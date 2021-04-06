AIRLINES
Delta cancels 100 flights
Delta Air Lines Inc has canceled about 100 flights due to a staffing shortage, and opened up middle seats for booking a month earlier than expected to carry more passengers, it said on Sunday. “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and the majority have been rebooked for the same travel day,” a spokeswoman said in a statement. The carrier on Wednesday last week said it would resume selling middle seats on May 1.
GREECE
More virus relief planned
The government this month is to provide more financial aid to businesses hit by COVID-19 restrictions, Minister for Finance Christos Staikouras said yesterday. The 130 million euro (US$152.7 million) package would help 100,000 businesses, including about 10,800 retailers, with financial assistance ranging from 1,000 to 4,000 euros, Staikouras said. Last week, the government announced it would ease some restrictions to relieve widespread lockdown fatigue, allowing small retail shops selling nonessential goods to reopen, under so-called “click-away” and “click-in-shopping” modes.
INTERNET
Meesho raises US$300m
Bangalore, India-based social commerce start-up Meesho Inc has raised US$300 million in new funding led by Softbank Group Corp’s Vision Fund 2, valuing the startup at US$2.1 billion. Existing investors such as Prosus Ventures and Facebook Inc also participated in the fresh investment round, which adds a new member to a growing coterie of Indian unicorns. Meesho, which operates an online sales platform for micro, small and medium businesses, would use the funds to “strengthen its talent pool.”
ENERGY
LNG deliveries grow
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries expanded the most in a year as Asia and Europe refilled inventories drained over the winter, and as economies affected the COVID-19 pandemic slowly begin to reopen, ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Imports rose 5.8 percent last month from a year earlier, the biggest increase since March last year, data showed. Global exports of the fuel rose 4.2 percent last month from levels a year earlier. Output from the US surged to a record high as projects ramped up production.
INVESTMENTS
Berkshire starts bond deal
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc yesterday started a multi-tranche yen bond deal, several months after announcing investments in Japan’s biggest trading companies. Berkshire Hathaway is offering yen notes for a third straight year, targeting a four-part yen deal that might price on Thursday, according to an e-mail from JPMorgan Chase & Co. The proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes. The conglomerate sold ￥430 billion (US$3.89 billion) of the securities in its inaugural deal in 2019, which was one of the largest-ever sales by a foreign issuer in yen.
ARGENTINA
Minister discusses IMF deal
Finalizing a plan with the IMF to repay US$45 billion in debt likely would not happen by next month or June, Minister of Economy Martin Guzman said. Changing the terms of a previous repayment program would require the support of nations such as China, France, Germany, Japan and the US, he said in an interview with CNN Espanol. The government is unable to pay the IMF the US$45 billion required from September 2021 to 2024, he added.
CALCULATED GAMBLE? The ‘Nikkei’ reported that Appier Group is the first company from Taiwan to list in Tokyo since Trend Micro Inc’s Japanese debut in 1998 Shares of Appier Group Inc (沛星互動科技), which offers artificial intelligence (AI)-based software, yesterday rose above their listing price in the company’s trading debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, proceeding to raise ￥29.8 billion (US$271 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) priced at the top of its marketed range. The Taiwanese company’s shares were priced at ￥1,600 apiece in the IPO and got a significant bounce at the open, rising as much as 37 percent in early trading before paring gains to close up 19 percent at ￥1,900. Softbank Group Corp and ASEAN China Investment Fund III were among holders who offered
PLANNING NEEDED: Before allocating its chip supply, the contract chipmaker would strive to differentiate inventory from real demand, chairman Mark Liu said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shares fell 1.68 percent yesterday after the chipmaker warned about the risk of overcapacity with regards to less advanced semiconductor technology. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic and US-China trade tensions have led to “double booking” by clients amid mounting uncertainty over chip sourcing, which is part of the reason for the chip supply crunch. The pandemic has disrupted supply chains and driven inventory stockpiling, and the supply of chips and other raw materials is unpredictable, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of the annual Taiwan
Taiwan’s local content requirements for offshore wind farms do not contravene WTO rules, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. “During the second phase of offshore wind farm development, projects were awarded by selection or by auction,” Wang said. “The projects awarded by selection have to abide by rules concerning Taiwan-made components.” “It is true that we have encountered problems with implementing local content requirements, but we have since made adjustments,” Wang said. “We are highly cognizant and respectful of WTO rules.” Wang made the remarks in response to calls from EU officials on Tuesday for Taiwan to drop the requirements. Cristina
SHORTAGE: The city government said it would install water purification machines to provide drinking water to residents and would close all public swimming pools Officials, residents and businesses in Taichung have been gearing up for water cuts that are to take effect tomorrow as Taiwan deals with a water shortage. The water supply to large parts of Taichung as well as parts of Miaoli, Changhua and Hsinchu counties is to be cut on a rotational basis for two days a week, affecting an estimated 1 million customers, the Water Resources Agency said. It is the most stringent water rationing measure introduced in central Taiwan in nearly 50 years, Taiwan Water Corp (台灣自來水) official Lin Yi-hsiung (林義雄) said. The Taichung City Government said in a statement that