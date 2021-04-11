European stocks on Friday were subdued, but marked their longest weekly winning streak since November 2019 as hopes of a rapid recovery in economic growth offset doubts over the eurozone’s COVID-19 vaccination program.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.08 percent at 437.23 and posted a weekly increase of 1.16 percent after hitting an all-time high at the open, while the UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.38 percent to 6,915.75, but rose 2.65 percent from a week earlier.
Global sentiment was underpinned by the US Federal Reserve’s pledge to keep its super-easy policy in place, even as data showed the world’s largest economy kicking into higher gear.
London equities have outperformed this week, with the domestically focused FTSE mid-cap index notching a record high as the UK gradually emerges from a strict winter COVID-19 lockdown.
“While the UK and US have done relatively well on the vaccination roll-out, continental Europe has lagged, but they will sort it out later this year,” BCA Research Inc chief strategist Dhaval Joshi said. “You’ll see an early rebound in UK and US economies from Q2 onwards. In continental Europe, it will be later this year rather than Q2.”
European stocks hit a series of all-time highs this week, despite setbacks on the vaccination front after European regulators found a potential link between AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and reports of rare brain blood clots.
“The year has been without a major correction so far, and with equity inflows continuing to hit new multi-year highs the sense of ‘irrational exuberance’ is building once again,” IG Group PLC chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.
“Some measure of caution would seem to be the prudent approach until a more comprehensive conclusion can be drawn,” Beauchamp said.
Investors are to shift their focus to the US earnings season next week, with profits at S&P 500 companies expected to jump 25 percent in the first quarter, Refinitiv IBES has estimated.
Airbus SE rose 0.3 percent after the French planemaker reported slightly higher deliveries in the first quarter.
Holiday company TUI Group fell 2.1 percent after it said that it was raising 350 million euros (US$416.5 million) through an issuance of convertible bonds to bolster its finances and repay debt.
British American Tobacco PLC dropped 2.5 percent, among the biggest drags on STOXX 600, after JPMorgan Chase & Co downgraded the stock to “neutral.”
WALKING AWAY: At one point the world’s No. 3 smartphone brand, LG has fallen from a position as a market leader after a series of software and hardware mishaps South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc is to wind down its loss-making mobile division after failing to find a buyer, a move that would make it the first major smartphone brand to completely withdraw from the market. Its decision to pull out will leave its 10 percent share in North America, where it is the No. 3 brand, to be gobbled up by Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc with its domestic rival expected to have the edge. “In the United States, LG has targeted mid-priced — if not ultra-low — models and that means Samsung, which has more mid-priced product lines than
SHORTAGE: The city government said it would install water purification machines to provide drinking water to residents and would close all public swimming pools Officials, residents and businesses in Taichung have been gearing up for water cuts that are to take effect tomorrow as Taiwan deals with a water shortage. The water supply to large parts of Taichung as well as parts of Miaoli, Changhua and Hsinchu counties is to be cut on a rotational basis for two days a week, affecting an estimated 1 million customers, the Water Resources Agency said. It is the most stringent water rationing measure introduced in central Taiwan in nearly 50 years, Taiwan Water Corp (台灣自來水) official Lin Yi-hsiung (林義雄) said. The Taichung City Government said in a statement that
SPECULATION: The integrated house and land transaction income tax has been amended as the real-estate market heats up because of high liquidity and low interest rates Lawmakers across party lines yesterday agreed to July 1 as the provisional date on which a draft amendment to the Income Tax Act (所得稅法) is to come into effect, with the aim of curbing real-estate speculation. The consensus was reached following interparty negotiations at the legislature’s Finance Committee to determine when revisions to the “integrated house and land transaction income tax” would take effect. The committee on Monday last week passed a number of revisions to the act, but failed to agree on when they would take effect. Under the proposed revisions, the tax would be set at 45 percent
TAICHUNG PLANT: An official said that generator No. 3 had been retrofitted and it generates 0.46g of particulate pollution per kilowatt-hour, down from 0.6g to 0.7g A spike in demand for electricity made it necessary to restart the third coal-fired generator at the Taichung Power Plant, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said yesterday as a feud with the Taichung City Government lingers. Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) has sought to keep the generator from being used. In 2019, he revoked Taipower’s license to operate the generator. However, the state-run utility has taken the city government to court over the license revocation and won the case in February last year, Taipower manager Chang Ting-shu (張廷抒) said. “We would like to remind the Taichung City Government that operation of the third