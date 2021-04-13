EQUITIES
Foreign buying declines
Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$17.39 billion (US$611.1 million) of local shares after buying a net NT$18.86 billion a week earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The top three stocks bought by foreign investors were AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電), Winbond Electronics Corp (華邦電子) and Inventec Corp (英業達), while the top three sold were Innolux Corp (群創), Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶電腦) and Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$23.09 trillion, or 44.91 percent of total market capitalization, it said.
SEMICONDUCTORS
WPG posts record revenue
Semiconductor components distributor WPG Holdings Co (大聯大投資控股) yesterday reported record revenue for last month and the first quarter on the back of rising demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “The overall demand for laptops, PCs, mobile phones, communication components, servers and cloud applications remains strong due to the new normal — distance working and education,” WPG said in a statement. Revenue last month rose 26.1 percent from a year earlier and 42.8 percent from the previous month to NT$68.1 billion, the company said, attributing the increase to strong demand for semiconductors and related components. First-quarter revenue reached NT$177.11 billion, a 35.2 percent increase from the previous year’s NT$131.04 billion, it said.
STEELMAKERS
CPC revenue rises 22.54%
Due to a persistent rise in steel prices, China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼) yesterday posted record revenue of NT$36.89 billion for last month, up 22.54 percent month-on-month and 32.93 percent year-on-year. First-quarter revenue was NT$97.82 billion, an increase of 25.54 percent from a year earlier, the company said. Revenue for this quarter is likely to exceed NT$100 billion, as the company said it expects the uptrend to continue in the near term, coupled with the high-season effects in the second quarter.
TELECOMS
Chunghwa revenue rises 4%
Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday reported that revenue last month increased 4.16 percent year-on-year to NT$16.22 billion, mainly due to increased sales of information and communications technology projects and handsets, which offset a sales decrease in its fixed-line business, the company said in a statement. On a monthly basis, revenue fell 3.18 percent, company data showed. Net income was NT$2.74 billion last month, or earnings per share of NT$0.35, the company said, adding that revenue and earnings per share exceeded its first-quarter guidance.
MANUFACTURING
Value Valves posts gains
Value Valves Co (捷流閥業) yesterday reported that revenue last month rose 11.26 percent month-on-month to NT$167.53 million, due to rising demand from customers in the petrochemical, shipbuilding and electronics industries. The figure fell 22.2 percent year-on-year and first-quarter revenue was down 11.38 percent from the previous year to NT$509.97 million, as major customers delayed orders due to postponements caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement. Value Valves said it expects to receive more orders from Taiwan, Southeast Asia and China this year.
Several hundred people have already booked their tickets and begun training for a spectacular voyage: a few minutes, or perhaps days, in the weightlessness of space. The mainly wealthy first-time space travelers are preparing to take part in one of several private missions which are preparing to launch. The era of space tourism is on the horizon 60 years after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space. Two companies, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin LLC, are building spacecraft capable of sending private clients on suborbital flights to the edge of space lasting several minutes. Glenn King is the director of
SPECULATION: The integrated house and land transaction income tax has been amended as the real-estate market heats up because of high liquidity and low interest rates Lawmakers across party lines yesterday agreed to July 1 as the provisional date on which a draft amendment to the Income Tax Act (所得稅法) is to come into effect, with the aim of curbing real-estate speculation. The consensus was reached following interparty negotiations at the legislature’s Finance Committee to determine when revisions to the “integrated house and land transaction income tax” would take effect. The committee on Monday last week passed a number of revisions to the act, but failed to agree on when they would take effect. Under the proposed revisions, the tax would be set at 45 percent
TAICHUNG PLANT: An official said that generator No. 3 had been retrofitted and it generates 0.46g of particulate pollution per kilowatt-hour, down from 0.6g to 0.7g A spike in demand for electricity made it necessary to restart the third coal-fired generator at the Taichung Power Plant, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said yesterday as a feud with the Taichung City Government lingers. Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) has sought to keep the generator from being used. In 2019, he revoked Taipower’s license to operate the generator. However, the state-run utility has taken the city government to court over the license revocation and won the case in February last year, Taipower manager Chang Ting-shu (張廷抒) said. “We would like to remind the Taichung City Government that operation of the third
Broadband providers are seeing delays of more than a year when ordering Internet routers, becoming yet another victim of chip shortages choking global supply chains and adding challenges for millions still working from home. Carriers have been quoted order times as long as 60 weeks, more than doubling previous waits, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private. Sharp COVID-19 manufacturing shutdowns a year ago were exacerbated by a prolonged surge in demand for better home broadband equipment, said Karsten Gewecke, head of European regional business for Zyxel Communications Corp (合勤), a Taiwan-based