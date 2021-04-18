China started the year with a record expansion that even surpassed the glory days of the 1990s, when manufacturing and export stardom beckoned.
The first-quarter performance — stellar as the headlines are — masks shortcomings and vulnerabilities that will likely constrain the economy in coming months.
GDP jumped 18.3 percent in the first quarter of this year from a year earlier, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.
Photo: AP
That is an impressive performance, albeit one flattered by comparisons with the first three months of last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit.
Compared with the fourth quarter of last year, growth was less stratospheric — just 0.6 percent, down from 2.6 percent in the prior period.
Retail sales, considered a soft spot in the recovery, last month soared by more than one-third from a year earlier, monthly data released simultaneously showed.
Overall, the figures support projections of a bumper year for the world economy after the disastrous contraction of last year.
The US’ powerful rebound backs this optimism, too, with growth projected at 6.4 percent this year, compared with China’s 8.4 percent, according to the IMF estimates last week.
Notwithstanding critiques about widening inequality between the best and the rest, we would all be considerably poorer without fine report cards from Washington and Beijing.
However, is China really so far ahead, and is the future as rosy as it seemed decades ago, when it catapulted past one G7 economy after another?
Some imperfections suggest a tougher road. A decent chunk of this expansion is attributed to the surge in exports generated by US stimulus.
The People’s Bank of China is wary of exuberance and inclined to tap the brakes. With the pandemic now under control and growth looking hale, Beijing can return to one of its main pre-pandemic preoccupations: avoiding buildups of risk and excessive debt accumulation borne of loose financial conditions.
To that end, the central bank last quarter withdrew funds from the financial system. Authorities are trying to rein in leverage, while doing just enough to support the economy and ensure liquidity.
For all the anxiety about the US Federal Reserve scaling back bond buying, the real taper tantrum might emanate from Beijing, as I have written.
This stance also suggests that monetary officials are not overly bothered by possible contagion from the stress engulfing China Huarong Asset Management Co (中國華融資產管理), one of the nation’s largest distressed-debt managers.
With the Fed and US Congress juicing global growth, China can afford to be prudent. The heavy lifting is being done elsewhere.
The US’ boom, while it lasts, is great news for exporters — and China is the biggest.
Shipments to the US last month jumped by more than half, compared with a year earlier.
That bounty is not restricted to Beijing. South Korean exports rose 16.5 percent over the same period.
Purchasing managers’ indices across Asia, a barometer of manufacturing, are climbing. Barring a setback to the global economy, Singapore’s GDP growth is likely to exceed the upper end of the official 4 to 6 percent forecast range, the city-state’s central bank said this week.
The past 20 years have been dominated by a narrative that China drives the world, while the West settles into a funk where GDP moves ahead by 1 or 2 percent annually.
However, the US is catching a wave, too. Growth might be 7.7 percent this year, according to Bloomberg Economics.
A number in excess of 7 percent in the US has not been seen since 1984.
Strong readings on Thursday on retail sales — the second-biggest rise since 1992 — and an important factory gauge turning in the best result since 1973 only strengthen a bullish scenario.
Given the cataclysm wrought by the pandemic, it would be churlish not to welcome the vigorous first-quarter numbers from China. Bear in mind, though, Beijing did not build this recovery all by itself.
Daniel Moss is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian economies. Previously he was executive editor of Bloomberg News for global economics, and has led teams in Asia, Europe and North America.
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
SUPPLY HICCUPS: Poor manufacturing yields at Apple’s overseas suppliers have caused at least one maker of its new MiniLED displays to pause production, sources said The next-generation display destined to be a highlight of Apple Inc’s upcoming top-tier iPad Pro is facing production issues that could lead to short initial supplies of the new device, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to showcase a new MiniLED display technology in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro set to be announced as early as the second half of this month. However, the firm’s overseas suppliers are dealing with poor manufacturing yields, the people who asked not to be named discussing sensitive matters said. At least one of the MiniLED makers has had to pause production as
END OF AN ERA: The Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets have served the airline well, but new-generation aircraft are more fuel-efficient, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) yesterday bid farewell to its last four Boeing 747-400 planes, ending the era of the “Queen of the Skies” at the airline. CAL has since 1975 operated a total of 29 747 series aircraft manufactured by Boeing Co. In 1990, it started receiving delivery of 19 747-400 jumbo jets, with the last one, the B-18215, delivered in 2005, it said. The B-18215 was the last of the passenger model produced by Boeing, making the 16-year-old aircraft the world’s youngest 747-400, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) told an event to bid farewell to the planes at Taiwan Taoyuan
RETAIL BANKING EXIT: Clients are concerned whether their rights would be protected, while employees were caught by surprise as the bank had just upgraded its services Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business. As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six. Customers should not
DIVERSE SUPPLY: TSMC chairman Mark Liu said the firm’s US$12 billion investment in Arizona would succeed with continued bipartisan support from the US Congress Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Monday took part in a virtual White House summit about a global semiconductor shortage and Washington’s plans to strengthen US supply chains. The Hsinchu-based company was among 19 firms, including fellow chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co, GlobalFoundries Inc and Intel Corp, that attended the summit hosted by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. US President Joe Biden told executives in the meeting that there is bipartisan support in the US Congress for efforts to strengthen the US