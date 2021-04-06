EVA reports profit for Q4, but stayed in red for last year

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) reported a profit in the fourth quarter last year thanks to rising cargo revenue, but it remained in the red for the year due to losses in passenger revenue.

The airline’s net profit for the fourth quarter was NT$281 million (US$9.85 million), as cargo revenue surged 140 percent to NT$16.58 billion from NT$6.89 billion a year earlier amid rising freight rates, the company said late last month.

Total cargo weight rose 25.86 percent year-on-year to 212,123 tonnes, while its cargo load factor ranged from 90 to 93 percent, compared with an average of 77 percent a year earlier, the company said.

An EVA Airways Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner jet is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of EVA Airways Corp

Thanks to rising freight rates, cargo yield — the ratio of cargo revenue to freight tonne-kilometers — grew to a range of 13 to 15 in the fourth quarter, up from 7.4 to 7.8 a year earlier, it said.

By comparison, EVA’s passenger business continued to decline amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as passenger numbers and passenger revenue plunged more than 90 percent in the fourth quarter, it said.

Its passenger load factor reached 20 percent, compared with an average of 80 percent a year earlier.

With net losses of NT$3.64 billion in the first three quarters of last year, EVA registered a net loss of NT$3.36 billion for the year, or losses per share of NT$0.69.

The board of directors decided not to distribute any cash dividend this year, the company said in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing on March 22.

Last year was the second year EVA reported a loss since 2014, when it posted a net loss of NT$1.3 billion due to a US$99 million fine from the US Department of Justice for antitrust breaches, company data showed.