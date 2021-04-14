More “big investors” flooded into the local stock market last quarter, when the TAIEX steadily rose to above 16,000 points, data compiled by the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) showed.
The number of big investors — those trading NT$500 million (US$17.6 million) or more in a single quarter — totaled 3,178 in the first quarter, up 32 percent from 2,401 in the fourth quarter of last year and surpassing 3,000 for the first time, the data showed.
In the first three months of this year, the number of mid-sized investors — those trading NT$100 million to NT$500 million in shares in a single quarter — surged 30 percent quarter-on-quarter to 26,834, the data showed.
Photo: CNA
The number of retail investors — those trading less than NT$100 million in a quarter — increased 15 percent quarter-on-quarter to 3.89 million, the highest of any first quarter, suggesting that one in every six Taiwanese invest in local shares, the data showed.
With more investors flocking to the nation’s main bourse, last quarter’s turnover advanced 116 percent to NT$18.11 trillion from NT$8.37 trillion last year.
The figure was higher than the total turnover for 2016, or NT$16.77 trillion, the data showed.
A TWSE official attributed the increases in big, mid-sized and retail investors to the astronomical rise of the TAIEX, which has caught the attention of investors worldwide.
The benchmark index rose from 14,902 points to 16,431 in the first three months, TWSE data showed, explaining why 439,000 trading accounts were opened in the first quarter.
Hitting 16,431 by the end of the first quarter, the TAIEX yesterday reached 17,041.37 points in the middle of trading session before closing down 0.21 percent at 16,824.91, the data showed.
END OF AN ERA: The Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets have served the airline well, but new-generation aircraft are more fuel-efficient, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) yesterday bid farewell to its last four Boeing 747-400 planes, ending the era of the “Queen of the Skies” at the airline. CAL has since 1975 operated a total of 29 747 series aircraft manufactured by Boeing Co. In 1990, it started receiving delivery of 19 747-400 jumbo jets, with the last one, the B-18215, delivered in 2005, it said. The B-18215 was the last of the passenger model produced by Boeing, making the 16-year-old aircraft the world’s youngest 747-400, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) told an event to bid farewell to the planes at Taiwan Taoyuan
SUPPLY HICCUPS: Poor manufacturing yields at Apple’s overseas suppliers have caused at least one maker of its new MiniLED displays to pause production, sources said The next-generation display destined to be a highlight of Apple Inc’s upcoming top-tier iPad Pro is facing production issues that could lead to short initial supplies of the new device, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to showcase a new MiniLED display technology in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro set to be announced as early as the second half of this month. However, the firm’s overseas suppliers are dealing with poor manufacturing yields, the people who asked not to be named discussing sensitive matters said. At least one of the MiniLED makers has had to pause production as
Several hundred people have already booked their tickets and begun training for a spectacular voyage: a few minutes, or perhaps days, in the weightlessness of space. The mainly wealthy first-time space travelers are preparing to take part in one of several private missions which are preparing to launch. The era of space tourism is on the horizon 60 years after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space. Two companies, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin LLC, are building spacecraft capable of sending private clients on suborbital flights to the edge of space lasting several minutes. Glenn King is the director of
SPECULATION: The integrated house and land transaction income tax has been amended as the real-estate market heats up because of high liquidity and low interest rates Lawmakers across party lines yesterday agreed to July 1 as the provisional date on which a draft amendment to the Income Tax Act (所得稅法) is to come into effect, with the aim of curbing real-estate speculation. The consensus was reached following interparty negotiations at the legislature’s Finance Committee to determine when revisions to the “integrated house and land transaction income tax” would take effect. The committee on Monday last week passed a number of revisions to the act, but failed to agree on when they would take effect. Under the proposed revisions, the tax would be set at 45 percent