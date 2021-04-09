World food prices rose for a 10th consecutive month last month, hitting their highest level since June 2014, led by jumps in vegetable oils, meat and dairy indices, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said yesterday.
The organization’s food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 118.5 points last month compared with a slightly revised 116.1 in February.
Worldwide cereal harvests remained on course to hit an annual record last year, while early indications pointed to a further increase in production this year, the Rome-based organization said in a statement.
The FAO’s cereal price index fell 1.7 percent month-on-month last month, ending eight months of consecutive gains, but still 26.5 percent higher than the same period last year.
Among major cereals, wheat export prices dropped the most, declining 2.4 percent on the month, reflecting good supplies and encouraging production prospects for crops this year, the FAO said.
Its vegetable oil price index surged 8 percent on the month to reach its highest level since June 2011, lifted by higher prices for palm, soy, rape and sunflower oils.
Dairy prices rose for a 10th month running, registering a 3.9 percent increase.
One of the drivers was milk powder, which was boosted by a surge in imports in Asia, especially China, due to concerns over short-term supplies, it said.
The meat index climbed 2.3 percent, but unlike all the other indices, it was still slightly down on a year-on-year basis.
Poultry and pig meat quotations increased, underpinned by a fast pace of imports by Asian countries, mainly China, it said.
Sugar prices fell 4 percent month-on-month, but were still up 30 percent on the year.
Last month’s decline was fueled by prospects of large exports from India, the FAO said.
It raised its forecast for the cereal season last year to 2.765 billion tonnes from a previous estimate of 2.761 billion, pointing to a 2 percent year-on-year increase.
Looking ahead, the FAO said it expected global cereal production to increase for a third consecutive year this year.
Global wheat production was forecast to reach a new high of 785 million tonnes this year, up 1.4 percent from last year’s levels, driven by an anticipated sharp rebound across most of Europe and expectations of a record harvest in India, it said.
WALKING AWAY: At one point the world’s No. 3 smartphone brand, LG has fallen from a position as a market leader after a series of software and hardware mishaps South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc is to wind down its loss-making mobile division after failing to find a buyer, a move that would make it the first major smartphone brand to completely withdraw from the market. Its decision to pull out will leave its 10 percent share in North America, where it is the No. 3 brand, to be gobbled up by Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc with its domestic rival expected to have the edge. “In the United States, LG has targeted mid-priced — if not ultra-low — models and that means Samsung, which has more mid-priced product lines than
SHORTAGE: The city government said it would install water purification machines to provide drinking water to residents and would close all public swimming pools Officials, residents and businesses in Taichung have been gearing up for water cuts that are to take effect tomorrow as Taiwan deals with a water shortage. The water supply to large parts of Taichung as well as parts of Miaoli, Changhua and Hsinchu counties is to be cut on a rotational basis for two days a week, affecting an estimated 1 million customers, the Water Resources Agency said. It is the most stringent water rationing measure introduced in central Taiwan in nearly 50 years, Taiwan Water Corp (台灣自來水) official Lin Yi-hsiung (林義雄) said. The Taichung City Government said in a statement that
If you think the ultimate reason the Suez Canal got blocked last week is because container ships are getting too big, get ready for the future. The next few generations of cargo vessels are going to make the Ever Given look like a bath toy. Big enough to carry 20,124 twenty-foot equivalent units, or TEUs — the standard measure for cargo, representing a single shipping container — the Ever Given was one of the world’s largest such vessels when it was launched in 2018. The first container ship to break the 20,000-TEU mark had been at sea for less than a
TAICHUNG PLANT: An official said that generator No. 3 had been retrofitted and it generates 0.46g of particulate pollution per kilowatt-hour, down from 0.6g to 0.7g A spike in demand for electricity made it necessary to restart the third coal-fired generator at the Taichung Power Plant, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said yesterday as a feud with the Taichung City Government lingers. Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) has sought to keep the generator from being used. In 2019, he revoked Taipower’s license to operate the generator. However, the state-run utility has taken the city government to court over the license revocation and won the case in February last year, Taipower manager Chang Ting-shu (張廷抒) said. “We would like to remind the Taichung City Government that operation of the third