Codelco, the world’s biggest copper producer, has some calming words for traders concerned that a COVID-19 resurgence in Chile would disrupt supply of the metal.
“Definitely not,” company chairman Juan Benavides said when asked if a tightening of restrictions this week would interrupt the company’s operations or shipments.
Codelco lifted first quarter output despite a surge of infections in Chile, he said in an interview.
Photo: Reuters
“So far this year, we have a production increase,” he said.
Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Chilean mines that account for one-quarter of global supply have been able to maintain high levels of production by introducing shift changes, testing and tracing, and delaying nonessential activities. That has been a blessing for Chinese smelters hungry for material amid supply disruptions elsewhere and recovering demand.
Still, in the past several months, Chilean output has come in slightly lower than year-ago levels, suggesting mines such as BHP Group’s Escondida might be experiencing fatigue from the COVID-19 measures.
The industry is facing another stern test. Despite rolling out one of the fastest vaccination programs in the world, Chile has seen cases and hospitalizations jump to records, prompting authorities to close borders to citizens and foreign residents, and require truck drivers to present a negative test before entry.
While the government said that the new measures would not disrupt mining or sea transport, supply jitters triggered a brief rally for copper to a two-week high on Tuesday.
“The program we initiated at the beginning of this pandemic, which we’ve perfected over time, has given us excellent results,” Benavides said.
While there might be nervousness over the border closures, “in no way does that affect our operations or productive processes,” he added.
Although Chile is yet to disclose copper output for last month, on Wednesday the central bank reported that export revenue from the metal reached an eight-year high last month, supporting Benavides’ upbeat tone.
Copper surged to the highest in almost a decade in late February on the prospect that vaccinations and stimulus would unlock a sharp global recovery. Since then, prices have eased amid fresh lockdowns and a rising US dollar. The metal was little changed yesterday at US$8,922.5 per tonne by 10:30am in Shanghai.
Still, many analysts see a further rally as demand rebounds globally and supply falters. Bolstering the outlook is the Biden administration’s US$2.25 trillion US infrastructure plan.
The metal’s rally is also being accompanied by a surge in demand for goods as the pandemic stymies services.
While copper is well supported going forward by the shift toward clean energy and electro-mobility, demand for goods might wane as economies normalize and services open back up, Benavides said.
WALKING AWAY: At one point the world’s No. 3 smartphone brand, LG has fallen from a position as a market leader after a series of software and hardware mishaps South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc is to wind down its loss-making mobile division after failing to find a buyer, a move that would make it the first major smartphone brand to completely withdraw from the market. Its decision to pull out will leave its 10 percent share in North America, where it is the No. 3 brand, to be gobbled up by Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc with its domestic rival expected to have the edge. “In the United States, LG has targeted mid-priced — if not ultra-low — models and that means Samsung, which has more mid-priced product lines than
SHORTAGE: The city government said it would install water purification machines to provide drinking water to residents and would close all public swimming pools Officials, residents and businesses in Taichung have been gearing up for water cuts that are to take effect tomorrow as Taiwan deals with a water shortage. The water supply to large parts of Taichung as well as parts of Miaoli, Changhua and Hsinchu counties is to be cut on a rotational basis for two days a week, affecting an estimated 1 million customers, the Water Resources Agency said. It is the most stringent water rationing measure introduced in central Taiwan in nearly 50 years, Taiwan Water Corp (台灣自來水) official Lin Yi-hsiung (林義雄) said. The Taichung City Government said in a statement that
If you think the ultimate reason the Suez Canal got blocked last week is because container ships are getting too big, get ready for the future. The next few generations of cargo vessels are going to make the Ever Given look like a bath toy. Big enough to carry 20,124 twenty-foot equivalent units, or TEUs — the standard measure for cargo, representing a single shipping container — the Ever Given was one of the world’s largest such vessels when it was launched in 2018. The first container ship to break the 20,000-TEU mark had been at sea for less than a
TAICHUNG PLANT: An official said that generator No. 3 had been retrofitted and it generates 0.46g of particulate pollution per kilowatt-hour, down from 0.6g to 0.7g A spike in demand for electricity made it necessary to restart the third coal-fired generator at the Taichung Power Plant, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said yesterday as a feud with the Taichung City Government lingers. Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) has sought to keep the generator from being used. In 2019, he revoked Taipower’s license to operate the generator. However, the state-run utility has taken the city government to court over the license revocation and won the case in February last year, Taipower manager Chang Ting-shu (張廷抒) said. “We would like to remind the Taichung City Government that operation of the third