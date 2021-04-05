Moody’s upgrades banking system outlook to ‘stable’

Staff writer, with CNA





Moody’s Investors Service last week revised its outlook for Taiwan’s banking sector to “stable” from “negative,” citing strong economic growth that has supported banks’ asset quality.

“Taiwan’s economy has emerged from the [COVID-19] pandemic in relatively good shape. As the global economy recovers in 2021, it will likely remain strong, supporting banks’ operating environment, asset quality and liquidity,” Moody’s senior credit officer Sonny Hsu (徐崧宜) said in a report released on Monday last week.

The ratings agency forecast real GDP growth of 3.7 percent this year and 3.5 percent next year, and said that the central bank’s monetary policy would support funding and liquidity, keeping the banking system’s loan-to-deposit ratio at about 70 percent.

In addition, government support for banks would remain strong, given that it has ample fiscal capacity to do so, it said.

However, banks’ profitability would remain moderate because of fierce competition in an overcrowded market and low interest rates, with net interest margins at just below 1 percent and return on average assets at about 0.5 percent, the report said.

The stable outlook for Taiwan’s banking system is driven by what should be a stable operating environment for its banks and a positive outlook for Taiwan’s sovereign rating, Moody’s said.

In February, Moody’s upgraded Taiwan’s sovereign credit outlook to “positive” from “stable.”