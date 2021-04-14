World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Internet firm scrutiny stays

China yesterday ordered 34 Internet firms to rectify their anti-competitive practices within the next month, signaling that Beijing’s scrutiny of its most powerful firms has not ended with the conclusion of a probe into Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴). The State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement that it would continue to eradicate abuses of information and market dominance. Regulators said that Internet companies should “heed Alibaba’s example.”

DENMARK

Six charged over tax scams

The State Prosecutor for Serious Economic and International Crime yesterday said that it had charged six people from the US and Britain with defrauding tax authorities of more than 1.1 billion kroner (US$176 million) in a sham trading scheme. The charges against three US and three British citizens are connected to the so-called “cum-ex” trading schemes — which exploited a loophole on dividend payments that enabled more than one party to claim the same tax refund — in which the state has lost more than 12.7 billion kroner. The six were charged with running the scheme via Germany’s North Channel Bank in 2014 and 2015, the prosecutor said.

UNITED STATES

Federal debt hits record

The government posted a record deficit in the six months ended last month, a 130 percent surge reflecting the impact of stimulus money amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of the Treasury said on Monday. Spending spiked by more than US$1 billion from October last year to last month compared with the same period in the previous fiscal year, which concluded before the virus shutdowns took hold and before any major rescue packages were implemented. The fiscal year-to-date deficit at the end of last month totaled US$1.7 trillion, compared with US$743 billion at the end of March last year, the monthly report showed.

BANKING

Losses prune bank bonuses

Credit Suisse Group AG slashed the amount of money set aside for bonuses by hundreds of millions of dollars and used the savings to limit the financial hit from the implosion of Archegos Capital Management, the Financial Times reported. Cuts to bonus pool accruals and other one-off items added about US$600 million to underlying profit before tax for the first quarter, which is expected to be about US$3.7 billion, the newspaper said, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Bonuses are accrued every quarter on a pro-rata basis, so the bank could set aside more in the remainder of the year to make up for the cuts, the Financial Times said.

INDIA

Tax collection to continue

A growth in tax collections is to continue despite concerns that economic activity could fall because of a second wave of COVID-19 infections this month, a Ministry of Finance official said yesterday. Some business leaders have expressed concerns over the lockdowns in many states after a surge in infections, fearing that it could hit consumer demand and sales, as well as tax collections. Indirect tax receipts, mainly comprising customs, a nationwide goods tax and a services tax, in the financial year ending on March 31 increased more than 12 percent year-on-year to 10.71 trillion rupees (US$142 billion), said M Ajit Kumar, chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.