PARADIGM SHIFT: With 184,800 units moved in the first quarter, demand for Tesla models is growing alongside ‘a global green tidal wave,’ an analyst said

Tesla Inc’s estimate-smashing deliveries of electric vehicles (EVs) in the first quarter suggest that CEO Elon Musk’s bet on growth in China and Europe is starting to pay off.

The results marked a strong start to a year in which Musk is counting on global operations to help scale up production and sales.

Palo Alto, California-based Tesla delivered 184,800 vehicles worldwide in the year’s first three months, trouncing the 169,850 average estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts and beating the fourth-quarter figure by about 4,000 vehicles.

The quarter was “a massive home run in the eyes of the bulls,” Wedbush Securities Inc analyst Dan Ives wrote in a research note on Friday.

On Sunday, he upgraded Tesla to outperform from neutral, and raised his 12-month price target for the stock to US$1,000, from US$950.

Tesla’s shares could hit US$1,300 in a long-term bull case scenario, he said.

“The 1Q delivery numbers released on Friday was a paradigm changer and shows that the pent-up demand globally for Tesla’s Model 3/Y is hitting its next stage of growth as part of a global green tidal wave underway,” Ives said in the Sunday note. “We now believe Tesla could exceed 850k deliveries for the year with 900k a stretch goal, despite the chip shortage and various supply chain issues lingering across the auto sector.”

Musk is pushing into China — already the world’s largest automotive market, including for EVs -- to gain a foothold amid competition from local electric-vehicle start-ups as well as Volkswagen AG.

Auto sales are forecast to rise in the nation this year for the first time since 2017, and last month, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) told the National People’s Congress that the government would help boost the number of EV charging stations and battery-swapping facilities.

Tesla has refreshed the Model S sedan and the X, an SUV. No Model S and X vehicles were made in the quarter, and only 2,000 were delivered in total.

“We are encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China and are quickly progressing to full production capacity,” Tesla said in a statement. The new Model S and Model X have also been “exceptionally well-received,” the company said, adding that it’s in the early stages of ramping production.

The company makes the Model S and X only at its factory in Fremont, California, and the smaller Model 3 and Y there and at its plant in Shanghai. It plans to build two more factories this year, one in Texas and another near Berlin.

The company does not break out sales by geography, but the US and China are its largest markets and nearly all the sales were of the Model 3 and Y.

With production at the Fremont factory temporarily shutting in February over parts supply issues, Tesla’s higher-margin Shanghai plant would account for a bigger share of volume in the quarter, which should support profitability, Jefferies said in a research note.

Tesla’s delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative and final numbers could vary by as much as 0.5 percent or more, the automaker said.