Largan Precision Co (大立光), a supplier of smartphone camera lenses for Apple Inc’s iPhones, yesterday reported its weakest quarterly net profit in three quarters and warned of slow months ahead.
Net profit fell 21 percent to NT$5.32 billion (US$187.13 million) in the first three months of this year, compared with NT$6.72 billion in the same period last year, it said.
On a quarterly basis, net profit fell 32.6 percent from NT$8.57 billion. That translated into earnings per share of NT$39.62, down from NT$50.1 a year earlier and NT$5.87 in the fourth quarter last year.
Photo: David Chang, EPA-EFE
Gross margin fell to 64.72 percent last quarter from a year earlier, which was an improvement from 64.42 percent in the previous quarter.
“In terms of orders, this month is going to be worse than last, and next month would not be so great either,” Largan CEO Adam Lin (林恩平) told a virtual investor conference yesterday.
A shortage of certain high-end sensor components is to blame for the drop in orders, and the effect would likely continue for a quarter, although not all products are affected, Lin said.
“The component shortages are limited to the high-end products of certain customers. The problem is the production lines for these high-pixel sensors will take a season to rebuild,” Lin said. “The orders will be delayed, but not canceled altogether.”
Technical challenges lie ahead for future camera lens products, he added.
“Everybody wants thinner products with higher pixel counts, but every step of the production process is a challenge,” he said.
When asked about the automotive lens market, Lin said that Largan is maintaining customers and would “consider new orders if there is a reasonable gross margin.”
As for the application of optical lenses in augmented reality, he said that it was up to customers to innovate.
“As a component supplier, we will make what the customers ask for. We will participate in the development of new products, but it is not really our place to say too much about it,” he said.
Last month, it settled a nine-year lawsuit with smaller rival Ability Optoelectronics Technology Co (先進光電). License fees and damages from the suit would contribute to Largan’s profits, but the exact figure would not be disclosed, Lin said.
As for whether the two companies will be working together in the future, Lin said: “Probably not for now.”
WALKING AWAY: At one point the world’s No. 3 smartphone brand, LG has fallen from a position as a market leader after a series of software and hardware mishaps South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc is to wind down its loss-making mobile division after failing to find a buyer, a move that would make it the first major smartphone brand to completely withdraw from the market. Its decision to pull out will leave its 10 percent share in North America, where it is the No. 3 brand, to be gobbled up by Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc with its domestic rival expected to have the edge. “In the United States, LG has targeted mid-priced — if not ultra-low — models and that means Samsung, which has more mid-priced product lines than
SHORTAGE: The city government said it would install water purification machines to provide drinking water to residents and would close all public swimming pools Officials, residents and businesses in Taichung have been gearing up for water cuts that are to take effect tomorrow as Taiwan deals with a water shortage. The water supply to large parts of Taichung as well as parts of Miaoli, Changhua and Hsinchu counties is to be cut on a rotational basis for two days a week, affecting an estimated 1 million customers, the Water Resources Agency said. It is the most stringent water rationing measure introduced in central Taiwan in nearly 50 years, Taiwan Water Corp (台灣自來水) official Lin Yi-hsiung (林義雄) said. The Taichung City Government said in a statement that
If you think the ultimate reason the Suez Canal got blocked last week is because container ships are getting too big, get ready for the future. The next few generations of cargo vessels are going to make the Ever Given look like a bath toy. Big enough to carry 20,124 twenty-foot equivalent units, or TEUs — the standard measure for cargo, representing a single shipping container — the Ever Given was one of the world’s largest such vessels when it was launched in 2018. The first container ship to break the 20,000-TEU mark had been at sea for less than a
TAICHUNG PLANT: An official said that generator No. 3 had been retrofitted and it generates 0.46g of particulate pollution per kilowatt-hour, down from 0.6g to 0.7g A spike in demand for electricity made it necessary to restart the third coal-fired generator at the Taichung Power Plant, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said yesterday as a feud with the Taichung City Government lingers. Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) has sought to keep the generator from being used. In 2019, he revoked Taipower’s license to operate the generator. However, the state-run utility has taken the city government to court over the license revocation and won the case in February last year, Taipower manager Chang Ting-shu (張廷抒) said. “We would like to remind the Taichung City Government that operation of the third