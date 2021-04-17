China hawks in the US Congress are urging US President Joe Biden’s administration to restrict sales of chipmaking tools to Chinese companies, similar to an action taken against telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co (華為).
In a letter to US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, US Representative Michael McCaul and US Senator Tom Cotton said the rule that requires US licenses to sell semiconductors made abroad with US technology to Huawei should apply to any Chinese company designing more advanced chips at 14 nanometers or below.
The letter, which is dated Tuesday and was made public on Thursday, seeks licenses for the sale of electronic design automation software, among other curbs on chip-related sales to Chinese companies.
Photo: Reuters
The actions would “ensure US companies, as well as those from partner and allied countries, are not permitted to sell the communists the rope they will use to hang us all,” the letter said.
A representative of the commerce department, acknowledging receipt of the letter, said that seven Chinese supercomputing entities were placed on a trade blacklist last week.
The agency is “continually reviewing circumstances to determine whether additional actions are warranted,” the person said.
The US last year issued a rule requiring licenses for sales of semiconductors to Huawei made overseas with US chipmaking equipment, expanding its reach to halt exports to the company.
Huawei was added to the commerce department’s “entity list” in 2019 over national security and foreign policy concerns.
The blacklisting restricted sales to Huawei from US suppliers, but did not crack down on commercially available chips made abroad.
In response, the US expanded the Foreign Direct Product Rule, which subjects foreign-made goods based on US technology or software to US regulations, for Huawei.
This week’s letter was sent after Tianjin Phytium Information Technology (天津飛騰信息技術) and six other Chinese supercomputing entities were placed on the entity list for supporting military modernization efforts.
Cotton and McCaul want to not only restrict US sales to Phytium, but to require a license for any company that uses US tools to make a Phytium-designed semiconductor chip.
Anything short “would be a half measure masquerading as a forceful action,” they said.
