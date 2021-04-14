CHINA
Internet firm scrutiny stays
China yesterday ordered 34 Internet firms to rectify their anti-competitive practices within the next month, signaling that Beijing’s scrutiny of its most powerful firms has not ended with the conclusion of a probe into Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴). The State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement that it would continue to eradicate abuses of information and market dominance. Regulators said that Internet companies should “heed Alibaba’s example.”
DENMARK
Six charged over tax scams
The State Prosecutor for Serious Economic and International Crime yesterday said that it had charged six people from the US and Britain with defrauding tax authorities of more than 1.1 billion kroner (US$176 million) in a sham trading scheme. The charges against three US and three British citizens are connected to the so-called “cum-ex” trading schemes — which exploited a loophole on dividend payments that enabled more than one party to claim the same tax refund — in which the state has lost more than 12.7 billion kroner. The six were charged with running the scheme via Germany’s North Channel Bank in 2014 and 2015, the prosecutor said.
UNITED STATES
Federal debt hits record
The government posted a record deficit in the six months ended last month, a 130 percent surge reflecting the impact of stimulus money amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of the Treasury said on Monday. Spending spiked by more than US$1 billion from October last year to last month compared with the same period in the previous fiscal year, which concluded before the virus shutdowns took hold and before any major rescue packages were implemented. The fiscal year-to-date deficit at the end of last month totaled US$1.7 trillion, compared with US$743 billion at the end of March last year, the monthly report showed.
BANKING
Losses prune bank bonuses
Credit Suisse Group AG slashed the amount of money set aside for bonuses by hundreds of millions of dollars and used the savings to limit the financial hit from the implosion of Archegos Capital Management, the Financial Times reported. Cuts to bonus pool accruals and other one-off items added about US$600 million to underlying profit before tax for the first quarter, which is expected to be about US$3.7 billion, the newspaper said, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Bonuses are accrued every quarter on a pro-rata basis, so the bank could set aside more in the remainder of the year to make up for the cuts, the Financial Times said.
INDIA
Tax collection to continue
A growth in tax collections is to continue despite concerns that economic activity could fall because of a second wave of COVID-19 infections this month, a Ministry of Finance official said yesterday. Some business leaders have expressed concerns over the lockdowns in many states after a surge in infections, fearing that it could hit consumer demand and sales, as well as tax collections. Indirect tax receipts, mainly comprising customs, a nationwide goods tax and a services tax, in the financial year ending on March 31 increased more than 12 percent year-on-year to 10.71 trillion rupees (US$142 billion), said M Ajit Kumar, chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.
END OF AN ERA: The Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets have served the airline well, but new-generation aircraft are more fuel-efficient, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) yesterday bid farewell to its last four Boeing 747-400 planes, ending the era of the “Queen of the Skies” at the airline. CAL has since 1975 operated a total of 29 747 series aircraft manufactured by Boeing Co. In 1990, it started receiving delivery of 19 747-400 jumbo jets, with the last one, the B-18215, delivered in 2005, it said. The B-18215 was the last of the passenger model produced by Boeing, making the 16-year-old aircraft the world’s youngest 747-400, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) told an event to bid farewell to the planes at Taiwan Taoyuan
SUPPLY HICCUPS: Poor manufacturing yields at Apple’s overseas suppliers have caused at least one maker of its new MiniLED displays to pause production, sources said The next-generation display destined to be a highlight of Apple Inc’s upcoming top-tier iPad Pro is facing production issues that could lead to short initial supplies of the new device, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to showcase a new MiniLED display technology in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro set to be announced as early as the second half of this month. However, the firm’s overseas suppliers are dealing with poor manufacturing yields, the people who asked not to be named discussing sensitive matters said. At least one of the MiniLED makers has had to pause production as
Several hundred people have already booked their tickets and begun training for a spectacular voyage: a few minutes, or perhaps days, in the weightlessness of space. The mainly wealthy first-time space travelers are preparing to take part in one of several private missions which are preparing to launch. The era of space tourism is on the horizon 60 years after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space. Two companies, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin LLC, are building spacecraft capable of sending private clients on suborbital flights to the edge of space lasting several minutes. Glenn King is the director of
SPECULATION: The integrated house and land transaction income tax has been amended as the real-estate market heats up because of high liquidity and low interest rates Lawmakers across party lines yesterday agreed to July 1 as the provisional date on which a draft amendment to the Income Tax Act (所得稅法) is to come into effect, with the aim of curbing real-estate speculation. The consensus was reached following interparty negotiations at the legislature’s Finance Committee to determine when revisions to the “integrated house and land transaction income tax” would take effect. The committee on Monday last week passed a number of revisions to the act, but failed to agree on when they would take effect. Under the proposed revisions, the tax would be set at 45 percent