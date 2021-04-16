GERMANY
Lockdowns cut into GDP
Leading research institutes cut their joint GDP growth forecast for Europe’s biggest economy for next year as prolonged lockdowns hold back its recovery. The downgrade to GDP growth of 3.7 percent, from 4.7 percent previously, reflects a sluggish vaccination campaign, which has forced the government to extend COVID-19 restrictions. The outlook for next year was upgraded to 3.9 percent from 2.7 percent. The economy likely shrank by 1.8 percent in the first quarter of this year, RWI Leibniz Institute for Economic Research economic director Torsten Schmidt said in a report.
BANKING
No Toshiba buy: Norinchukin
Japan’s Norinchukin Bank denied a report that it and state-backed Japan Investment Corp (JIC) are considering a possible buyout of Toshiba Corp. Nikkan Kogyo reported earlier that the two institutions and possibly other bidders could make an offer for the Japanese conglomerate. The plan would have aimed to relist the company in two years, the report said, without specifying its sources. “There is no such fact,” a Norinchukin Bank spokesman said. JIC representatives declined to comment. Toshiba shares yesterday were up about 1.6 percent in Tokyo trading, extending a week-long rally that had added 14 percent to its value.
PHILIPPINES
Banks must ‘know staff’
The central bank has approved rules that would tighten banks’ know-your-employee procedures, as financial frauds surge during the COVID-19 pandemic. Banks and financial institutions must adopt risk-focused screening that takes into account the sensitivities of positions that might require more stringent procedures, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said in a statement. There must be an adequate understanding of a candidate’s background and character, conflicts of interest and “a propensity to commit fraud or irregularity,” it said, adding that central bank records should be used in the screening process.
AUTOMAKERS
SsangYong goes bankrupt
South Korea’s SsangYong Motor Co has been put under court receivership, the Seoul Bankruptcy Court said yesterday, in an attempt to rehabilitate the automaker after majority owner Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd failed to secure a buyer. SsangYong applied to the court in December last year for receivership after it defaulted on a loan repayment. The South Korean automaker is expected to submit a rehabilitation plan to the court by June. SsangYong has said its sales last year fell more than 20 percent from a year earlier to 107,416 vehicles. Operating loss widened to 449 billion won (US$402.62 million) from 282 billion won a year earlier. Revenue fell 19 percent to 3 trillion won.
MANUFACTURING
Toilet paper to use bamboo
Canada’s biggest toilet paper manufacturer aims to make some of its tissue from bamboo as an environmentally sustainable option for consumers. Kruger Products LP, the maker of brands such as Cashmere and Purex toilet papers, is researching ways to turn bamboo into quality tissue, with the goal of adding it to its EnviroCare line, likely by 2023, chief executive officer Dino Bianco said. Bamboo is considered a renewable natural resource because it is a perennial that grows quickly. It accounts for just 1 percent of North American toilet paper, Bianco said. The Mississauga, Ontario-based company would likely buy the raw material from Asia, Bianco said.
SUPPLY HICCUPS: Poor manufacturing yields at Apple’s overseas suppliers have caused at least one maker of its new MiniLED displays to pause production, sources said The next-generation display destined to be a highlight of Apple Inc’s upcoming top-tier iPad Pro is facing production issues that could lead to short initial supplies of the new device, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to showcase a new MiniLED display technology in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro set to be announced as early as the second half of this month. However, the firm’s overseas suppliers are dealing with poor manufacturing yields, the people who asked not to be named discussing sensitive matters said. At least one of the MiniLED makers has had to pause production as
END OF AN ERA: The Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets have served the airline well, but new-generation aircraft are more fuel-efficient, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) yesterday bid farewell to its last four Boeing 747-400 planes, ending the era of the “Queen of the Skies” at the airline. CAL has since 1975 operated a total of 29 747 series aircraft manufactured by Boeing Co. In 1990, it started receiving delivery of 19 747-400 jumbo jets, with the last one, the B-18215, delivered in 2005, it said. The B-18215 was the last of the passenger model produced by Boeing, making the 16-year-old aircraft the world’s youngest 747-400, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) told an event to bid farewell to the planes at Taiwan Taoyuan
Several hundred people have already booked their tickets and begun training for a spectacular voyage: a few minutes, or perhaps days, in the weightlessness of space. The mainly wealthy first-time space travelers are preparing to take part in one of several private missions which are preparing to launch. The era of space tourism is on the horizon 60 years after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space. Two companies, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin LLC, are building spacecraft capable of sending private clients on suborbital flights to the edge of space lasting several minutes. Glenn King is the director of
DIVERSE SUPPLY: TSMC chairman Mark Liu said the firm’s US$12 billion investment in Arizona would succeed with continued bipartisan support from the US Congress Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Monday took part in a virtual White House summit about a global semiconductor shortage and Washington’s plans to strengthen US supply chains. The Hsinchu-based company was among 19 firms, including fellow chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co, GlobalFoundries Inc and Intel Corp, that attended the summit hosted by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. US President Joe Biden told executives in the meeting that there is bipartisan support in the US Congress for efforts to strengthen the US