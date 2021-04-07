NETHERLANDS
KLM stake drop accepted
The government yesterday said that it accepts a reduction of its 14 percent stake in Air France-KLM under a deal announced between the company and the French government. France would contribute up to 4 billion euros (US$4.7 billion) to a recapitalization of the airline, more than doubling its 14.3 percent stake in the airline group. In a letter to parliament, Minister of Finance Wopke Hoekstra said that Amsterdam has agreed to allow its stake to be diluted to 9.3 percent.
INVESTMENTS
Softbank announces deal
Japanese investment giant Softbank Group Corp is to buy a 40 percent stake in Norwegian robotics company AutoStore in a deal worth US$2.8 billion, the two firms said on Monday. The deal values AutoStore, which develops warehouse automation technology, at US$7.7 billion, a statement released by the pair said. Known for its cuboid systems that reduce the space needed to store goods, AutoStore says it has deployed 20,000 robots across 35 countries.
AUSTRALIA
Interest policy maintained
The Reserve Bank of Australia yesterday kept its key policy instruments unchanged following the cooling of a global bond selloff and as the effects of record-low interest rates on asset markets come into focus. Bank Governor Philip Lowe and his board held the cash rate and three-year yield target at 0.1 percent and made no changes to the longer-dated bond-buying program. House prices last month jumped by the most since 1988 as the economy’s recovery and cheap mortgages enticed buyers back into the market.
PHILIPPINES
Bonds sale planned
Secretary of Finance Carlos Dominguez yesterday said that the government plans to sell US dollar bonds before interest rates rise, and would look for new revenue sources and ways to wind down debt next year. “We will tap the US bond market before rates skyrocket,” Dominguez said in an interview. The nation plans to borrow a record 3 trillion pesos (US$62 billion) from domestic and international sources this year, budget data presented to Congress in August last year showed.
CHINA
Loan growth discouraged
The People’s Bank of China asked the nation’s major lenders to curtail loan growth for the rest of this year after a surge in the first two months stoked bubble risks, people familiar with the matter said. At a meeting with the central bank on March 22, banks were told to keep new advances this year at roughly the same level as last year, the people said. Some foreign banks were also urged to rein in additional lending through so-called window guidance, one of the people said.
UNITED STATES
Amazon firing found illegal
Amazon.com Inc illegally fired two employees who advocated for better working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Labor Relations Board has found. The online retailer last year terminated the employment of Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, who accused the company of enforcing policies in a discriminatory fashion and having vague rules that “chill and restrain” staff from exercising rights, according to their charge filed in October last year. The board on Monday said that its regional director in Seattle would issue a complaint if the parties do not settle the case.
WALKING AWAY: At one point the world’s No. 3 smartphone brand, LG has fallen from a position as a market leader after a series of software and hardware mishaps South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc is to wind down its loss-making mobile division after failing to find a buyer, a move that would make it the first major smartphone brand to completely withdraw from the market. Its decision to pull out will leave its 10 percent share in North America, where it is the No. 3 brand, to be gobbled up by Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc with its domestic rival expected to have the edge. “In the United States, LG has targeted mid-priced — if not ultra-low — models and that means Samsung, which has more mid-priced product lines than
PLANNING NEEDED: Before allocating its chip supply, the contract chipmaker would strive to differentiate inventory from real demand, chairman Mark Liu said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shares fell 1.68 percent yesterday after the chipmaker warned about the risk of overcapacity with regards to less advanced semiconductor technology. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic and US-China trade tensions have led to “double booking” by clients amid mounting uncertainty over chip sourcing, which is part of the reason for the chip supply crunch. The pandemic has disrupted supply chains and driven inventory stockpiling, and the supply of chips and other raw materials is unpredictable, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of the annual Taiwan
Taiwan’s local content requirements for offshore wind farms do not contravene WTO rules, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. “During the second phase of offshore wind farm development, projects were awarded by selection or by auction,” Wang said. “The projects awarded by selection have to abide by rules concerning Taiwan-made components.” “It is true that we have encountered problems with implementing local content requirements, but we have since made adjustments,” Wang said. “We are highly cognizant and respectful of WTO rules.” Wang made the remarks in response to calls from EU officials on Tuesday for Taiwan to drop the requirements. Cristina
SHORTAGE: The city government said it would install water purification machines to provide drinking water to residents and would close all public swimming pools Officials, residents and businesses in Taichung have been gearing up for water cuts that are to take effect tomorrow as Taiwan deals with a water shortage. The water supply to large parts of Taichung as well as parts of Miaoli, Changhua and Hsinchu counties is to be cut on a rotational basis for two days a week, affecting an estimated 1 million customers, the Water Resources Agency said. It is the most stringent water rationing measure introduced in central Taiwan in nearly 50 years, Taiwan Water Corp (台灣自來水) official Lin Yi-hsiung (林義雄) said. The Taichung City Government said in a statement that