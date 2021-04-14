Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer





LISTED COMPANIES

Revenue increases 25.32%

Publicly listed companies reported NT$3.01 trillion (US$105.74 billion) in combined revenue for last month, up 25.32 percent from a year earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. The revenue increase was led by firms in the shipping and transportation, plastics, and building material and construction industries, the exchange said in a statement. A total of 751 firms experienced revenue growth, while 199 experienced declines, it said. The accumulated revenue of all listed firms in the first quarter reached NT$8.07 trillion, up 25.8 percent year-on-year, led by those in the glass, ceramics, electronics, and shipping and transportation industries, it added.

PHARMACEUTICALS

New board eyes first IPO

Lin BioScience Inc (仁新醫藥) on Monday submitted its initial public offering (IPO) application to the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), becoming the first firm to apply for listing on the nation’s new trading board, the Taiwan Innovation Board, the exchange said in a statement. Lin BioScience is a new drug research and development company. The exchange, which released the regulations for the new board on March 31, said that domestic and foreign start-ups with innovative business models and a high valuation in terms of market capitalization are welcome to apply.

DEVELOPERS

Cathay bids NT$3.3bn for lot

Cathay Real Estate Development Co’s (國泰建設) bid of NT$3.395 billion yesterday beat 16 other bidders for a plot near the rezoning area of the Er Chung floodway (二重疏洪道), the New Taipei City Department of Land Administration said in a statement. Cathay Real Estate’s winning bid for the 1,983 ping (6,555m2) parcel was NT$1.4 billion higher than the price floor, the department said, adding that the bid translated into NT$1.71 million per ping.

BANKING

Hua Nan plans Jakarta office

State-run Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) yesterday received approval from the Financial Supervisory Commission to set up a representative office in Jakarta, days after it formally launched a representative office in Bangkok. The bank said that it plans to provide financial services and useful information to Taiwanese businesses in countries targeted by the government’s New Southbound Policy, taking advantage of its existing branches and representative offices in the region. In addition to running branches in Singapore, Manila, Sydney and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Hua Nan operates representative offices in Hanoi, Bangkok and Yangon, Myanmar.

TECHNOLOGY

Delta posts NT$27bn profit

Delta Electronics Inc (台達電), the nation’s leading power management solutions provider, on Monday reported that revenue last month increased 28 percent year-on-year and 33 percent month-on-month to NT$27 billion. The monthly figure meant that first-quarter revenue increased 30 percent year-on-year, but declined 8 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$72.49 billion — better than market expectations. The annual increase in revenue was boosted by contributions from laptop power supplies, industrial automation applications, electric fans and other electric components. The company expects business performance this year to be driven by products used in electric vehicles, passive components and items related to the 5G and industrial automation segments.