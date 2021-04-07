Starbucks unveils paper cup plan

S KOREAN END: Beverages are to be served in reusable cups that require a small deposit, with the money to be refunded when the cup is returned to a contactless kiosk

Bloomberg





Starbucks Corp yesterday said it plans to eliminate disposable cups from its cafes across South Korea by 2025, the first such measure in a major market by the coffee giant, as it seeks to curb landfill waste and cut its carbon footprint.

The Seattle-based chain would launch a “cup circularity” program in South Korea, starting in July, as it begins tackling its global refuse, which accounted for about 9 percent of its 16 million-tonne carbon footprint in 2018.

Under the program, people will be served beverages in reusable cups that require a “small deposit,” which is refunded on return to contactless kiosks, the company said in a statement.

A man gestures outside a Starbucks in Shanghai on March 10. Photo: EPA-EFE

South Korea, which has pledged to offset gases blamed for global warming by 2050, in February revised a set of laws further limiting the use of plastic and other disposable items from retailers, food-delivery services and hotels.

The revision came after the nation in 2018 imposed a ban on the use of plastic cups for in-store customers at all cafes.

The Starbucks move is a shift after global retail giants put sustainability efforts into reverse last year amid health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, undermining years of work by governments and environmentalists to wean consumers off single-use plastics.

Starbucks, which last year temporarily suspended reusable cups over fears of transmission of the virus, is to allow people in South Korea to bring their own tumblers again, the statement said.

The country is the coffee chain’s fifth-biggest market, with more than 1,500 stores. It plans to expand its workforce there by about 30 percent by adding more than 5,500 new jobs by 2025 with a focus on young graduates, elderly people and people with disabilities.

Under founder and former chief executive officer Howard Schultz, Starbucks focused on sustainability, including by purchasing energy from renewable sources and giving discounts to customers who brought their own tumblers.