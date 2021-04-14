China imports soar, exports stay strong

LOW COMPARISON BASE: The readings show the effects that vaccinations and the easing of COVID-19 measures are having, with expectations for further improvement

AFP, BEIJING





China’s imports and exports last month boomed again, data showed yesterday, reaffirming that the recovery in the world’s No. 2 economy continues apace key overseas markets, as they emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and demand picks up.

The readings highlight the effects that vaccinations and the easing of containment measures are having, with expectations for further improvement over the next few months.

China’s imports increased a forecast-busting 38.1 percent year-on-year as consumers increasingly return to some form of normality after the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to shut and people to stay at home.

A worker signals as a crane prepares to load a container onto a truck at the Lianyungang Port Container Terminal in Lianyungang, China, on March 24. Photo: AFP

The figure was a huge increase from the 22.2 percent rise seen in January and February, and the biggest hike since February 2017.

China’s exports rose 30.6 percent, well off the 38 percent increase tipped in a Bloomberg forecast, but still among the highest readings since early 2018.

Exports increased more than 60 percent in January and February.

The outsized increases are due to last year’s low comparison base, when the pandemic was at its height in China and spreading elsewhere.

ING Bank NV chief economist for Greater China Iris Pang (彭藹嬈) said that export numbers were “very distorted.”

However, a key factor behind the spike in imports was electronics shipments, she said, adding that Taiwan’s recent water shortage hampered its ability to produce at overcapacity.

“They are exporting some semiconductor parts to China, to finish production there,” she said.

IC imports surged 33.6 percent in the first quarter, while that of diodes and similar semiconductor devices rose more than 50 percent, customs data showed.

“We’re still seeing stocking up ... in terms of electronic ICs,” Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (華僑銀行) Greater China head economist Tommy Xie (謝東明) said.

This suggests preparation “for a potential technology war between China and the US,” he added.

A rise in commodity prices recently would also have bumped up import values, analysts said.

China’s overall trade surplus was US$13.8 billion, the customs data showed, while its surplus with the US climbed about 40 percent to US$21.4 billion.

The US trade surplus was a key point of contention during the trade dispute with former US president Donald Trump.

“China has demonstrated very resilient growth, to become the global industrial powerhouse supplying goods during the pandemic,” Xie said.

This is likely to continue, given constraints on supplies globally and international demand picking up as the economic outlook improves, he added.