China’s ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) has told an Indian court that a government freeze on its bank accounts in a probe of possible tax evasion amounts to harassment and was done illegally, a filing seen by Reuters shows.
ByteDance in January reduced its Indian workforce after New Delhi maintained a ban on its popular video app TikTok, imposed last year after a border clash between India and China.
Beijing has repeatedly criticized India over that ban and those of other Chinese apps.
Photo: Reuters
An Indian tax intelligence unit last month ordered HSBC Holdings PLC and Citibank in Mumbai to freeze the bank accounts of ByteDance India as it probed some of the unit’s financial dealings. ByteDance has challenged the freeze on the four accounts in a Mumbai court.
None of ByteDance India’s employees have been paid their salaries for last month due to the account freeze, two people familiar with the matter said.
The company told the court it has a workforce of 1,335, including outsourced personnel.
In the 209-page court filing lodged on March 25, ByteDance told the Mumbai High Court that the authorities acted against the company without any material evidence and gave no prior notice, as required by Indian law, before such “drastic action.”
Blocking bank accounts “during the process of investigation amounts [to] applying undue coercion,” ByteDance said.
It is “intended, improperly, to harass the petitioner,” it said.
The Indian Directorate-General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence, and the Indian Ministry of Finance which oversees it, did not immediately respond to requests for comment at the weekend.
The details of the tax probe have not previously been reported. The tax agency last year told ByteDance that it had reasons to believe the company suppressed certain transactions and claimed excessive tax credits, the filing shows.
ByteDance declined to comment on its filing, but said that it disagrees with the decision of the tax authority. HSBC declined to comment, while Citibank did not respond.
The court declined to grant ByteDance immediate relief in a brief hearing on Wednesday last week. The next hearing is scheduled for today.
The investigation centers on potential evasion of taxes related to online advertising and other financial dealings between ByteDance India and its parent entity in Singapore, TikTok Pte Ltd.
TikTok did not respond to an e-mail seeking comment.
ByteDance told the court its India workforce includes 800 people working in its “trust and safety” team that supports activities such as content moderation overseas.
The company has “robust business plans in India and is not contemplating winding up,” it said, urging the court to lift the freeze on the bank accounts.
The tax agency started investigating the company in July last year. It inspected documents at the company’s office, and summoned and questioned at least three executives, the filing says.
Authorities also asked ByteDance to submit documents, including invoices and agreements signed with some clients.
ByteDance representatives “appeared multiple times” before tax officers and provided documents, the filing says.
TikTok, one of India’s most popular apps before it was banned, has faced scrutiny around the world.
Under then-US president Donald Trump, the US alleged that the app posed national security concerns. The administration of US President Joe Biden has paused a lawsuit that could have resulted in a de facto ban on TikTok’s use in the nation.
