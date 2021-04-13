World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Bank loans rise monthly

The country’s banks last month extended 2.73 trillion yuan (US$416.58 billion) in new yuan loans, up from 1.36 trillion yuan in the previous month and compared with 2.85 trillion yuan a year earlier. Broad M2 money supply grew 9.4 percent from a year earlier after rising 10.1 percent in February, central bank data showed yesterday. Outstanding yuan loan grew 12.6 percent from a year earlier compared with 12.9 percent growth in February.

SWEDEN

Economy to grow faster

The economy would grow faster than previously expected this year, the government said yesterday, despite a third wave of COVID-19 infections, which has led to tighter restrictions on society. The government said in a statement that it expects GDP to expand 3.2 percent this year, better than the 3 percent expansion predicted in its previous forecast in December last year. Next year, the economy is expected to grow 3.8 percent versus a previous forecast of 3.7 percent growth, it said. The country’s economy contracted 2.8 percent last year, much less than initial estimates made at the start of the pandemic during the spring, which ran as high as double digits, and better than much of the rest of Europe.

FRANCE

Car-bike swap offered

The government is offering the owners of old, exhaust-belching cars the opportunity to hand over their vehicles for scrap in return for a 2,500 euro (US$2,971) grant to buy an electric bicycle. Lawmakers in the National Assembly have approved the measure in a preliminary vote. It was an amendment to a climate bill passing through parliament that aims to reduce greenhouse emissions by 40 percent by 2030 from 1990 levels. If adopted, the country would become the first country in the world to offer people the chance to trade in an aging vehicle for an electric or folding bicycle, the French Federation of Bicycle Users said.

REAL ESTATE

Corporate property sales up

Firms across Europe, the Middle East and Africa sold 27 billion euros of corporate properties last year, broker Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) said in a report. That was slightly more than a year earlier, even as overall real-estate deals collapsed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies are ditching property to “preserve capital and release liquidity, as well as to reshape their portfolios to support post-pandemic business plans,” said Nick Compton, head of corporate capital markets for Europe, Middle East and Africa at JLL. Just more than one-third of corporate sales were office properties, with volumes jumping 10 percent from the previous year. All types of commercial real-estate sales in Europe plunged by 27 percent last year, Real Capital Analytics data showed.

INDIA

Gold imports surge

Gold imports by the country last month surged to the highest monthly total in nearly two years as a slump in prices stoked demand for jewelry during the wedding season. Overseas purchases increased more than sevenfold to 98.6 tonnes from 13 tonnes a year earlier, a person familiar with the data said. That would be the highest since May 2019. Imports during the first three months of this year more than doubled in the world’s second-biggest consumer to almost 190 tonnes, according to Bloomberg calculations based on the data.