The US is pushing in the G20 to adopt a global minimum corporate tax to stem the erosion of government revenue, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said on Monday.
Just days after US President Joe Biden announced plans to raise corporate taxes in the US to finance a US$2 trillion infrastructure and jobs program, Yellen said that a collective international effort would end the “race to the bottom” on taxation.
Biden expressed outrage at multinationals such as Amazon.com Inc that have moved to tax havens or used tax loopholes, and said he would put a stop to the practice.
Photo: Reuters
His plan would raise the US corporate tax rate to 28 percent and the minimum for multinationals to 21 percent.
He dismissed concerns that the higher rate would drive companies overseas, telling reporters that “there’s no evidence of that.”
“We’re talking about a 28 percent tax that everybody thought was fair enough for everybody,” he said. “I’m going to push as hard as I can [to] change the circumstances so we can compete with the rest of the world.”
Yellen said the practice of seeking tax havens erodes government revenue and undermines an economy’s competitiveness.
“Together we can use a global minimum tax to make sure the global economy thrives based on a more level playing field in the taxation of multinational corporations,” she said in a speech to The Chicago Council on Global Affairs.
The interconnected global economy has led to “a 30-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates.”
However, for companies and economies to remain competitive, governments must make sure they “have stable tax systems that raise sufficient revenue to invest in essential public goods and respond to crises, and that all citizens fairly share the burden of financing government.”
Biden’s proposal recognizes “it is important to work with other countries to end the pressures of tax competition and corporate tax base erosion,” Yellen said.
A Treasury official told reporters that the G20 goal is to have a proposal on the global minimum tax by July, and the Biden administration could, if needed, change its legislation to bring the US minimum tax into line with the international plan.
A G20 agreement would give a push to ongoing negotiations in the broader Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development on a global minimum tax to protect all members from erosion of tax revenue.
“Taxes matter to development and it’s important that the world get it right,” World Bank president David Malpass said on CNBC.
He declined to comment on the US proposal.
Yellen’s speech, ahead of the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank, as well as the G20 meeting, all virtual, also outlined the Biden administration’s push for multilateral cooperation.
The Biden administration already announced that it is rejoining the Paris climate accords and removed obstacles in the WTO that allowed the global body to name a new leader.
In the trade arena, she said that Washington would work with partners to “enforce a rules-based order.”
With China, the relationship “will be competitive where it should be, collaborative where it can be and adversarial where it must be,” she said.
WALKING AWAY: At one point the world’s No. 3 smartphone brand, LG has fallen from a position as a market leader after a series of software and hardware mishaps South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc is to wind down its loss-making mobile division after failing to find a buyer, a move that would make it the first major smartphone brand to completely withdraw from the market. Its decision to pull out will leave its 10 percent share in North America, where it is the No. 3 brand, to be gobbled up by Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc with its domestic rival expected to have the edge. “In the United States, LG has targeted mid-priced — if not ultra-low — models and that means Samsung, which has more mid-priced product lines than
PLANNING NEEDED: Before allocating its chip supply, the contract chipmaker would strive to differentiate inventory from real demand, chairman Mark Liu said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shares fell 1.68 percent yesterday after the chipmaker warned about the risk of overcapacity with regards to less advanced semiconductor technology. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic and US-China trade tensions have led to “double booking” by clients amid mounting uncertainty over chip sourcing, which is part of the reason for the chip supply crunch. The pandemic has disrupted supply chains and driven inventory stockpiling, and the supply of chips and other raw materials is unpredictable, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of the annual Taiwan
Taiwan’s local content requirements for offshore wind farms do not contravene WTO rules, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. “During the second phase of offshore wind farm development, projects were awarded by selection or by auction,” Wang said. “The projects awarded by selection have to abide by rules concerning Taiwan-made components.” “It is true that we have encountered problems with implementing local content requirements, but we have since made adjustments,” Wang said. “We are highly cognizant and respectful of WTO rules.” Wang made the remarks in response to calls from EU officials on Tuesday for Taiwan to drop the requirements. Cristina
SHORTAGE: The city government said it would install water purification machines to provide drinking water to residents and would close all public swimming pools Officials, residents and businesses in Taichung have been gearing up for water cuts that are to take effect tomorrow as Taiwan deals with a water shortage. The water supply to large parts of Taichung as well as parts of Miaoli, Changhua and Hsinchu counties is to be cut on a rotational basis for two days a week, affecting an estimated 1 million customers, the Water Resources Agency said. It is the most stringent water rationing measure introduced in central Taiwan in nearly 50 years, Taiwan Water Corp (台灣自來水) official Lin Yi-hsiung (林義雄) said. The Taichung City Government said in a statement that