Momo.com posts record revenue last month

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





E-commerce operator Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday reported record-high consolidated revenue of NT$6.11 billion (US$214.7 million) for last month, up 17 percent from a year earlier.

First-quarter revenue totaled NT$18.36 billion, up 21.55 percent from a year earlier and the second-highest quarterly revenue on record.

The luxury goods sector, which took a hit in March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, came roaring back this year, with revenue gaining 46 percent year-on-year, the company said in a statement.

Packing boxes are pictured in front of a delivery van and scooters operated by TV and online retailer Momo.com in Taipei on May 21 last year. The company yesterday reported record-high consolidated revenue of NT$6.11 billion (US$214.7 million) for last month, up 17 percent from a year earlier. First-quarter revenue totaled NT$18.36 billion, up 21.55 percent from a year earlier and the second-highest quarterly revenue on record. Photo courtesy of Momo.com Inc via CNA

Health and leisure products were another high-growth category, with revenue rising 31 percent year-on-year last month, while sales of electronics products increased 25 percent during the period, the company said.

“The ‘Queens’ Day’ promotions on March 8 gave a real boost to last month’s sales,” Momo.com said in the statement, adding that single-day sales broke the NT$500 million level.

March 8 is International Women’s Day, commemorated globally to celebrate the achievement of women around the world. In Taiwan, it is also marketed as a reason to celebrate the “sheconomy,” in the form of “Queens’ Day.”

Limited-time promotions and combined product promotions are a common sales-boosting tactic for e-commerce companies in Taiwan, leading to a plethora of “special days” for shopping events, in addition to the traditional Christmas, Lunar New Year and Mothers’ Day events.

All major Taiwanese e-commerce sites, including Momo.com, unveiled promotions on products aimed at female customers from make-up to sanitary pads and vacuum cleaners.