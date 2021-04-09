The consumer price index (CPI) last month rose 1.26 percent, as costs in all categories gained traction, with airfares and fuel prices increasing by double-digit percentage points, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.
The index remains stable and price hikes are limited to some items alone, the agency said.
Price increases in fuel and raw materials underpinned the increase in the inflationary gauge, which contracted 0.59 percent, compared with one month earlier, DGBAS official Tsao Chih-hung (曹志弘) told a news conference in Taipei.
Photo: CNA
Core CPI, a more reliable long-term price tracker because it excludes volatile items, rose 1.07 percent, suggesting inflation risks are benign, Tsao said, adding that the index value after seasonal adjustments was a 0.34 percent increase.
Transportation and communication prices, a consistent drag in the past few years due to cheaper oil prices, advanced 5.05 percent, driven by a 25 percent increase in airplane tickets and a 17.08 percent gain in fuel prices, the agency’s monthly survey found, adding that the 8.79 percent decline in communication device prices helped subdue the hike.
Clothing prices grew 2.04 percent, as retailers offered smaller discounts, Tsao said.
Similarly, educational and entertainment costs rose 0.69 percent as the low-base effect linked to the COVID-19 pandemic tapered off.
Hotels and travel agencies continued to provide discounts, but the pace decreased, thanks to a sustained boom in domestic tourism.
Food costs grew 0.52 percent, as prices of eggs and meat rose 3.16 percent and 2.98 percent respectively, more than canceling a 4.55 percent drop in fruit prices, it said.
Tsao dismissed links between a water shortage and a 4.77 percent rise in rice prices to a 61-month high, saying that a low base last year accounted for the upswing and the government keeps an inventory that can feed the nation for eight months.
CPI readings moving forward hinge on international raw material price trends, while rubber, corn and sugar prices retreated, Tsao said, refusing to speculate on future movements.
The wholesale price index (WPI), a measure of commercial production costs, advanced 4.36 percent, ending 22 months of declines, as crude oil prices spiked 32.81 percent, Tsao said.
Prices for metal, chemical and plastic products all picked up on the back of improving demand, the agency found.
For the first quarter, CPI gained 0.82 percent, while WPI increased 0.69 percent, it said.
WALKING AWAY: At one point the world’s No. 3 smartphone brand, LG has fallen from a position as a market leader after a series of software and hardware mishaps South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc is to wind down its loss-making mobile division after failing to find a buyer, a move that would make it the first major smartphone brand to completely withdraw from the market. Its decision to pull out will leave its 10 percent share in North America, where it is the No. 3 brand, to be gobbled up by Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc with its domestic rival expected to have the edge. “In the United States, LG has targeted mid-priced — if not ultra-low — models and that means Samsung, which has more mid-priced product lines than
SHORTAGE: The city government said it would install water purification machines to provide drinking water to residents and would close all public swimming pools Officials, residents and businesses in Taichung have been gearing up for water cuts that are to take effect tomorrow as Taiwan deals with a water shortage. The water supply to large parts of Taichung as well as parts of Miaoli, Changhua and Hsinchu counties is to be cut on a rotational basis for two days a week, affecting an estimated 1 million customers, the Water Resources Agency said. It is the most stringent water rationing measure introduced in central Taiwan in nearly 50 years, Taiwan Water Corp (台灣自來水) official Lin Yi-hsiung (林義雄) said. The Taichung City Government said in a statement that
If you think the ultimate reason the Suez Canal got blocked last week is because container ships are getting too big, get ready for the future. The next few generations of cargo vessels are going to make the Ever Given look like a bath toy. Big enough to carry 20,124 twenty-foot equivalent units, or TEUs — the standard measure for cargo, representing a single shipping container — the Ever Given was one of the world’s largest such vessels when it was launched in 2018. The first container ship to break the 20,000-TEU mark had been at sea for less than a
TAICHUNG PLANT: An official said that generator No. 3 had been retrofitted and it generates 0.46g of particulate pollution per kilowatt-hour, down from 0.6g to 0.7g A spike in demand for electricity made it necessary to restart the third coal-fired generator at the Taichung Power Plant, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said yesterday as a feud with the Taichung City Government lingers. Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) has sought to keep the generator from being used. In 2019, he revoked Taipower’s license to operate the generator. However, the state-run utility has taken the city government to court over the license revocation and won the case in February last year, Taipower manager Chang Ting-shu (張廷抒) said. “We would like to remind the Taichung City Government that operation of the third