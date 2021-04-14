LISTED COMPANIES
Revenue increases 25.32%
Publicly listed companies reported NT$3.01 trillion (US$105.74 billion) in combined revenue for last month, up 25.32 percent from a year earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. The revenue increase was led by firms in the shipping and transportation, plastics, and building material and construction industries, the exchange said in a statement. A total of 751 firms experienced revenue growth, while 199 experienced declines, it said. The accumulated revenue of all listed firms in the first quarter reached NT$8.07 trillion, up 25.8 percent year-on-year, led by those in the glass, ceramics, electronics, and shipping and transportation industries, it added.
PHARMACEUTICALS
New board eyes first IPO
Lin BioScience Inc (仁新醫藥) on Monday submitted its initial public offering (IPO) application to the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), becoming the first firm to apply for listing on the nation’s new trading board, the Taiwan Innovation Board, the exchange said in a statement. Lin BioScience is a new drug research and development company. The exchange, which released the regulations for the new board on March 31, said that domestic and foreign start-ups with innovative business models and a high valuation in terms of market capitalization are welcome to apply.
DEVELOPERS
Cathay bids NT$3.3bn for lot
Cathay Real Estate Development Co’s (國泰建設) bid of NT$3.395 billion yesterday beat 16 other bidders for a plot near the rezoning area of the Er Chung floodway (二重疏洪道), the New Taipei City Department of Land Administration said in a statement. Cathay Real Estate’s winning bid for the 1,983 ping (6,555m2) parcel was NT$1.4 billion higher than the price floor, the department said, adding that the bid translated into NT$1.71 million per ping.
BANKING
Hua Nan plans Jakarta office
State-run Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) yesterday received approval from the Financial Supervisory Commission to set up a representative office in Jakarta, days after it formally launched a representative office in Bangkok. The bank said that it plans to provide financial services and useful information to Taiwanese businesses in countries targeted by the government’s New Southbound Policy, taking advantage of its existing branches and representative offices in the region. In addition to running branches in Singapore, Manila, Sydney and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Hua Nan operates representative offices in Hanoi, Bangkok and Yangon, Myanmar.
TECHNOLOGY
Delta posts NT$27bn profit
Delta Electronics Inc (台達電), the nation’s leading power management solutions provider, on Monday reported that revenue last month increased 28 percent year-on-year and 33 percent month-on-month to NT$27 billion. The monthly figure meant that first-quarter revenue increased 30 percent year-on-year, but declined 8 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$72.49 billion — better than market expectations. The annual increase in revenue was boosted by contributions from laptop power supplies, industrial automation applications, electric fans and other electric components. The company expects business performance this year to be driven by products used in electric vehicles, passive components and items related to the 5G and industrial automation segments.
END OF AN ERA: The Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets have served the airline well, but new-generation aircraft are more fuel-efficient, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) yesterday bid farewell to its last four Boeing 747-400 planes, ending the era of the “Queen of the Skies” at the airline. CAL has since 1975 operated a total of 29 747 series aircraft manufactured by Boeing Co. In 1990, it started receiving delivery of 19 747-400 jumbo jets, with the last one, the B-18215, delivered in 2005, it said. The B-18215 was the last of the passenger model produced by Boeing, making the 16-year-old aircraft the world’s youngest 747-400, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) told an event to bid farewell to the planes at Taiwan Taoyuan
SUPPLY HICCUPS: Poor manufacturing yields at Apple’s overseas suppliers have caused at least one maker of its new MiniLED displays to pause production, sources said The next-generation display destined to be a highlight of Apple Inc’s upcoming top-tier iPad Pro is facing production issues that could lead to short initial supplies of the new device, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to showcase a new MiniLED display technology in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro set to be announced as early as the second half of this month. However, the firm’s overseas suppliers are dealing with poor manufacturing yields, the people who asked not to be named discussing sensitive matters said. At least one of the MiniLED makers has had to pause production as
Several hundred people have already booked their tickets and begun training for a spectacular voyage: a few minutes, or perhaps days, in the weightlessness of space. The mainly wealthy first-time space travelers are preparing to take part in one of several private missions which are preparing to launch. The era of space tourism is on the horizon 60 years after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space. Two companies, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin LLC, are building spacecraft capable of sending private clients on suborbital flights to the edge of space lasting several minutes. Glenn King is the director of
SPECULATION: The integrated house and land transaction income tax has been amended as the real-estate market heats up because of high liquidity and low interest rates Lawmakers across party lines yesterday agreed to July 1 as the provisional date on which a draft amendment to the Income Tax Act (所得稅法) is to come into effect, with the aim of curbing real-estate speculation. The consensus was reached following interparty negotiations at the legislature’s Finance Committee to determine when revisions to the “integrated house and land transaction income tax” would take effect. The committee on Monday last week passed a number of revisions to the act, but failed to agree on when they would take effect. Under the proposed revisions, the tax would be set at 45 percent