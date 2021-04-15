Error briefly trims US$4bn off Barclays’ market cap

Bloomberg





Barclays PLC shares briefly dropped almost 10 percent in the opening minutes of yesterday’s session, the greatest intraday drop in more than a year, in what traders said was likely due to an error known as a “fat finger.”

The stock entered a volatility auction at about 8:06am in London after two trades totaling about 48,000 shares at a price of ￡1.68, Bloomberg data showed.

The shares recovered after the five-minute pause and were down 0.3 percent to ￡1.86 at midday.

The Barclays logo is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken on June 21, 2017. Photo: Reuters

Trades made in human error are often referred to as “fat fingers,” from the idea that a person’s oversized digits might cause them to hit a wrong button.

Yesterday’s apparent error briefly trimmed about ￡3.2 billion pounds (US$4.4 billion) from the bank’s market capitalization.

OTHER ERRORS

About two years ago, a fat finger was cited for an 83 percent drop in shares of investment firm Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd in Singapore, while in 2018, BNP Paribas Securities was blamed for erroneous orders that knocked almost 10 percent off the value of Taiwan-listed Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化).

Erroneous trades are sometimes canceled, but Bloomberg data showed no cancelations for Barclays as of midday.

The day’s low, the data showed, matched that shown on the London Stock Exchange Web site.