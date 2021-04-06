Largan Precision Co (大立光), a supplier of smartphone camera lenses to Apple Inc, yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$4.01 billion (US$140.54 million) for last month, up 24.84 percent from February, when working days were reduced due to the Lunar New Year holiday.
Revenue declined 26.33 percent year-on-year because of the loss of orders from China’s Huawei Technologies (華為) as a result of sanctions imposed by Washington on Huawei that took effect in September last year.
Cumulative revenue for the first three months of the year was NT$11.82 billion, down 10.55 percent year-on-year, company data showed.
Photo: David Chang, EPA-EFE
Largan has said that revenue this month could fall because of a shortage of components, such as semiconductors and sensors.
Its 10 to 20-megapixel lenses accounted for 50 to 60 percent of its shipments last month, Largan said in a statement.
Lenses of 20 megapixels and above, which have a higher profit margin, accounted for 20 to 30 percent of shipments, while 8 to 10-megapixel lenses accounted for less than 10 percent.
Largan is to hold an investors’ conference on Thursday to detail its first-quarter results and give sales guidance for the second quarter, with raw material shortages and the company’s voice coil motor (VCM) business expected to be highlighted at the meeting.
Largan’s 49.47 percent-held subsidiary Largan Digital Co (大陽科技) makes VCMs, primarily supplying the Chinese market, company data showed.
Largan CEO Adam Lin (林恩平) said earlier that the company’s VCM business that combines lenses with VCM in the same module would shorten production processes, which would benefit customers.
At the investors’ conference, the company is also expected to discuss its progress in developing high-end lenses for 7P, 8P and 9P modules. The “P” refers to the number of plastic lens pieces in each module.
Lin previously said that 8P modules are already in mass production, while 9P modules are in the design process based on customer specifications.
CALCULATED GAMBLE? The ‘Nikkei’ reported that Appier Group is the first company from Taiwan to list in Tokyo since Trend Micro Inc’s Japanese debut in 1998 Shares of Appier Group Inc (沛星互動科技), which offers artificial intelligence (AI)-based software, yesterday rose above their listing price in the company’s trading debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, proceeding to raise ￥29.8 billion (US$271 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) priced at the top of its marketed range. The Taiwanese company’s shares were priced at ￥1,600 apiece in the IPO and got a significant bounce at the open, rising as much as 37 percent in early trading before paring gains to close up 19 percent at ￥1,900. Softbank Group Corp and ASEAN China Investment Fund III were among holders who offered
PLANNING NEEDED: Before allocating its chip supply, the contract chipmaker would strive to differentiate inventory from real demand, chairman Mark Liu said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shares fell 1.68 percent yesterday after the chipmaker warned about the risk of overcapacity with regards to less advanced semiconductor technology. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic and US-China trade tensions have led to “double booking” by clients amid mounting uncertainty over chip sourcing, which is part of the reason for the chip supply crunch. The pandemic has disrupted supply chains and driven inventory stockpiling, and the supply of chips and other raw materials is unpredictable, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of the annual Taiwan
Taiwan’s local content requirements for offshore wind farms do not contravene WTO rules, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. “During the second phase of offshore wind farm development, projects were awarded by selection or by auction,” Wang said. “The projects awarded by selection have to abide by rules concerning Taiwan-made components.” “It is true that we have encountered problems with implementing local content requirements, but we have since made adjustments,” Wang said. “We are highly cognizant and respectful of WTO rules.” Wang made the remarks in response to calls from EU officials on Tuesday for Taiwan to drop the requirements. Cristina
SHORTAGE: The city government said it would install water purification machines to provide drinking water to residents and would close all public swimming pools Officials, residents and businesses in Taichung have been gearing up for water cuts that are to take effect tomorrow as Taiwan deals with a water shortage. The water supply to large parts of Taichung as well as parts of Miaoli, Changhua and Hsinchu counties is to be cut on a rotational basis for two days a week, affecting an estimated 1 million customers, the Water Resources Agency said. It is the most stringent water rationing measure introduced in central Taiwan in nearly 50 years, Taiwan Water Corp (台灣自來水) official Lin Yi-hsiung (林義雄) said. The Taichung City Government said in a statement that