The US dollar on Friday edged higher against a basket of currencies, paring some of the week’s losses, as a stronger-than-expected rise in US and Chinese inflation gauges drove up bond yields.
The US dollar index was 0.13 percent higher at 92.18.
“We’re seeing a consolidation in the broad US dollar today after a week of losses as inflation data from China and the US sparks the US treasury curve back into life,” said Simon Harvey, a currency analyst at broker Monex Europe.
Data on Friday showed that US producer prices increased more than expected last month, resulting in the largest annual gain in nine-and-a-half years, fitting in with expectations for higher inflation as the US economy reopens amid an improved public health environment and massive government funding.
Inflation is expected to heat up this year, driven by pent-up demand, and as the weak readings last spring drop out of the calculation. Prices tumbled early in the COVID-19 pandemic amid mandatory closures of non-essential businesses across many states to slow the first wave of COVID-19 infections.
Most economists and US Federal Reserve officials believe higher inflation will be transitory because of labor market slack.
Earlier on Friday, data showed that China’s factory gate prices last month beat analyst expectations and rose at their fastest annual pace since July 2018, the latest sign that a recovery in the world’s second-largest economy is gathering momentum.
The US dollar was also helped by data showing a second straight monthly drop in industrial production in Germany, further boosting the likelihood of Europe’s biggest economy having contracted in the first quarter.
Still, the US dollar’s rally this year appears to have run out of steam. Despite Friday’s gains, the US dollar index finished the week down 0.89 percent, its worst weekly showing this year.
“I guess this may only be a pause with the US dollar selling likely to resume so long as the Fed’s patient rhetoric remains unchanged, especially this early in the anticipated inflation cycle,” AxiCorp Financial Services Pty chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said.
The New Taiwan dollar shrank against the US dollar on Friday, losing NT$0.006 to close at the day’s low of NT$28.436, but gaining 0.34 percent from NT$28.533 a week earlier.
Sterling pared losses to trade little changed on the day after having touched a two-month low against the US dollar in early London trading.
The Australian dollar also fell as much as 0.9 percent, before paring its losses.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analysts said in a note that the move had no clear macro trigger, but a financial stability report from Australia’s central bank indicating it would refrain from monetary policy action to tackle growing lending risk might have pressured the currency.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
WALKING AWAY: At one point the world’s No. 3 smartphone brand, LG has fallen from a position as a market leader after a series of software and hardware mishaps South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc is to wind down its loss-making mobile division after failing to find a buyer, a move that would make it the first major smartphone brand to completely withdraw from the market. Its decision to pull out will leave its 10 percent share in North America, where it is the No. 3 brand, to be gobbled up by Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc with its domestic rival expected to have the edge. “In the United States, LG has targeted mid-priced — if not ultra-low — models and that means Samsung, which has more mid-priced product lines than
SHORTAGE: The city government said it would install water purification machines to provide drinking water to residents and would close all public swimming pools Officials, residents and businesses in Taichung have been gearing up for water cuts that are to take effect tomorrow as Taiwan deals with a water shortage. The water supply to large parts of Taichung as well as parts of Miaoli, Changhua and Hsinchu counties is to be cut on a rotational basis for two days a week, affecting an estimated 1 million customers, the Water Resources Agency said. It is the most stringent water rationing measure introduced in central Taiwan in nearly 50 years, Taiwan Water Corp (台灣自來水) official Lin Yi-hsiung (林義雄) said. The Taichung City Government said in a statement that
SPECULATION: The integrated house and land transaction income tax has been amended as the real-estate market heats up because of high liquidity and low interest rates Lawmakers across party lines yesterday agreed to July 1 as the provisional date on which a draft amendment to the Income Tax Act (所得稅法) is to come into effect, with the aim of curbing real-estate speculation. The consensus was reached following interparty negotiations at the legislature’s Finance Committee to determine when revisions to the “integrated house and land transaction income tax” would take effect. The committee on Monday last week passed a number of revisions to the act, but failed to agree on when they would take effect. Under the proposed revisions, the tax would be set at 45 percent
TAICHUNG PLANT: An official said that generator No. 3 had been retrofitted and it generates 0.46g of particulate pollution per kilowatt-hour, down from 0.6g to 0.7g A spike in demand for electricity made it necessary to restart the third coal-fired generator at the Taichung Power Plant, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said yesterday as a feud with the Taichung City Government lingers. Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) has sought to keep the generator from being used. In 2019, he revoked Taipower’s license to operate the generator. However, the state-run utility has taken the city government to court over the license revocation and won the case in February last year, Taipower manager Chang Ting-shu (張廷抒) said. “We would like to remind the Taichung City Government that operation of the third