Sustainalytics, a world-leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) research institution, has assigned an ESG rating to E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控).
In the latest Sustainalytics ESG Risk Ratings, E.Sun was ranked first in Asia and second worldwide among 386 companies in the “diversified banks” industry.
This is one of the best performances of any Taiwanese bank in international ESG evaluations.
Photo courtesy of E.Sun Financial Holding Co
E.Sun is ranked in the top 10 worldwide across several rated ESG risk material issues, including business ethics, data privacy and security, human capital, and ESG integration.
Especially, E.Sun was ranked first in the “product governance” risk issue category.
Sustainalytics is also positive about E.Sun’s ESG management, which was rated “strong.”
The improvement of E.Sun’s ESG management score is the main reason that it advanced in the rankings this year.
Sustainalytics said E.Sun has strong ESG reporting practices and that a board committee has been appointed to oversee ESG issues.
The ESG rating report also said that E.Sun has a strong environmental policy and has established adequate standards on social supply chain issues.
In addition, E.Sun also has set up a strong whistle-blower program, the report said.
Headquartered in the Netherlands, Sustainalytics was founded in 1992. It is among the best-known ESG research institutions in the world. It periodically evaluates environment, society and governance for corporations around the world.
The results are widely adopted by many asset management companies for research purposes. Sustainalytics is a member of Morningstar Group.
“E.Sun is dedicated to integrating itself with international standards and best ESG practices of the world,” E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) chairman Joseph N.C. Huang (黃男州) said. “E.Sun will not only proactively incorporate ESG into banking, but will also continue to collaborate with partners to amplify positive impacts.”
With regard to climate change, E.Sun took the lead among its Taiwanese peers to join the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.
E.Sun used scientific methods to quantify the financial effects of climate change to manage its associated risks.
This year, E.Sun further invited outstanding Taiwanese corporations to join its E.Sun ESG Initiative, under which participating companies committed to taking action against climate change.
E.Sun is ranked first in Taiwan’s financial sector by many international ESG rating institutions, such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, MSCI ESG and FTSE4Good.
E.Sun’s long-term involvement in ESG has shown good results.
E.Sun said it would continue to work together with customers, shareholders and employees to make more positive impacts and create greater value for the society.
