destined to be a highlight of Apple Inc’s upcoming top-tier iPad Pro is facing production issues that could lead to short initial supplies of the new device, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to showcase a new MiniLED display technology in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro set to be announced as early as the second half of this month. However, the firm’s overseas suppliers are dealing with poor manufacturing yields, the people who asked not to be named discussing sensitive matters said. At least one of the MiniLED makers has had to pause production as
END OF AN ERA: The Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets have served the airline well, but new-generation aircraft are more fuel-efficient, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) yesterday bid farewell to its last four Boeing 747-400 planes, ending the era of the “Queen of the Skies” at the airline. CAL has since 1975 operated a total of 29 747 series aircraft manufactured by Boeing Co. In 1990, it started receiving delivery of 19 747-400 jumbo jets, with the last one, the B-18215, delivered in 2005, it said. The B-18215 was the last of the passenger model produced by Boeing, making the 16-year-old aircraft the world’s youngest 747-400, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) told an event to bid farewell to the planes at Taiwan Taoyuan
RETAIL BANKING EXIT: Clients are concerned whether their rights would be protected, while employees were caught by surprise as the bank had just upgraded its services Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business. As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six. Customers should not
DIVERSE SUPPLY: TSMC chairman Mark Liu said the firm’s US$12 billion investment in Arizona would succeed with continued bipartisan support from the US Congress Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Monday took part in a virtual White House summit about a global semiconductor shortage and Washington’s plans to strengthen US supply chains. The Hsinchu-based company was among 19 firms, including fellow chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co, GlobalFoundries Inc and Intel Corp, that attended the summit hosted by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. US President Joe Biden told executives in the meeting that there is bipartisan support in the US Congress for efforts to strengthen the US