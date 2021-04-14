China’s imports and exports last month boomed again, data showed yesterday, reaffirming that the recovery in the world’s No. 2 economy continues apace key overseas markets, as they emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and demand picks up.
The readings highlight the effects that vaccinations and the easing of containment measures are having, with expectations for further improvement over the next few months.
China’s imports increased a forecast-busting 38.1 percent year-on-year as consumers increasingly return to some form of normality after the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to shut and people to stay at home.
The figure was a huge increase from the 22.2 percent rise seen in January and February, and the biggest hike since February 2017.
China’s exports rose 30.6 percent, well off the 38 percent increase tipped in a Bloomberg forecast, but still among the highest readings since early 2018.
Exports increased more than 60 percent in January and February.
The outsized increases are due to last year’s low comparison base, when the pandemic was at its height in China and spreading elsewhere.
ING Bank NV chief economist for Greater China Iris Pang (彭藹嬈) said that export numbers were “very distorted.”
However, a key factor behind the spike in imports was electronics shipments, she said, adding that Taiwan’s recent water shortage hampered its ability to produce at overcapacity.
“They are exporting some semiconductor parts to China, to finish production there,” she said.
IC imports surged 33.6 percent in the first quarter, while that of diodes and similar semiconductor devices rose more than 50 percent, customs data showed.
“We’re still seeing stocking up ... in terms of electronic ICs,” Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (華僑銀行) Greater China head economist Tommy Xie (謝東明) said.
This suggests preparation “for a potential technology war between China and the US,” he added.
A rise in commodity prices recently would also have bumped up import values, analysts said.
China’s overall trade surplus was US$13.8 billion, the customs data showed, while its surplus with the US climbed about 40 percent to US$21.4 billion.
The US trade surplus was a key point of contention during the trade dispute with former US president Donald Trump.
“China has demonstrated very resilient growth, to become the global industrial powerhouse supplying goods during the pandemic,” Xie said.
This is likely to continue, given constraints on supplies globally and international demand picking up as the economic outlook improves, he added.
END OF AN ERA: The Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets have served the airline well, but new-generation aircraft are more fuel-efficient, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) yesterday bid farewell to its last four Boeing 747-400 planes, ending the era of the “Queen of the Skies” at the airline. CAL has since 1975 operated a total of 29 747 series aircraft manufactured by Boeing Co. In 1990, it started receiving delivery of 19 747-400 jumbo jets, with the last one, the B-18215, delivered in 2005, it said. The B-18215 was the last of the passenger model produced by Boeing, making the 16-year-old aircraft the world’s youngest 747-400, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) told an event to bid farewell to the planes at Taiwan Taoyuan
SUPPLY HICCUPS: Poor manufacturing yields at Apple’s overseas suppliers have caused at least one maker of its new MiniLED displays to pause production, sources said The next-generation display destined to be a highlight of Apple Inc’s upcoming top-tier iPad Pro is facing production issues that could lead to short initial supplies of the new device, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to showcase a new MiniLED display technology in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro set to be announced as early as the second half of this month. However, the firm’s overseas suppliers are dealing with poor manufacturing yields, the people who asked not to be named discussing sensitive matters said. At least one of the MiniLED makers has had to pause production as
Several hundred people have already booked their tickets and begun training for a spectacular voyage: a few minutes, or perhaps days, in the weightlessness of space. The mainly wealthy first-time space travelers are preparing to take part in one of several private missions which are preparing to launch. The era of space tourism is on the horizon 60 years after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space. Two companies, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin LLC, are building spacecraft capable of sending private clients on suborbital flights to the edge of space lasting several minutes. Glenn King is the director of
SPECULATION: The integrated house and land transaction income tax has been amended as the real-estate market heats up because of high liquidity and low interest rates Lawmakers across party lines yesterday agreed to July 1 as the provisional date on which a draft amendment to the Income Tax Act (所得稅法) is to come into effect, with the aim of curbing real-estate speculation. The consensus was reached following interparty negotiations at the legislature’s Finance Committee to determine when revisions to the “integrated house and land transaction income tax” would take effect. The committee on Monday last week passed a number of revisions to the act, but failed to agree on when they would take effect. Under the proposed revisions, the tax would be set at 45 percent