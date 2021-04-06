World Business Quick Take

Agencies





AIRLINES

Delta cancels 100 flights

Delta Air Lines Inc has canceled about 100 flights due to a staffing shortage, and opened up middle seats for booking a month earlier than expected to carry more passengers, it said on Sunday. “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and the majority have been rebooked for the same travel day,” a spokeswoman said in a statement. The carrier on Wednesday last week said it would resume selling middle seats on May 1.

GREECE

More virus relief planned

The government this month is to provide more financial aid to businesses hit by COVID-19 restrictions, Minister for Finance Christos Staikouras said yesterday. The 130 million euro (US$152.7 million) package would help 100,000 businesses, including about 10,800 retailers, with financial assistance ranging from 1,000 to 4,000 euros, Staikouras said. Last week, the government announced it would ease some restrictions to relieve widespread lockdown fatigue, allowing small retail shops selling nonessential goods to reopen, under so-called “click-away” and “click-in-shopping” modes.

INTERNET

Meesho raises US$300m

Bangalore, India-based social commerce start-up Meesho Inc has raised US$300 million in new funding led by Softbank Group Corp’s Vision Fund 2, valuing the startup at US$2.1 billion. Existing investors such as Prosus Ventures and Facebook Inc also participated in the fresh investment round, which adds a new member to a growing coterie of Indian unicorns. Meesho, which operates an online sales platform for micro, small and medium businesses, would use the funds to “strengthen its talent pool.”

ENERGY

LNG deliveries grow

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries expanded the most in a year as Asia and Europe refilled inventories drained over the winter, and as economies affected the COVID-19 pandemic slowly begin to reopen, ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Imports rose 5.8 percent last month from a year earlier, the biggest increase since March last year, data showed. Global exports of the fuel rose 4.2 percent last month from levels a year earlier. Output from the US surged to a record high as projects ramped up production.

INVESTMENTS

Berkshire starts bond deal

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc yesterday started a multi-tranche yen bond deal, several months after announcing investments in Japan’s biggest trading companies. Berkshire Hathaway is offering yen notes for a third straight year, targeting a four-part yen deal that might price on Thursday, according to an e-mail from JPMorgan Chase & Co. The proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes. The conglomerate sold ￥430 billion (US$3.89 billion) of the securities in its inaugural deal in 2019, which was one of the largest-ever sales by a foreign issuer in yen.

ARGENTINA

Minister discusses IMF deal

Finalizing a plan with the IMF to repay US$45 billion in debt likely would not happen by next month or June, Minister of Economy Martin Guzman said. Changing the terms of a previous repayment program would require the support of nations such as China, France, Germany, Japan and the US, he said in an interview with CNN Espanol. The government is unable to pay the IMF the US$45 billion required from September 2021 to 2024, he added.