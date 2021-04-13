Microsoft Corp is making a massive bet on healthcare artificial intelligence (AI).
The software giant is set to buy Nuance Communications Inc, tapping the company tied to the Siri voice technology to overhaul solutions that free doctors from note-taking and better predict a patient’s needs.
Microsoft could announce the deal as soon as yesterday if talks are successful, people familiar with the matter said.
The price being discussed could value Nuance at about US$56 a share, a 23 percent premium to Friday’s close, one of the people said.
Set to be Microsoft’s largest acquisition since LinkedIn Corp, the purchase would give Nuance an equity value of about US$16 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg show.
Microsoft has been working with Nuance for two years on AI software that helps clinicians capture patient discussions and integrate them into electronic health records, and combining the speech technology company’s products into its Teams chat app for telehealth appointments.
Under chief executive officer Mark Benjamin, Nuance has narrowed its focus and separated peripheral businesses, such as Cerence Inc, the automotive AI unit that was spun off two years ago.
It also sold its imaging division to Thoma Bravo’s Kofax for US$400 million, and zoomed in instead on partnerships with healthcare providers and the biggest electronic medical records companies.
A representative for Microsoft declined to comment. A spokesperson for Nuance, based in Burlington, Massachusetts, did not respond to a request for comment.
Nuance’s shares have climbed 3.4 percent this year, giving the company, which laid the groundwork for the technology used in Apple Inc’s Siri, an almost US$13 billion market value.
The gain still trailed the 9.9 percent jump in the S&P 500 Index, while Microsoft added 15 percent.
Nuance, whose products include Dragon speech-recognition software, had net income of US$91 million on revenue of US$1.48 billion for its fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30 last year, after losing US$217 million the previous year.
Microsoft has been increasingly focused on healthcare. In May last year, the software maker unveiled a package of industry-specific cloud software. It has also hired executives with medical backgrounds, and has been researching machine learning and AI tools for areas including clinical trials.
The Nuance purchase would complement efforts in the past few years, during which Microsoft has assigned thousands of employees to its AI work, and released tools customers can use to build applications that understand and translate speech, recognize images and detect anomalies.
The company views AI as a key driver of sales of cloud services.
The acquisition might also give Microsoft a boost as it faces fierce competition in the AI space, with rivals, such as Alphabet Inc’s Google and Amazon.com Inc, also investing heavily in the field.
Several hundred people have already booked their tickets and begun training for a spectacular voyage: a few minutes, or perhaps days, in the weightlessness of space. The mainly wealthy first-time space travelers are preparing to take part in one of several private missions which are preparing to launch. The era of space tourism is on the horizon 60 years after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space. Two companies, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin LLC, are building spacecraft capable of sending private clients on suborbital flights to the edge of space lasting several minutes. Glenn King is the director of
SPECULATION: The integrated house and land transaction income tax has been amended as the real-estate market heats up because of high liquidity and low interest rates Lawmakers across party lines yesterday agreed to July 1 as the provisional date on which a draft amendment to the Income Tax Act (所得稅法) is to come into effect, with the aim of curbing real-estate speculation. The consensus was reached following interparty negotiations at the legislature’s Finance Committee to determine when revisions to the “integrated house and land transaction income tax” would take effect. The committee on Monday last week passed a number of revisions to the act, but failed to agree on when they would take effect. Under the proposed revisions, the tax would be set at 45 percent
TAICHUNG PLANT: An official said that generator No. 3 had been retrofitted and it generates 0.46g of particulate pollution per kilowatt-hour, down from 0.6g to 0.7g A spike in demand for electricity made it necessary to restart the third coal-fired generator at the Taichung Power Plant, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said yesterday as a feud with the Taichung City Government lingers. Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) has sought to keep the generator from being used. In 2019, he revoked Taipower’s license to operate the generator. However, the state-run utility has taken the city government to court over the license revocation and won the case in February last year, Taipower manager Chang Ting-shu (張廷抒) said. “We would like to remind the Taichung City Government that operation of the third
Broadband providers are seeing delays of more than a year when ordering Internet routers, becoming yet another victim of chip shortages choking global supply chains and adding challenges for millions still working from home. Carriers have been quoted order times as long as 60 weeks, more than doubling previous waits, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private. Sharp COVID-19 manufacturing shutdowns a year ago were exacerbated by a prolonged surge in demand for better home broadband equipment, said Karsten Gewecke, head of European regional business for Zyxel Communications Corp (合勤), a Taiwan-based