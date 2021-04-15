EUROPE
Digital euro deemed safe
Europeans expect the European Central Bank’s (ECB) proposed digital euro to be private, safe and cheap, an ECB survey showed yesterday. The central bank is working on creating an electronic form of cash to complement banknotes and coins. The poll showed that privacy when making payments was foremost priority for eurozone residents and financial industry professionals. “What the respondents want most from a digital euro is privacy (43 percent), security (18 percent), usability across the euro area (11 percent), the absence of additional costs (9 percent) and offline use (8 percent),” the ECB said.
ECONOMY
IMF warns of COVID-19 risk
Delays in COVID-19 vaccinations are the top risk facing the global economy, and getting people in poor countries inoculated should be a top priority, the IMF said on Tuesday. “The fact that there is this big gap in access to vaccinations is a big problem,” IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said during a virtual conference organized by the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Gopinath called on rich countries to help poor nations access doses, saying that achieving widespread vaccinations should be “the absolute number one priority.” The IMF last week unveiled an updated global economic outlook that predicted the global economy would expand 6 percent this year and 4.4 percent next year.
TECHNOLOGY
Dyson to expand workforce
British company Dyson Ltd plans to hire 450 people globally, with more than half the recruits in its headquarters in Singapore. The firm best known for its vacuum cleaners and hand dryers would add 250 engineers in the city-state, doubling its existing software and electronics engineering teams, Dyson said in a statement. It would also hire 200 new science and research roles at its Malmesbury and Hullavington innovation campuses in the UK. The hirings are a part of the company’s ￡2.75 billion (US$3.79 billion), five-year investment plan in machine learning, robotics and other technologies.
SOFTWARE
SAP shares at 6-month high
Shares of SAP SE yesterday hit a six-month high in early trading after the company released preliminary first-quarter results that showed that customers are beginning to pick up information technology spending after cutting back during the COVID-19 pandemic. The German software firm on Tuesday reported a 7 percent rise in first-quarter cloud revenue and raised the lower end of its full-year forecast for cloud sales. Adjusted cloud revenue was 2.15 billion euros (US$2.57 billion) last quarter. SAP shares rose 3.8 percent to 116.46 euros in Frankfurt trading at 9:41am, their highest level since October last year.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple event fans speculation
Apple Inc on Tuesday announced that it would hold a special event on Tuesday next week, with many expecting the tech giant to launch new iPad Pro models and other products ahead of its annual developers’ conference in June. Apple’s cryptic invitation for the media did not give much away, only reading: “Spring Loaded.” The event would be livestreamed on the company’s Web site from its campus in Cupertino, California, it added. Earlier, Apple’s virtual assistant Siri prematurely revealed the iPhone maker’s plan to hold the event.
SUPPLY HICCUPS: Poor manufacturing yields at Apple’s overseas suppliers have caused at least one maker of its new MiniLED displays to pause production, sources said The next-generation display destined to be a highlight of Apple Inc’s upcoming top-tier iPad Pro is facing production issues that could lead to short initial supplies of the new device, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to showcase a new MiniLED display technology in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro set to be announced as early as the second half of this month. However, the firm’s overseas suppliers are dealing with poor manufacturing yields, the people who asked not to be named discussing sensitive matters said. At least one of the MiniLED makers has had to pause production as
END OF AN ERA: The Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets have served the airline well, but new-generation aircraft are more fuel-efficient, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) yesterday bid farewell to its last four Boeing 747-400 planes, ending the era of the “Queen of the Skies” at the airline. CAL has since 1975 operated a total of 29 747 series aircraft manufactured by Boeing Co. In 1990, it started receiving delivery of 19 747-400 jumbo jets, with the last one, the B-18215, delivered in 2005, it said. The B-18215 was the last of the passenger model produced by Boeing, making the 16-year-old aircraft the world’s youngest 747-400, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) told an event to bid farewell to the planes at Taiwan Taoyuan
Several hundred people have already booked their tickets and begun training for a spectacular voyage: a few minutes, or perhaps days, in the weightlessness of space. The mainly wealthy first-time space travelers are preparing to take part in one of several private missions which are preparing to launch. The era of space tourism is on the horizon 60 years after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space. Two companies, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin LLC, are building spacecraft capable of sending private clients on suborbital flights to the edge of space lasting several minutes. Glenn King is the director of
DIVERSE SUPPLY: TSMC chairman Mark Liu said the firm’s US$12 billion investment in Arizona would succeed with continued bipartisan support from the US Congress Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Monday took part in a virtual White House summit about a global semiconductor shortage and Washington’s plans to strengthen US supply chains. The Hsinchu-based company was among 19 firms, including fellow chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co, GlobalFoundries Inc and Intel Corp, that attended the summit hosted by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. US President Joe Biden told executives in the meeting that there is bipartisan support in the US Congress for efforts to strengthen the US