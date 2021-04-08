INDIA
RBA vows massive bond buy
The central bank yesterday formalized a quantitative easing program, pledging to buy up to 1 trillion rupees (US$13.4 billion) of bonds in the secondary market this quarter, as it sought to keep borrowing costs low to support an economic recovery. The debt purchases are to start from Thursday next week, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said, after policymakers held the benchmark repurchase rate at a record low 4 percent. The bank bought 3 trillion rupees of bonds in the previous fiscal year to March 31, Das said.
BONDS
Italy, Portugal offer bonds
Two of Europe’s most indebted nations are testing investor appetite for their bonds. Italy yesterday offered its first new 50-year bond in almost five years via banks, and was also selling debt maturing in 2028. Italy gave initial price guidance of about 50 basis points over existing bonds for its 50-year sale and 12 basis points over similar-dated bonds for its 2028 maturity. Portugal brought to market a 10-year security, with an initial price guidance of about 29 basis points over midswaps.
SWEDEN
Home prices hit a record
The price of single family homes in skyrocketed 17 percent in the first three months of the year, data showed yesterday, increasing concerns that the market is overheating. The rise was a record, said Svensk Maklarstatistik, an association of real-estate agents, since it started collecting data in 2005. Apartment prices rose 8 percent over the same period. “Big price rises are usually followed by a recoil,” Maklarstatistik head of sales Hans Flink said. “I wouldn’t call it a bubble, but there could be a reverse.”
FINANCE
Amundi to buy Lyxor
Amundi SA has agreed to buy Societe Generale SA’s fund management arm Lyxor in an 825 million euros (US$980 million) cash deal that would make it the second-biggest provider of exchange-traded products in Europe. The Paris-based firm has entered into exclusive negotiations with the lender and expects the deal to close by February of next year, it said in a statement yesterday. Bloomberg reported earlier that Amundi was the leading bidder for Lyxor.
SERVICE
Goldman props up Deliveroo
Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought ￡75 million (US$103.8 million) of shares in food delivery group Deliveroo Holdings PLC to prop up trading after an underwhelming market debut, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. The purchase equates to nearly a quarter of the value of shares traded in Deliveroo during its first two days as a public company last week, the report said, citing Bloomberg data. The share purchase by the bank, when taken together with the “overallotment” option, would mean the bank would have recorded a profit from the food delivery group’s declining share price, the report said.
GAMING
E3 to hold virtual show
The world’s premier video game trade show is to return in June as a free, virtual event after the annual gathering was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) shop talk and game revelations are to be solely online in a show that is to take place from June 12 through June 15, the Entertainment Software Association announced on Tuesday.
WALKING AWAY: At one point the world’s No. 3 smartphone brand, LG has fallen from a position as a market leader after a series of software and hardware mishaps South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc is to wind down its loss-making mobile division after failing to find a buyer, a move that would make it the first major smartphone brand to completely withdraw from the market. Its decision to pull out will leave its 10 percent share in North America, where it is the No. 3 brand, to be gobbled up by Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc with its domestic rival expected to have the edge. “In the United States, LG has targeted mid-priced — if not ultra-low — models and that means Samsung, which has more mid-priced product lines than
SHORTAGE: The city government said it would install water purification machines to provide drinking water to residents and would close all public swimming pools Officials, residents and businesses in Taichung have been gearing up for water cuts that are to take effect tomorrow as Taiwan deals with a water shortage. The water supply to large parts of Taichung as well as parts of Miaoli, Changhua and Hsinchu counties is to be cut on a rotational basis for two days a week, affecting an estimated 1 million customers, the Water Resources Agency said. It is the most stringent water rationing measure introduced in central Taiwan in nearly 50 years, Taiwan Water Corp (台灣自來水) official Lin Yi-hsiung (林義雄) said. The Taichung City Government said in a statement that
If you think the ultimate reason the Suez Canal got blocked last week is because container ships are getting too big, get ready for the future. The next few generations of cargo vessels are going to make the Ever Given look like a bath toy. Big enough to carry 20,124 twenty-foot equivalent units, or TEUs — the standard measure for cargo, representing a single shipping container — the Ever Given was one of the world’s largest such vessels when it was launched in 2018. The first container ship to break the 20,000-TEU mark had been at sea for less than a
TAICHUNG PLANT: An official said that generator No. 3 had been retrofitted and it generates 0.46g of particulate pollution per kilowatt-hour, down from 0.6g to 0.7g A spike in demand for electricity made it necessary to restart the third coal-fired generator at the Taichung Power Plant, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said yesterday as a feud with the Taichung City Government lingers. Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) has sought to keep the generator from being used. In 2019, he revoked Taipower’s license to operate the generator. However, the state-run utility has taken the city government to court over the license revocation and won the case in February last year, Taipower manager Chang Ting-shu (張廷抒) said. “We would like to remind the Taichung City Government that operation of the third