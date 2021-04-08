Adimmune wins major bid to supply ministry

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) has won a bid to supply 3.68 million flu vaccines to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, which would generate revenue of NT$885.18 million (US$31.14 million), it said.

That would account for 58 percent of the 6.32 million flu shots the ministry plans to purchase this year, with the remainder to be provided by TTY Biopharm Co (台灣東洋藥品) and Sanofi SA, ministry data showed.

Adimmune offered 3.7 million flu vaccines last year, accounting for 61 percent of the 6.05 million vaccines funded by the ministry, the data showed.

Doses and vials of Adimmune Corp’s flu vaccines are pictured in Taipei on Aug. 23 last year. Photo: CNA

The company said it plans to produce about 100,000 to 150,000 quadrivalent flu vaccines for domestic consumers who plan to purchase the drug on their own.

After stepping into China, Thailand and Europe last year, the company said it plans to expand its overseas market this year.

“It is very likely that overseas demand for our flu vaccines would rise year-on-year,” Adimmune spokesman Pan Fei (潘飛) told the Taipei Times by telephone.

China was the only overseas market in which Adimmue offered trivalent flu vaccines last year, Pan said.

The company has applied with the Chinese regulator for marketing approval of its quadrivalent flu vaccine, he said.

“After obtaining China’s approval for quadrivalent flu vaccines, we will shift to producing only such vaccines and supply them to all markets,” Pan said, adding that they offer a higher margin and better efficacy than trivalent vaccines.

Adimmune produces up to 8 million doses of flu vaccines a year, and plans to raise the figure to 15 million over the next two years, aided by investment in new equipment and production improvements, Pan said.

“We forecast that global demand for influenza shots would continue growing in the next few years as health awareness increases,” he said.

The company posted a net profit of NT$1.24 billion for last year, compared with a net loss of NT$280 million a year earlier, thanks to a 43 percent increase in revenue to NT$1.86 billion.

The company’s board of directors last month approved a proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$0.5 per share, suggesting a payout ratio of 16.5 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of of NT$3.03.