Microsoft makes big bet on healthcare AI technology

DOCTOR’S ASSISTANT: Nuance’s technology listens in on conversations between doctors and patients to create health records and anticipate patients’ needs

Bloomberg





Microsoft Corp is making a massive bet on healthcare artificial intelligence (AI).

The software giant is set to buy Nuance Communications Inc, tapping the company tied to the Siri voice technology to overhaul solutions that free doctors from note-taking and better predict a patient’s needs.

Microsoft could announce the deal as soon as yesterday if talks are successful, people familiar with the matter said.

The price being discussed could value Nuance at about US$56 a share, a 23 percent premium to Friday’s close, one of the people said.

Set to be Microsoft’s largest acquisition since LinkedIn Corp, the purchase would give Nuance an equity value of about US$16 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Microsoft has been working with Nuance for two years on AI software that helps clinicians capture patient discussions and integrate them into electronic health records, and combining the speech technology company’s products into its Teams chat app for telehealth appointments.

Under chief executive officer Mark Benjamin, Nuance has narrowed its focus and separated peripheral businesses, such as Cerence Inc, the automotive AI unit that was spun off two years ago.

It also sold its imaging division to Thoma Bravo’s Kofax for US$400 million, and zoomed in instead on partnerships with healthcare providers and the biggest electronic medical records companies.

A representative for Microsoft declined to comment. A spokesperson for Nuance, based in Burlington, Massachusetts, did not respond to a request for comment.

Nuance’s shares have climbed 3.4 percent this year, giving the company, which laid the groundwork for the technology used in Apple Inc’s Siri, an almost US$13 billion market value.

The gain still trailed the 9.9 percent jump in the S&P 500 Index, while Microsoft added 15 percent.

Nuance, whose products include Dragon speech-recognition software, had net income of US$91 million on revenue of US$1.48 billion for its fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30 last year, after losing US$217 million the previous year.

Microsoft has been increasingly focused on healthcare. In May last year, the software maker unveiled a package of industry-specific cloud software. It has also hired executives with medical backgrounds, and has been researching machine learning and AI tools for areas including clinical trials.

The Nuance purchase would complement efforts in the past few years, during which Microsoft has assigned thousands of employees to its AI work, and released tools customers can use to build applications that understand and translate speech, recognize images and detect anomalies.

The company views AI as a key driver of sales of cloud services.

The acquisition might also give Microsoft a boost as it faces fierce competition in the AI space, with rivals, such as Alphabet Inc’s Google and Amazon.com Inc, also investing heavily in the field.