US forges ahead on US$1bn tariff plan over digital taxes

Bloomberg





The US is pressing ahead with plans to hit six nations that tax Internet-based companies with retaliatory tariffs that could total almost US$1 billion annually.

Goods entering the US — ranging from Austrian grand pianos and British merry-go-rounds to Turkish Kilim rugs and Italian anchovies — could face tariffs of as much as 25 percent annually, documents published by the US Trade Representative (USTR) show.

The duties are in response to countries that are imposing taxes on technology firms that operate internationally such as Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc.

In each of the six cases, the USTR proposes to impose tariffs that would total about the amount of tax revenue each country is expected to receive from the US companies. The cumulative annual value of the duties comes to US$880 million, based on Bloomberg News calculations.

There have been efforts to replace each individual country’s digital taxes with one global standard — to be brokered by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) — but a deal has yet to be reached.

The US says it is committed to the OECD process, but would maintain its options, including tariffs, in the meantime, USTR Katherine Tai (戴琪) said in a statement on March 26.

The Internet Association — whose members include Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet Inc’s Google — welcomed the USTR’s move.

The USTR’s action “is an important affirmation in pushing back on these discriminatory trade barriers as the US continues to work to find a viable solution at the OECD,” the group said in a statement.

The USTR has invited public comment on its plans to go ahead with the tariffs, and is to hold public hearings at the start of next month.