CHINA
Bank loans rise monthly
The country’s banks last month extended 2.73 trillion yuan (US$416.58 billion) in new yuan loans, up from 1.36 trillion yuan in the previous month and compared with 2.85 trillion yuan a year earlier. Broad M2 money supply grew 9.4 percent from a year earlier after rising 10.1 percent in February, central bank data showed yesterday. Outstanding yuan loan grew 12.6 percent from a year earlier compared with 12.9 percent growth in February.
SWEDEN
Economy to grow faster
The economy would grow faster than previously expected this year, the government said yesterday, despite a third wave of COVID-19 infections, which has led to tighter restrictions on society. The government said in a statement that it expects GDP to expand 3.2 percent this year, better than the 3 percent expansion predicted in its previous forecast in December last year. Next year, the economy is expected to grow 3.8 percent versus a previous forecast of 3.7 percent growth, it said. The country’s economy contracted 2.8 percent last year, much less than initial estimates made at the start of the pandemic during the spring, which ran as high as double digits, and better than much of the rest of Europe.
FRANCE
Car-bike swap offered
The government is offering the owners of old, exhaust-belching cars the opportunity to hand over their vehicles for scrap in return for a 2,500 euro (US$2,971) grant to buy an electric bicycle. Lawmakers in the National Assembly have approved the measure in a preliminary vote. It was an amendment to a climate bill passing through parliament that aims to reduce greenhouse emissions by 40 percent by 2030 from 1990 levels. If adopted, the country would become the first country in the world to offer people the chance to trade in an aging vehicle for an electric or folding bicycle, the French Federation of Bicycle Users said.
REAL ESTATE
Corporate property sales up
Firms across Europe, the Middle East and Africa sold 27 billion euros of corporate properties last year, broker Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) said in a report. That was slightly more than a year earlier, even as overall real-estate deals collapsed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies are ditching property to “preserve capital and release liquidity, as well as to reshape their portfolios to support post-pandemic business plans,” said Nick Compton, head of corporate capital markets for Europe, Middle East and Africa at JLL. Just more than one-third of corporate sales were office properties, with volumes jumping 10 percent from the previous year. All types of commercial real-estate sales in Europe plunged by 27 percent last year, Real Capital Analytics data showed.
INDIA
Gold imports surge
Gold imports by the country last month surged to the highest monthly total in nearly two years as a slump in prices stoked demand for jewelry during the wedding season. Overseas purchases increased more than sevenfold to 98.6 tonnes from 13 tonnes a year earlier, a person familiar with the data said. That would be the highest since May 2019. Imports during the first three months of this year more than doubled in the world’s second-biggest consumer to almost 190 tonnes, according to Bloomberg calculations based on the data.
Several hundred people have already booked their tickets and begun training for a spectacular voyage: a few minutes, or perhaps days, in the weightlessness of space. The mainly wealthy first-time space travelers are preparing to take part in one of several private missions which are preparing to launch. The era of space tourism is on the horizon 60 years after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space. Two companies, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin LLC, are building spacecraft capable of sending private clients on suborbital flights to the edge of space lasting several minutes. Glenn King is the director of
SPECULATION: The integrated house and land transaction income tax has been amended as the real-estate market heats up because of high liquidity and low interest rates Lawmakers across party lines yesterday agreed to July 1 as the provisional date on which a draft amendment to the Income Tax Act (所得稅法) is to come into effect, with the aim of curbing real-estate speculation. The consensus was reached following interparty negotiations at the legislature’s Finance Committee to determine when revisions to the “integrated house and land transaction income tax” would take effect. The committee on Monday last week passed a number of revisions to the act, but failed to agree on when they would take effect. Under the proposed revisions, the tax would be set at 45 percent
TAICHUNG PLANT: An official said that generator No. 3 had been retrofitted and it generates 0.46g of particulate pollution per kilowatt-hour, down from 0.6g to 0.7g A spike in demand for electricity made it necessary to restart the third coal-fired generator at the Taichung Power Plant, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said yesterday as a feud with the Taichung City Government lingers. Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) has sought to keep the generator from being used. In 2019, he revoked Taipower’s license to operate the generator. However, the state-run utility has taken the city government to court over the license revocation and won the case in February last year, Taipower manager Chang Ting-shu (張廷抒) said. “We would like to remind the Taichung City Government that operation of the third
Broadband providers are seeing delays of more than a year when ordering Internet routers, becoming yet another victim of chip shortages choking global supply chains and adding challenges for millions still working from home. Carriers have been quoted order times as long as 60 weeks, more than doubling previous waits, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private. Sharp COVID-19 manufacturing shutdowns a year ago were exacerbated by a prolonged surge in demand for better home broadband equipment, said Karsten Gewecke, head of European regional business for Zyxel Communications Corp (合勤), a Taiwan-based