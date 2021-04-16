World Business Quick Take

GERMANY

Lockdowns cut into GDP

Leading research institutes cut their joint GDP growth forecast for Europe’s biggest economy for next year as prolonged lockdowns hold back its recovery. The downgrade to GDP growth of 3.7 percent, from 4.7 percent previously, reflects a sluggish vaccination campaign, which has forced the government to extend COVID-19 restrictions. The outlook for next year was upgraded to 3.9 percent from 2.7 percent. The economy likely shrank by 1.8 percent in the first quarter of this year, RWI Leibniz Institute for Economic Research economic director Torsten Schmidt said in a report.

BANKING

No Toshiba buy: Norinchukin

Japan’s Norinchukin Bank denied a report that it and state-backed Japan Investment Corp (JIC) are considering a possible buyout of Toshiba Corp. Nikkan Kogyo reported earlier that the two institutions and possibly other bidders could make an offer for the Japanese conglomerate. The plan would have aimed to relist the company in two years, the report said, without specifying its sources. “There is no such fact,” a Norinchukin Bank spokesman said. JIC representatives declined to comment. Toshiba shares yesterday were up about 1.6 percent in Tokyo trading, extending a week-long rally that had added 14 percent to its value.

PHILIPPINES

Banks must ‘know staff’

The central bank has approved rules that would tighten banks’ know-your-employee procedures, as financial frauds surge during the COVID-19 pandemic. Banks and financial institutions must adopt risk-focused screening that takes into account the sensitivities of positions that might require more stringent procedures, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said in a statement. There must be an adequate understanding of a candidate’s background and character, conflicts of interest and “a propensity to commit fraud or irregularity,” it said, adding that central bank records should be used in the screening process.

AUTOMAKERS

SsangYong goes bankrupt

South Korea’s SsangYong Motor Co has been put under court receivership, the Seoul Bankruptcy Court said yesterday, in an attempt to rehabilitate the automaker after majority owner Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd failed to secure a buyer. SsangYong applied to the court in December last year for receivership after it defaulted on a loan repayment. The South Korean automaker is expected to submit a rehabilitation plan to the court by June. SsangYong has said its sales last year fell more than 20 percent from a year earlier to 107,416 vehicles. Operating loss widened to 449 billion won (US$402.62 million) from 282 billion won a year earlier. Revenue fell 19 percent to 3 trillion won.

MANUFACTURING

Toilet paper to use bamboo

Canada’s biggest toilet paper manufacturer aims to make some of its tissue from bamboo as an environmentally sustainable option for consumers. Kruger Products LP, the maker of brands such as Cashmere and Purex toilet papers, is researching ways to turn bamboo into quality tissue, with the goal of adding it to its EnviroCare line, likely by 2023, chief executive officer Dino Bianco said. Bamboo is considered a renewable natural resource because it is a perennial that grows quickly. It accounts for just 1 percent of North American toilet paper, Bianco said. The Mississauga, Ontario-based company would likely buy the raw material from Asia, Bianco said.