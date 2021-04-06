Taichung braces for water supply cuts

SHORTAGE: The city government said it would install water purification machines to provide drinking water to residents and would close all public swimming pools Officials, residents and businesses in Taichung have been gearing up for water cuts that are to take effect tomorrow as Taiwan deals with a water shortage. The water supply to large parts of Taichung as well as parts of Miaoli, Changhua and Hsinchu counties is to be cut on a rotational basis for two days a week, affecting an estimated 1 million customers, the Water Resources Agency said. It is the most stringent water rationing measure introduced in central Taiwan in nearly 50 years, Taiwan Water Corp (台灣自來水) official Lin Yi-hsiung (林義雄) said. The Taichung City Government said in a statement that