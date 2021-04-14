New Zealand has become the first country to introduce a law that would require banks, insurers and investment managers to report the effects of climate change on their business, New Zealand Minister for Climate Change James Shaw said yesterday.
All banks with total assets of more than NZ$1 billion (US$703 million), insurers with more than NZ$1 billion in total assets under management, and all equity and debt issuers listed on the country’s stock exchange would need to make disclosures.
“We simply cannot get to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 unless the financial sector knows what impact their investments are having on the climate,” Shaw said in a statement.
ZERO-CARBON GOAL
“This law will bring climate risks and resilience into the heart of financial and business decision making.”
The bill, which has been introduced to the country’s parliament and is expected to receive its first reading this week, requires financial firms to explain how they would manage climate-related risks and opportunities.
About 200 of the country’s biggest companies and several foreign firms that meet the NZ$1 billion threshold would come under the legislation.
FROM 2023
Disclosures would be required for financial years beginning next year once the law is passed, meaning that the first reports would be made by companies in 2023.
The New Zealand government in September last year said that it would make the financial sector report on climate risks and those unable to disclose would need to explain their reasons.
The government has introduced several policies to lower emissions during its second term, including promising to make its public sector carbon neutral by 2025 and to buy only zero-emissions public buses from 2050.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who in October last year delivered the biggest election victory for her center-left Labour Party in half a century, had called climate change the “nuclear-free moment of our generation.”
