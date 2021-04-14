Britain’s economy and EU exports rally in February

AFP, LONDON





Britain’s economy rebounded slightly in February, despite COVID-19 curbs, while exports of goods to the EU jumped by almost 50 percent, but failed to reverse January’s record Brexit-driven slump.

GDP expanded by 0.4 percent in February, after sinking by an upwardly revised 2.2 percent in January, the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement, adding that there had been a boost from industrial output and consumer spending.

The economy held up, despite a renewed COVID-19 lockdown in England. It was implemented in early January, but partially eased this week, owing to a rapid vaccination drive.

A shopper walks along Oxford Street in central London on Monday. Photo: AFP

From Monday, pubs were allowed to serve drinks outside — and non-essential retailers and hairdressers also reopened.

The phased reopening has sparked hopes for a rebound in economic activity in the second quarter.

However, the ONS yesterday added that the nation’s economy remains 7.8 percent smaller than in February last year — its level before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, January’s economic decline marked an improvement from the previous estimate of a 2.9-percent contraction.

“The economy showed some improvement in February after the large falls seen at the start of the year, but remains about 8.0 percent below its pre-pandemic level,” an ONS spokeswoman said.

“Wholesalers and retailers both saw sales pick up a little, while manufacturing improved with car producers experiencing a partial recovery from a poor January,” she said.

Yesterday, the ONS also revealed that UK exports rebounded sharply in February, driven by cars and pharmaceuticals as the nation adapted to life outside the EU.

The value of UK goods exported to the EU jumped by 46.6 percent or ￡3.7 billion (US$5.1 billion) from a month earlier.

The nation’s EU exports had plummeted by a record 42 percent or ￡5.7 billion in January.

“Exports to the EU recovered significantly from their January fall, although still remain below 2020 levels,” the ONS spokeswoman said. “However, imports from the EU are yet to significantly rebound, with a number of issues hampering trade.”

The value of EU goods imported into Britain rose by 7.3 percent or ￡1.2 billion in February, after a record fall of 29.7 percent or ￡6.7 billion in January.