World Business Quick Take

Agencies





INDIA

RBA vows massive bond buy

The central bank yesterday formalized a quantitative easing program, pledging to buy up to 1 trillion rupees (US$13.4 billion) of bonds in the secondary market this quarter, as it sought to keep borrowing costs low to support an economic recovery. The debt purchases are to start from Thursday next week, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said, after policymakers held the benchmark repurchase rate at a record low 4 percent. The bank bought 3 trillion rupees of bonds in the previous fiscal year to March 31, Das said.

BONDS

Italy, Portugal offer bonds

Two of Europe’s most indebted nations are testing investor appetite for their bonds. Italy yesterday offered its first new 50-year bond in almost five years via banks, and was also selling debt maturing in 2028. Italy gave initial price guidance of about 50 basis points over existing bonds for its 50-year sale and 12 basis points over similar-dated bonds for its 2028 maturity. Portugal brought to market a 10-year security, with an initial price guidance of about 29 basis points over midswaps.

SWEDEN

Home prices hit a record

The price of single family homes in skyrocketed 17 percent in the first three months of the year, data showed yesterday, increasing concerns that the market is overheating. The rise was a record, said Svensk Maklarstatistik, an association of real-estate agents, since it started collecting data in 2005. Apartment prices rose 8 percent over the same period. “Big price rises are usually followed by a recoil,” Maklarstatistik head of sales Hans Flink said. “I wouldn’t call it a bubble, but there could be a reverse.”

FINANCE

Amundi to buy Lyxor

Amundi SA has agreed to buy Societe Generale SA’s fund management arm Lyxor in an 825 million euros (US$980 million) cash deal that would make it the second-biggest provider of exchange-traded products in Europe. The Paris-based firm has entered into exclusive negotiations with the lender and expects the deal to close by February of next year, it said in a statement yesterday. Bloomberg reported earlier that Amundi was the leading bidder for Lyxor.

SERVICE

Goldman props up Deliveroo

Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought ￡75 million (US$103.8 million) of shares in food delivery group Deliveroo Holdings PLC to prop up trading after an underwhelming market debut, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. The purchase equates to nearly a quarter of the value of shares traded in Deliveroo during its first two days as a public company last week, the report said, citing Bloomberg data. The share purchase by the bank, when taken together with the “overallotment” option, would mean the bank would have recorded a profit from the food delivery group’s declining share price, the report said.

GAMING

E3 to hold virtual show

The world’s premier video game trade show is to return in June as a free, virtual event after the annual gathering was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) shop talk and game revelations are to be solely online in a show that is to take place from June 12 through June 15, the Entertainment Software Association announced on Tuesday.