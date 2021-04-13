Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer





EQUITIES

Foreign buying declines

Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$17.39 billion (US$611.1 million) of local shares after buying a net NT$18.86 billion a week earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The top three stocks bought by foreign investors were AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電), Winbond Electronics Corp (華邦電子) and Inventec Corp (英業達), while the top three sold were Innolux Corp (群創), Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶電腦) and Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$23.09 trillion, or 44.91 percent of total market capitalization, it said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

WPG posts record revenue

Semiconductor components distributor WPG Holdings Co (大聯大投資控股) yesterday reported record revenue for last month and the first quarter on the back of rising demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “The overall demand for laptops, PCs, mobile phones, communication components, servers and cloud applications remains strong due to the new normal — distance working and education,” WPG said in a statement. Revenue last month rose 26.1 percent from a year earlier and 42.8 percent from the previous month to NT$68.1 billion, the company said, attributing the increase to strong demand for semiconductors and related components. First-quarter revenue reached NT$177.11 billion, a 35.2 percent increase from the previous year’s NT$131.04 billion, it said.

STEELMAKERS

CPC revenue rises 22.54%

Due to a persistent rise in steel prices, China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼) yesterday posted record revenue of NT$36.89 billion for last month, up 22.54 percent month-on-month and 32.93 percent year-on-year. First-quarter revenue was NT$97.82 billion, an increase of 25.54 percent from a year earlier, the company said. Revenue for this quarter is likely to exceed NT$100 billion, as the company said it expects the uptrend to continue in the near term, coupled with the high-season effects in the second quarter.

TELECOMS

Chunghwa revenue rises 4%

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday reported that revenue last month increased 4.16 percent year-on-year to NT$16.22 billion, mainly due to increased sales of information and communications technology projects and handsets, which offset a sales decrease in its fixed-line business, the company said in a statement. On a monthly basis, revenue fell 3.18 percent, company data showed. Net income was NT$2.74 billion last month, or earnings per share of NT$0.35, the company said, adding that revenue and earnings per share exceeded its first-quarter guidance.

MANUFACTURING

Value Valves posts gains

Value Valves Co (捷流閥業) yesterday reported that revenue last month rose 11.26 percent month-on-month to NT$167.53 million, due to rising demand from customers in the petrochemical, shipbuilding and electronics industries. The figure fell 22.2 percent year-on-year and first-quarter revenue was down 11.38 percent from the previous year to NT$509.97 million, as major customers delayed orders due to postponements caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement. Value Valves said it expects to receive more orders from Taiwan, Southeast Asia and China this year.