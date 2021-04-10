Toshiba Corp board urges caution over CVC scheme

Toshiba Corp’s board yesterday issued a statement in the wake of CVC Capital Partners’ offer to take the Japanese conglomerate private, warning that the proposal is preliminary and might not lead to a transaction.

CVC’s offer is not legally binding and many details still need to be worked out, Toshiba Corp board Osamu Nagayama chairman said.

Any deal also requires extensive regulatory reviews and CVC would have to organize a consortium to line up financing, Nagayama said.

“We expect that such financing process would require a substantial amount of time and involve complexity for consideration,” he said.

Directors would conduct a “careful review of the initial proposal when it is further clarified in the future,” he said.

Toshiba’s shares slid 5.4 percent in trading yesterday.

The board also said that the CVC proposal was “completely unsolicited and not initiated by Toshiba.”

The company this week said that CVC made an offer to buy out its public shareholders.

The preliminary proposal is for ￥5,000 per share or about ￥2.28 trillion (US$20.7 billion), Bloomberg News reported.

An acquisition by a foreign buyer might prove difficult because the company has been considered an icon of Japan and several of its businesses have deep strategic importance for the country.

Its nuclear unit, for example, is involved in decommissioning the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant.

Toshiba is also the largest shareholder in memorychip maker Kioxia Holdings Corp.

Given the sensitivity around Toshiba’s bushiness, Japanese government approval would be required for the deal, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said.

Separately, Toshiba this week reappointed its chairman, Satoshi Tsunakawa, as an executive officer to have him deal with its largest shareholder, Effissimo Capital Management, people familiar with the matter said.

The board approved the decision during a meeting on Wednesday, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

The move gives Tsunakawa a more central role as the tech icon navigates the flurry of deal negotiations.

Singapore-based fund Effissimo has been increasing its pressure on Toshiba in the past few months, including forcing the company to hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders last month.

At that event, Toshiba shareholders approved the firm’s request at last year’s annual shareholders’ meeting for an independent investigation into director appointments, despite opposition from Toshiba management.