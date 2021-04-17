Grab Holdings, Southeast Asia’s ride-hailing delivery giant, is considering a secondary listing in its home market of Singapore after completing a NASDAQ listing via a US$40 billion merger, three sources familiar with the matter said.
Listing on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) would enable Grab to have an investor base close to where its regional business is based, the people said, potentially offering its clients, drivers and merchant partners easier access to trade its shares.
Grab, a household name across Southeast Asia, is in the early stages of considering a secondary listing in the city-state, said the sources, who declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak about the matter.
Photo: Reuters
The potential Singapore listing plans come after Grab this week agreed to a US$40 billion merger with Altimeter Growth Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), making this the world’s biggest SPAC deal.
Grab, which began as a ride-hailing business in 2012, now operates in eight countries and more than 400 cities, and has expanded into food and grocery deliveries, as well as digital payments.
Last year, it won a digital banking license in Singapore.
It was not clear how much Grab might aim to raise in any secondary listing, with financial terms and timetable still in the early stages of consideration, the sources said.
The company with the top valuation on the Singapore bourse is DBS Group Ltd, currently worth about S$74 billion (US$55.5 billion) by capitalization.
Grab and SGX declined to comment on the listing plans.
One of the sources said that while Grab has sufficient cash reserves and could end up raising only a small amount on SGX, a listing would mark a big win for the exchange.
SGX has mainly only seen large initial public offerings from real-estate investment trusts. Hindered by a small base of retail investors in the city-state, it has struggled with low liquidity and valuations, forcing a spate of delistings and also discouraging big-ticket listings from regional high-growth companies.
In contrast, the Hong Kong bourse has benefited from diplomatic and political tensions between the US and China that have led many Chinese firms to seek secondary listings in Hong Kong. Global fund managers have also been swapping China holdings from Wall Street to Hong Kong.
SGX has taken many steps to try to bulk up its stock market in the past few years, and under CEO Loh Boon Chye (羅文才), who was appointed six years ago, it has acquired firms to transform itself into a multiasset exchange.
Currently, there are 28 companies with a secondary listing on SGX, including Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd and Top Glove Corp Bhd, and Hong Kong conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings.
Last year, AMTD International became the first New York Stock Exchange-listed firm to list on SGX. It also became the first to take advantage of a dual-class share structure in Singapore.
For Grab, as part of the SPAC merger, it is raising US$4 billion from global investors, including BlackRock, Temasek Holdings, Fidelity International, Malaysia’s Permodalan Nasional Bhd and some of Indonesia’s richest family groups.
SUPPLY HICCUPS: Poor manufacturing yields at Apple’s overseas suppliers have caused at least one maker of its new MiniLED displays to pause production, sources said The next-generation display destined to be a highlight of Apple Inc’s upcoming top-tier iPad Pro is facing production issues that could lead to short initial supplies of the new device, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to showcase a new MiniLED display technology in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro set to be announced as early as the second half of this month. However, the firm’s overseas suppliers are dealing with poor manufacturing yields, the people who asked not to be named discussing sensitive matters said. At least one of the MiniLED makers has had to pause production as
END OF AN ERA: The Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets have served the airline well, but new-generation aircraft are more fuel-efficient, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) yesterday bid farewell to its last four Boeing 747-400 planes, ending the era of the “Queen of the Skies” at the airline. CAL has since 1975 operated a total of 29 747 series aircraft manufactured by Boeing Co. In 1990, it started receiving delivery of 19 747-400 jumbo jets, with the last one, the B-18215, delivered in 2005, it said. The B-18215 was the last of the passenger model produced by Boeing, making the 16-year-old aircraft the world’s youngest 747-400, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) told an event to bid farewell to the planes at Taiwan Taoyuan
Several hundred people have already booked their tickets and begun training for a spectacular voyage: a few minutes, or perhaps days, in the weightlessness of space. The mainly wealthy first-time space travelers are preparing to take part in one of several private missions which are preparing to launch. The era of space tourism is on the horizon 60 years after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space. Two companies, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin LLC, are building spacecraft capable of sending private clients on suborbital flights to the edge of space lasting several minutes. Glenn King is the director of
DIVERSE SUPPLY: TSMC chairman Mark Liu said the firm’s US$12 billion investment in Arizona would succeed with continued bipartisan support from the US Congress Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Monday took part in a virtual White House summit about a global semiconductor shortage and Washington’s plans to strengthen US supply chains. The Hsinchu-based company was among 19 firms, including fellow chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co, GlobalFoundries Inc and Intel Corp, that attended the summit hosted by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. US President Joe Biden told executives in the meeting that there is bipartisan support in the US Congress for efforts to strengthen the US