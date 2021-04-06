Largan Precision revenue rises 24.84% to NT$4.01bn

Largan Precision Co (大立光), a supplier of smartphone camera lenses to Apple Inc, yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$4.01 billion (US$140.54 million) for last month, up 24.84 percent from February, when working days were reduced due to the Lunar New Year holiday.

Revenue declined 26.33 percent year-on-year because of the loss of orders from China’s Huawei Technologies (華為) as a result of sanctions imposed by Washington on Huawei that took effect in September last year.

Cumulative revenue for the first three months of the year was NT$11.82 billion, down 10.55 percent year-on-year, company data showed.

Vehicles pass Largan Precision Co’s headquarters in Taichung on June 6 last year. Photo: David Chang, EPA-EFE

Largan has said that revenue this month could fall because of a shortage of components, such as semiconductors and sensors.

Its 10 to 20-megapixel lenses accounted for 50 to 60 percent of its shipments last month, Largan said in a statement.

Lenses of 20 megapixels and above, which have a higher profit margin, accounted for 20 to 30 percent of shipments, while 8 to 10-megapixel lenses accounted for less than 10 percent.

Largan is to hold an investors’ conference on Thursday to detail its first-quarter results and give sales guidance for the second quarter, with raw material shortages and the company’s voice coil motor (VCM) business expected to be highlighted at the meeting.

Largan’s 49.47 percent-held subsidiary Largan Digital Co (大陽科技) makes VCMs, primarily supplying the Chinese market, company data showed.

Largan CEO Adam Lin (林恩平) said earlier that the company’s VCM business that combines lenses with VCM in the same module would shorten production processes, which would benefit customers.

At the investors’ conference, the company is also expected to discuss its progress in developing high-end lenses for 7P, 8P and 9P modules. The “P” refers to the number of plastic lens pieces in each module.

Lin previously said that 8P modules are already in mass production, while 9P modules are in the design process based on customer specifications.