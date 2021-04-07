World Business Quick Take

Agencies





NETHERLANDS

KLM stake drop accepted

The government yesterday said that it accepts a reduction of its 14 percent stake in Air France-KLM under a deal announced between the company and the French government. France would contribute up to 4 billion euros (US$4.7 billion) to a recapitalization of the airline, more than doubling its 14.3 percent stake in the airline group. In a letter to parliament, Minister of Finance Wopke Hoekstra said that Amsterdam has agreed to allow its stake to be diluted to 9.3 percent.

INVESTMENTS

Softbank announces deal

Japanese investment giant Softbank Group Corp is to buy a 40 percent stake in Norwegian robotics company AutoStore in a deal worth US$2.8 billion, the two firms said on Monday. The deal values AutoStore, which develops warehouse automation technology, at US$7.7 billion, a statement released by the pair said. Known for its cuboid systems that reduce the space needed to store goods, AutoStore says it has deployed 20,000 robots across 35 countries.

AUSTRALIA

Interest policy maintained

The Reserve Bank of Australia yesterday kept its key policy instruments unchanged following the cooling of a global bond selloff and as the effects of record-low interest rates on asset markets come into focus. Bank Governor Philip Lowe and his board held the cash rate and three-year yield target at 0.1 percent and made no changes to the longer-dated bond-buying program. House prices last month jumped by the most since 1988 as the economy’s recovery and cheap mortgages enticed buyers back into the market.

PHILIPPINES

Bonds sale planned

Secretary of Finance Carlos Dominguez yesterday said that the government plans to sell US dollar bonds before interest rates rise, and would look for new revenue sources and ways to wind down debt next year. “We will tap the US bond market before rates skyrocket,” Dominguez said in an interview. The nation plans to borrow a record 3 trillion pesos (US$62 billion) from domestic and international sources this year, budget data presented to Congress in August last year showed.

CHINA

Loan growth discouraged

The People’s Bank of China asked the nation’s major lenders to curtail loan growth for the rest of this year after a surge in the first two months stoked bubble risks, people familiar with the matter said. At a meeting with the central bank on March 22, banks were told to keep new advances this year at roughly the same level as last year, the people said. Some foreign banks were also urged to rein in additional lending through so-called window guidance, one of the people said.

UNITED STATES

Amazon firing found illegal

Amazon.com Inc illegally fired two employees who advocated for better working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Labor Relations Board has found. The online retailer last year terminated the employment of Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, who accused the company of enforcing policies in a discriminatory fashion and having vague rules that “chill and restrain” staff from exercising rights, according to their charge filed in October last year. The board on Monday said that its regional director in Seattle would issue a complaint if the parties do not settle the case.