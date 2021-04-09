World Business Quick Take

Agencies





APPAREL

Uniqlo forecasts rebound

Uniqlo’s parent company, Fast Retailing Co, expects a stronger rebound in full-year operating profit driven by a solid performance in East Asian countries less affected by COVID-19 lockdowns, it said yesterday. The Japanese clothing empire forecast 2020-2021 operating profit of ￥255 billion (US$2.33 billion) — up slightly from its previous estimate of ￥245 billion. That marks a rise of 70.7 percent from the year before, when business began to be hit worldwide by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many shops forced to close for extended periods. In the first six months of this financial year, Fast Retailing logged a 0.5 percent dip in revenue year-on-year to ￥1,202.8 billion. Operating profit in the same period was up 22.9 percent from a year earlier at ￥167.9 billion.

E-COMMERCE

Amazon touts jobs in India

Amazon.com Inc has enabled exports of US$3 billion of India-made goods and created more than 1 million jobs since it began operating in the Asian nation, its country chief said yesterday. About 250,000 new sellers have joined Amazon since January last year and more than 50,000 offline retailers and neighborhood stores are selling on the platform, the e-commerce giant said in a statement. It helped create more than 300,000 direct and indirect jobs, and notched up US$1 billion of exports during the same period. “COVID-19 has made businesses realize they need to be more resilient, robust because there’s no notion of only offline or only online anymore,” Amazon India chief Amit Agarwal said in a telephone interview. “The Internet is like electricity, everybody will use it.”

AUTOMAKERS

BMW posts record deliveries

BMW AG yesterday joined rival Mercedes-Benz in reporting record first-quarter vehicle deliveries, driven largely by explosive demand in China. Both are also receiving big boosts from newly introduced plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles. Sales of BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles surged more than one-third to 636,606 in the quarter, the Munich-based manufacturer said in a statement. Deliveries in China almost doubled, and with the iX sports utility vehicle and i4 coupe rolling out over the course of the year, the company is on track to hand over more than 100,000 fully electric vehicles to customers this year. Mercedes brand sales rose 22 percent to 581,270, with Daimler AG’s main division posting a 60 percent rise in China deliveries. The company has received about 20,000 orders for the all-electric EQA compact and is to debut three other electric vehicles this year.

ITALY

Minister eyes protections

The government is considering extending state protection against foreign ownership to the automotive and steel sectors, in a bid to shield businesses from Chinese interest, a government minister said. Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti, of the Northern League party, told lawmakers in Rome that unfair competition by China — with strong state subsidies normally unavailable to Italian and European companies — has been underestimated. The result was many job losses and company closures in Europe, he said. “Some areas like the automotive and steel sectors are particularly in need of supportive measures because of their strategic character, and being particularly exposed to such competition,” Giorgetti said.