World Business Quick Take

Agencies





EUROPE

Digital euro deemed safe

Europeans expect the European Central Bank’s (ECB) proposed digital euro to be private, safe and cheap, an ECB survey showed yesterday. The central bank is working on creating an electronic form of cash to complement banknotes and coins. The poll showed that privacy when making payments was foremost priority for eurozone residents and financial industry professionals. “What the respondents want most from a digital euro is privacy (43 percent), security (18 percent), usability across the euro area (11 percent), the absence of additional costs (9 percent) and offline use (8 percent),” the ECB said.

ECONOMY

IMF warns of COVID-19 risk

Delays in COVID-19 vaccinations are the top risk facing the global economy, and getting people in poor countries inoculated should be a top priority, the IMF said on Tuesday. “The fact that there is this big gap in access to vaccinations is a big problem,” IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said during a virtual conference organized by the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Gopinath called on rich countries to help poor nations access doses, saying that achieving widespread vaccinations should be “the absolute number one priority.” The IMF last week unveiled an updated global economic outlook that predicted the global economy would expand 6 percent this year and 4.4 percent next year.

TECHNOLOGY

Dyson to expand workforce

British company Dyson Ltd plans to hire 450 people globally, with more than half the recruits in its headquarters in Singapore. The firm best known for its vacuum cleaners and hand dryers would add 250 engineers in the city-state, doubling its existing software and electronics engineering teams, Dyson said in a statement. It would also hire 200 new science and research roles at its Malmesbury and Hullavington innovation campuses in the UK. The hirings are a part of the company’s ￡2.75 billion (US$3.79 billion), five-year investment plan in machine learning, robotics and other technologies.

SOFTWARE

SAP shares at 6-month high

Shares of SAP SE yesterday hit a six-month high in early trading after the company released preliminary first-quarter results that showed that customers are beginning to pick up information technology spending after cutting back during the COVID-19 pandemic. The German software firm on Tuesday reported a 7 percent rise in first-quarter cloud revenue and raised the lower end of its full-year forecast for cloud sales. Adjusted cloud revenue was 2.15 billion euros (US$2.57 billion) last quarter. SAP shares rose 3.8 percent to 116.46 euros in Frankfurt trading at 9:41am, their highest level since October last year.

TECHNOLOGY

Apple event fans speculation

Apple Inc on Tuesday announced that it would hold a special event on Tuesday next week, with many expecting the tech giant to launch new iPad Pro models and other products ahead of its annual developers’ conference in June. Apple’s cryptic invitation for the media did not give much away, only reading: “Spring Loaded.” The event would be livestreamed on the company’s Web site from its campus in Cupertino, California, it added. Earlier, Apple’s virtual assistant Siri prematurely revealed the iPhone maker’s plan to hold the event.