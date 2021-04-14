US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen would decline to name China as a currency manipulator in her first semi-annual foreign-exchange report, people familiar with the matter said, a move that would allow the US to sidestep a clash with Beijing.
The report, which is not yet finalized, is due tomorrow, although it is unclear when the department would release it.
When former US president Donald Trump was in office, the US Department of the Treasury was accused of politicizing the report after it abruptly designated China a manipulator in the middle of 2019, outside its usual release schedule, only to lift the label five months later to win concessions in a trade deal.
The onshore yuan yesterday was steady at 6.5488 to the US dollar in Asian trading.
Yellen’s team has also discussed the possibility of reversing a 2019 Trump administration move to lower thresholds for determining whether an economy is manipulating its currency for a competitive advantage, the people said on condition of anonymity.
A rollback could lead to the agency to cut the number of nations that it scrutinizes by nearly half, they said.
US President Joe Biden’s administration is looking to hold Beijing accountable for what Washington says are unfair trade practices, along with other issues, such as human rights violations, while reviewing what to do with tariffs slapped on billions of dollars of Chinese goods by Trump.
Designation as a currency manipulator comes with no immediate penalties, but can rattle financial markets.
US law requires the administration to engage with the countries to address the perceived exchange-rate imbalance.
Penalties, including exclusion from US government contracts, could be applied after a year, unless the label was removed.
In the last report by then-US secretary of the treasury Steven Mnuchin, he labeled Switzerland a currency manipulator and placed India on the watch list.
Those nations have largely ignored the US and are continuing aggressive moves, as the report is no longer as effective as it once was.
END OF AN ERA: The Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets have served the airline well, but new-generation aircraft are more fuel-efficient, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) yesterday bid farewell to its last four Boeing 747-400 planes, ending the era of the “Queen of the Skies” at the airline. CAL has since 1975 operated a total of 29 747 series aircraft manufactured by Boeing Co. In 1990, it started receiving delivery of 19 747-400 jumbo jets, with the last one, the B-18215, delivered in 2005, it said. The B-18215 was the last of the passenger model produced by Boeing, making the 16-year-old aircraft the world’s youngest 747-400, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) told an event to bid farewell to the planes at Taiwan Taoyuan
SUPPLY HICCUPS: Poor manufacturing yields at Apple’s overseas suppliers have caused at least one maker of its new MiniLED displays to pause production, sources said The next-generation display destined to be a highlight of Apple Inc’s upcoming top-tier iPad Pro is facing production issues that could lead to short initial supplies of the new device, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to showcase a new MiniLED display technology in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro set to be announced as early as the second half of this month. However, the firm’s overseas suppliers are dealing with poor manufacturing yields, the people who asked not to be named discussing sensitive matters said. At least one of the MiniLED makers has had to pause production as
Several hundred people have already booked their tickets and begun training for a spectacular voyage: a few minutes, or perhaps days, in the weightlessness of space. The mainly wealthy first-time space travelers are preparing to take part in one of several private missions which are preparing to launch. The era of space tourism is on the horizon 60 years after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space. Two companies, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin LLC, are building spacecraft capable of sending private clients on suborbital flights to the edge of space lasting several minutes. Glenn King is the director of
SPECULATION: The integrated house and land transaction income tax has been amended as the real-estate market heats up because of high liquidity and low interest rates Lawmakers across party lines yesterday agreed to July 1 as the provisional date on which a draft amendment to the Income Tax Act (所得稅法) is to come into effect, with the aim of curbing real-estate speculation. The consensus was reached following interparty negotiations at the legislature’s Finance Committee to determine when revisions to the “integrated house and land transaction income tax” would take effect. The committee on Monday last week passed a number of revisions to the act, but failed to agree on when they would take effect. Under the proposed revisions, the tax would be set at 45 percent